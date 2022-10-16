|
|
|SJST
|FRESNO
Fife rallies Fresno State to 17-10 win over San Jose State
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Logan Fife threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and Fresno State kept San Jose State off the scoreboard in the second half en route to a 17-10 victory on Saturday night.
Chevan Cordeiro fired a 32-yard scoring strike to Elijah Cooks with 15 seconds left in the first half to give San Jose State a 10-7 lead. The touchdown was set up when Viliami Fehoko forced and recovered a fumble by Fife at the Bulldogs' 45-yard line.
Fife put Fresno State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) up 14-10 with a 7-yard scoring toss to Remigio with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Abraham Montano kicked a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game to complete the scoring.
Fresno State had minus-5 rushing yards on 16 attempts at halftime, but finished the game with 104 yards on 36 rushes. Jordan Mims led the way with 71 yards on 16 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Fife was 22-of-32 passing for 230 yards with one interception.
Cordeiro completed 22 of 45 passes for 294 yards with one interception for the Spartans. Cooks finished with seven catches for 140 yards.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|326
|355
|Total Plays
|66
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|107
|Rush Attempts
|21
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|284
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|22-45
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.9
|6-44.0
|Return Yards
|-13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--13
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|22/45
|284
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|10
|50
|0
|12
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|10
|-13
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|12
|7
|140
|1
|39
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|4
|3
|41
|0
|28
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|5
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|4
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
T. Loville 82 WR
|T. Loville
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|5
|4
|6
|0
|8
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 7 CB
|K. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|1/2
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|9
|44.9
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|24/32
|248
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|18
|70
|1
|22
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|9
|42
|0
|15
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Scott 1 LB
|R. Scott
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|6
|-6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|6
|6
|54
|1
|22
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|8
|7
|54
|0
|17
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|4
|3
|40
|0
|24
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|3
|35
|0
|22
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|2
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|6
|44.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 61 yards from SJS 35 to the FRE 4. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at FRE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(14:55 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(14:51 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to FRE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 33.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 33(14:07 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 30 for -3 yards (S.Toia)
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 30(13:29 - 1st) C.King punts 40 yards to SJS 30 Center-FRE. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 30(13:22 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 45(13:17 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 45(13:12 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SJST 44(12:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SJST 44(12:08 - 1st) T.Benham punts 50 yards to FRE 6 Center-SJS. Downed by SJS. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(12:08 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 21 for 0 yards (SJS) L.Fife FUMBLES forced by SJS. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 18. Tackled by SJS at FRE 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 18(11:45 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 18. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 21(11:34 - 1st) J.Mims steps back to pass. sacked at FRE 21 for 0 yards (L.Grey)
4 & 10 - FRESNO 20(11:22 - 1st) C.King punts 59 yards to SJS 27 Center-FRE. C.King punts yards to SJS 27 Center-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(10:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(9:50 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 43.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SJST 43(9:13 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 36 for -7 yards (D.Perales)
|+19 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 36(8:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to FRE 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 45(8:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 45(7:31 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to FRE 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 33(6:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SJST 33(6:48 - 1st) T.Benham punts 33 yards to FRE End Zone Center-SJS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(6:41 - 1st) R.Scott rushed to FRE 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 18.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - FRESNO 18(6:09 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 18. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 24. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 13(5:43 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 13. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 18(5:03 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 18. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 18. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at FRE 22.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FRESNO 22(4:48 - 1st) C.King punts 35 yards to SJS 43 Center-FRE. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43(4:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to FRE 18. Catch made by E.Cooks at FRE 18. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(4:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to FRE 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 6.
|Int
1 & 6 - SJST 6(3:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass INTERCEPTED at FRE End Zone. Intercepted by B.Lux at FRE End Zone. Tackled by SJS at FRE End Zone. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(3:42 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 15 for -5 yards (SJS)
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 15(3:15 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 29(2:42 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(2:03 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 30(1:29 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at FRE 35.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 35(1:02 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(0:49 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SJS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 38(0:20 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to SJS 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 38(15:00 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at SJS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 35.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FRESNO 35(14:27 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SJS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 34(14:22 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 36 for yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 36. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 20 - SJST 24(13:49 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44(13:34 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 44(12:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 46(12:18 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SJST 46(12:06 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 44 yards to FRE 10 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(11:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 10. Catch made by FRE at FRE 10. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(11:12 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 29(10:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(10:49 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(10:39 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by Z.Pope at SJS 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 34(10:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by R.Pauwels at SJS 20. Gain of 14 yards. R.Pauwels FUMBLES forced by K.Reed. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-B.Parham at SJS 20. Tackled by FRE at SJS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(9:38 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 34(9:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 34. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(8:29 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44(8:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 44(7:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by J.Lockhart at FRE 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39. PENALTY on FRE-R.Scott Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24(7:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by M.Miller at FRE 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 16(7:02 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to FRE 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 7(6:10 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to FRE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 6(5:55 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 6(5:43 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SJST 14(5:39 - 2nd) T.Schive 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 38 yards from SJS 35 to the FRE 27. Fair catch by Z.Hartsfield.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:34 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:28 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 31.
|Sack
3 & 4 - FRESNO 31(4:47 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 29 for -2 yards (SJS) PENALTY on SJS-R.Johnson Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(4:38 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 48(4:29 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to SJS 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(3:29 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to SJS 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 38(2:51 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at SJS 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 28. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(2:45 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by N.Remigio at SJS 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 6(2:10 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to SJS End Zone for 6 yards. J.Mims for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 45 yards from FRE 35 to the SJS 20. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at SJS 26. PENALTY on SJS-R.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 14(1:51 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 6 for -8 yards (FRE)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 6(1:11 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - SJST 13(0:58 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 17.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 17(0:52 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 43 yards to FRE 40 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(0:46 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(0:33 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FRESNO 46(0:34 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at SJS 46 for 0 yards (SJS) L.Fife FUMBLES forced by V.Fehoko. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-V.Fehoko at FRE 38. Tackled by FRE at FRE 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 45 yards from FRE 35 to the SJS 20. SJS returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at SJS 9.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 9(14:55 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 9. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 9. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:41 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 19.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 19(14:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(13:29 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 47(13:17 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 48 for yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 48. PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SJST 37(12:55 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|Sack
3 & 20 - SJST 37(12:39 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 29 for -8 yards (FRE)
|Punt
4 & 29 - SJST 28(12:00 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 44 yards to FRE 28 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(11:53 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(11:47 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FRESNO 34(11:14 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - FRESNO 34(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-FRE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 29(11:07 - 3rd) C.King punts 46 yards to SJS 25 Center-FRE. Downed by FRE.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(10:57 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 34(10:19 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 37(9:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 37(9:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 37. Gain of 8 yards. K.Robinson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 45(9:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45(8:54 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 55 yards to FRE End Zone Center-SJS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(8:46 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 22 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(8:14 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 44(7:39 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(7:05 - 3rd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 43. Intercepted by N.Shelton at SJS 43. Tackled by FRE at SJS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:54 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at SJS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SJST 38(6:19 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to FRE 48 for yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48. PENALTY on SJS-A.Pardue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SJST 32(6:07 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 32(6:05 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SJST 32(6:03 - 3rd) T.Benham punts 48 yards to FRE 20 Center-SJS. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by SJS at FRE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:51 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(5:36 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 47(5:17 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(5:06 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to SJS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 42(4:47 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to SJS 27 for 15 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(4:22 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to SJS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 24(3:55 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at SJS 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(3:06 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 7(2:00 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 7. Catch made by N.Remigio at SJS 7. Gain of 7 yards. N.Remigio for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25(1:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25(1:04 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 32(0:28 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 45.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(15:00 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28(14:34 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to FRE 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at FRE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 22(14:07 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to FRE 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17(13:53 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SJST 17(13:45 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at FRE 29 for -12 yards (FRE)
|+14 YD
3 & 22 - SJST 29(13:01 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by D.Mazotti at FRE 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 15.
|No Good
4 & 8 - SJST 22(12:35 - 4th) T.Schive 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(12:29 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 25(11:55 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 28(11:22 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FRESNO 28(10:46 - 4th) C.King punts 64 yards to SJS 8 Center-FRE. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 8(10:23 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 8(10:19 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 8. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 8. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 5.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SJST 5(9:34 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SJST 5(9:28 - 4th) T.Benham punts 42 yards to SJS 47 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(9:21 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47(9:15 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SJS 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 42(8:42 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by N.Remigio at SJS 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 40(7:46 - 4th) C.King punts 40 yards to SJS End Zone Center-FRE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(7:41 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 20(7:37 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 20(7:31 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 28(6:45 - 4th) T.Benham punts 45 yards to FRE 27 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(6:48 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 30(6:13 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 34(5:33 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(5:02 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 42(4:19 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 41(3:36 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at FRE 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 41(3:19 - 4th) C.King punts 39 yards to SJS 20 Center-FRE. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(3:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 23(2:43 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 23. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 23. Gain of 2 yards. K.Robinson ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 5 - SJST 25(2:06 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 15 for -10 yards (D.Perales)
|No Gain
4 & 15 - SJST 15(1:58 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(1:52 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SJS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 11(1:46 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SJS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 8(1:00 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to SJS 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 17(0:14 - 4th) A.Montano 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 4th) A.Montano kicks 50 yards from FRE 35 to the SJS 15. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(0:10 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by T.Loville at SJS 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at SJS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 39(0:02 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
