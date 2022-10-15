|
Snyder directs Buffalo attack in pasting of UMass
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Cole Snyder threw for three scores and Buffalo broke it open with three touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 34-7 win over UMass on Saturday.
Buffalo (4-3) posted its fourth straight win and third straight road win.
Snyder threw a 4-yard touchdown to Quian Williams four seconds into the second quarter to complete a seven-play, 80-yard drive and a 10-0 lead. After UMass went four-and-out, Al-Jay Henderson raced 84-yards through the middle of the Minutemen line for a 17-0 advantage.
UMass got on the board when Ellis Merriweather ran it from the 5 capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On Buffalo's ensuing drive, the Bulls sealed it when Snyder threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Justin Marshall with five minutes left before halftime.
Kay'Ron Adams ran for 11 yards on 65 carries for UMass (1-6).
It was the first meeting between the teams since 2015 when UMass was a member of the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls have won three of the four meetings between the teams since both schools joined the FBS ranks.
---
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
277 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 28 RuYds
|
E. Merriweather
7 RB
21 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|480
|220
|Total Plays
|69
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|203
|112
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|277
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|8-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|9-36.9
|Return Yards
|-12
|15
|Punts - Returns
|3--12
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|203
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|480
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|20/31
|277
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|5
|99
|1
|84
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|11
|43
|0
|14
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|14
|42
|0
|22
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|4
|4
|85
|0
|44
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|3
|3
|75
|1
|49
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|4
|3
|46
|1
|27
|
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|5
|3
|9
|1
|4
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|2/2
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|3
|50.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|-4.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|11
|65
|0
|17
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|10
|21
|1
|13
|
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|10
|12
|0
|13
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|5
|2
|52
|0
|27
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|5
|3
|33
|0
|25
|
I. Holiness 84 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|9
|36.9
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(14:56 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - UMASS 23(14:22 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 16 for -7 yards (I.Kante)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UMASS 16(13:37 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to UMASS 47 Center-UMASS. Q.Williams returned punt from the UMASS 47. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(13:24 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 46(12:53 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 40(12:42 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(12:26 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 26. Catch made by J.Gassett at UMASS 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BUFF 28(11:56 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 28. Catch made by J.Gassett at UMASS 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 24(11:13 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUFF 29(10:34 - 1st) A.McNulty 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:28 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(9:52 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 19 for -6 yards (I.Kante)
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - UMASS 19(9:19 - 1st) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UMASS 20(8:52 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to BUF 45 Center-UMASS. Q.Williams returned punt from the BUF 45. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 47.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(8:44 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 44(8:08 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BUFF 49(7:31 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BUFF 49(7:25 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 46(7:25 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 54 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-BUF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:15 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 25(6:43 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(6:17 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 35(5:40 - 1st) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 37.
|+25 YD
3 & 11 - UMASS 37(5:00 - 1st) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(4:36 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to BUF 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 36(4:00 - 1st) G.Dzuro pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by I.Ross at BUF 36. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 40.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UMASS 40(3:25 - 1st) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at BUF 48 for -8 yards (I.Kante; G.Wolo) PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UMASS 48(3:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 28 yards to BUF 20 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(2:56 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 20. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(2:38 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 31.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 31(1:50 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 9 for 22 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUFF 9(1:14 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 7. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 4(1:14 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 1(0:46 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 2(0:19 - 1st) Q.Williams rushed to UMASS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 4(15:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 4. Catch made by Q.Williams at UMASS 4. Gain of 4 yards. Q.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(14:56 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by I.Holiness at UMASS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(14:24 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 39(14:00 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 42(13:28 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 44.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 44(12:44 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to BUF 16 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(12:39 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+84 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 16(12:34 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to UMASS End Zone for 84 yards. A.Henderson for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(12:21 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 27.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 27(11:54 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 27. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(11:18 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to BUF 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(10:50 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to BUF 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 23(10:18 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 23(10:10 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to BUF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - UMASS 24(9:34 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by I.Ross at BUF 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 12(8:54 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to BUF 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 6(8:22 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to BUF 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 5(7:48 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to BUF End Zone for 5 yards. E.Merriweather for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) C.Carson kicks 62 yards from UMASS 35 to the BUF 3. Q.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 18. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 9(7:34 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 12.
|+39 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 12(7:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 12. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 12. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(6:27 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 49(5:49 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by R.Cook at UMASS 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|+49 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 49(5:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by J.Marshall at UMASS 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Marshall for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS 9. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 28. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(5:01 - 2nd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 29(4:38 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 26(4:03 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UMASS 35(3:30 - 2nd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 35(3:25 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to BUF 26 Center-UMASS. Q.Williams returned punt from the BUF 26. Q.Williams FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-Q.Williams at BUF 14. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(3:16 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 14(2:47 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 14. Catch made by R.Mangas at BUF 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 21(2:05 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(1:44 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 31. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 40(1:24 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 40(1:15 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 41. PENALTY on UMASS-C.Mathurin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(1:07 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 44. Catch made by R.Cook at UMASS 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 45. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - BUFF 39(0:43 - 2nd) C.Snyder scrambles to UMASS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 35(0:35 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by Q.Williams at UMASS 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(0:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry.
|Int
2 & 10 - BUFF 32(0:26 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 15. Intercepted by J.Mahoney at UMASS 15. J.Mahoney FUMBLES forced by J.Gassett. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Batten at UMASS 19. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(14:25 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 33(13:43 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(12:53 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 35(12:50 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 38(12:11 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 38(12:06 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 37 yards to UMASS 25 Center-BUF. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 25. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(11:56 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(11:29 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UMASS 45(10:49 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - UMASS 45(10:44 - 3rd) G.Dzuro rushed to BUF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 47(10:03 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 47 yards to BUF End Zone Center-UMASS. Touchback. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(9:54 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUFF 34(9:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 34(9:11 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(8:46 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 49(8:22 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to UMASS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(7:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 41. Catch made by J.Marshall at UMASS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(7:24 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to UMASS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 25(6:43 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by M.Washington at UMASS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BUFF 21(6:03 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUFF 29(5:58 - 3rd) A.McNulty 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(5:54 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 23.
|+27 YD
2 & 12 - UMASS 23(5:20 - 3rd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 23. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 50. PENALTY on BUF-C.Offord Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(5:12 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(5:00 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to BUF 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UMASS 36(4:23 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at BUF 43 for -7 yards (D.Williams) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UMASS 43(4:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 32 yards to BUF 11 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(3:54 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 15(3:13 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by R.Embry at BUF 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(2:40 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 30 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 30. PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BUFF 22(2:19 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - BUFF 22(2:17 - 3rd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 26(1:32 - 3rd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(0:52 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 38.
|Int
2 & 10 - BUFF 38(0:11 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 35. Intercepted by J.Wallace at UMASS 35. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(0:05 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 37(15:00 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 37(14:55 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UMASS 37(14:50 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 25 yards to BUF 38 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(14:42 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(14:11 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 43(13:27 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by M.Johnson at UMASS 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(13:00 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to UMASS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 27(12:14 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|+27 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 27(12:06 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to UMASS 27. Catch made by C.Harrity at UMASS 27. Gain of 27 yards. C.Harrity for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the UMASS 1. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(11:53 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 23. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(11:38 - 4th) Z.Wise rushed to UMASS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 40(11:08 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 41.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 41(10:27 - 4th) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson. PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(10:20 - 4th) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 44(10:14 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to BUF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 36.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 36(9:50 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to BUF 19 for 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(9:24 - 4th) Z.Wise rushed to BUF 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 20(8:48 - 4th) Z.Wise rushed to BUF 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 24(8:06 - 4th) Z.Wise rushed to BUF 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 16.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UMASS 16(7:27 - 4th) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(7:22 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 20(6:35 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 23(5:50 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 25.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUFF 25(5:01 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 61 yards to UMASS 14 Center-BUF. Downed by E.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14(4:51 - 4th) Z.Wise rushed to UMASS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 21(4:25 - 4th) Z.Wise pass complete to UMASS 21. Catch made by J.Gibson at UMASS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(4:00 - 4th) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 30(3:58 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at UMASS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UMASS 34(3:32 - 4th) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 34(3:27 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 55 yards to BUF 11 Center-UMASS. Downed by S.Faustin.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(3:15 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 20(2:27 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at BUF 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(1:44 - 4th) C.Case kneels at the BUF 21.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 21(0:50 - 4th) C.Case kneels at the BUF 18.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BUFF 18(0:15 - 4th) C.Case kneels at the BUF 16.
