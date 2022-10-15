|
|
|TULANE
|SFLA
Pratt with 4 TDs; Tulane wins 3rd straight, beats USF 45-31
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Michael Pratt accounted for four touchdowns and Tulane pulled away in the second half for a 45-31 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
Pratt was 23-of-35 passing for 329 yards with two touchdown passes and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. Tyjae Spears added 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 American Conference), which has won three straight.
Spears ran up the middle, slipped a tackle and then ran 75 yards into the end zone to give Tulane a 24-17 advantage. Pratt's touchdown pass and run in the fourth stretched the lead to 45-24 with 9:08 remaining.
Jha'Quan Jackson had seven receptions for 86 yards to lead the Green Wave. Duece Watts and Dea Dea McDougle each had a touchdown catch.
Katravis Marsh and Gerry Bohanon were a combined 14-of-23 passing for 259 yards for South Florida (1-6, 0-3). Marsh threw two touchdown passes and Bohanon tossed one TD pass and ran for another score.
--
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
329 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 18 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
G. Bohanon
11 QB
109 PaYds, PaTD, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|13
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|547
|377
|Total Plays
|86
|51
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|118
|Rush Attempts
|51
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|312
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-27
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.0
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|10
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|547
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|19
|148
|2
|75
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|9
|54
|0
|19
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|15
|18
|2
|15
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|7
|86
|0
|20
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|5
|5
|79
|0
|29
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|2
|2
|68
|0
|37
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|7
|4
|43
|1
|20
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|4
|3
|34
|1
|16
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
R. Brown 89 TE
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 70 DL
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/2
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|3
|36.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|7/15
|150
|2
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|7/8
|109
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|5
|59
|1
|33
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|7
|20
|0
|13
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Felton 28 RB
|D. Felton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stokes 21 DB
|J. Stokes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|4
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|7
|5
|98
|1
|44
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|8
|4
|36
|1
|17
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hicks 23 LB
|D. Hicks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 DB
|A. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hill 1 S
|M. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kelly 16 DE
|E. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ross 32 LB
|C. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 6 DE
|R. Yates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 LB
|M. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 99 DL
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|6
|43.7
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at USF 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(14:39 - 1st) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:17 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:06 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 47 yards to TUL 19 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(13:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford; D.Boyles at TUL 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 24(13:30 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brown; D.Boyles at TUL 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 27(12:57 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hill; W.Jones at TUL 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(12:33 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.James at TUL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at TUL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(12:08 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(11:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Simpson at USF 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 47(11:39 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(10:56 - 1st) D.McDougle rushed to USF 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at USF 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(10:34 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(10:05 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 19(9:58 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 19. Catch made by D.Watts at USF 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(9:43 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 9(9:38 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 10 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at USF 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 10(9:06 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 17(8:57 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(8:54 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(8:15 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 36 for 8 yards. D.Felton FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-J.Canady at USF 36. Tackled by USF at USF 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(8:23 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by L.Keys at USF 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hicks at USF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(7:49 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(7:42 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hill; D.Hicks at USF 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 23(7:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Yates at USF 21.
|No Good
4 & 5 - TULANE 28(6:25 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(6:25 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 27(5:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 26(5:16 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 26. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Deal at USF 36.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(4:48 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 36. Gain of 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at TUL 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(4:14 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by X.Weaver at TUL 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 14.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 14(3:33 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TUL 11 for yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 11. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 19(3:03 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to TUL 10 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at TUL 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(2:33 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TUL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 8(2:06 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to TUL 8. Catch made by J.Horn at TUL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Horn for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:59 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Evans at TUL 43. PENALTY on TUL-D.Watts Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 20(0:55 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at TUL 24. PENALTY on USF-M.Hill Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(1:18 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. M.Pratt steps back to pass. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(1:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 47(0:38 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 40(0:08 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at USF 38.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by T.James at USF 38. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Robinson at USF 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(14:24 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to USF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(13:47 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 5(13:12 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF End Zone for 5 yards. M.Pratt for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:07 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 25. Gain of 10 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(12:35 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:05 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to TUL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 33(11:39 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to TUL End Zone for 33 yards. G.Bohanon for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(11:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(11:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USF 45 for -1 yards (J.Vaughn)
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 45(10:31 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 41(9:57 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by D.McDougle at USF 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 35(9:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-A.Bauman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 39(8:33 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USF 45 for -6 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 21 - TULANE 45(7:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by T.James at USF 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 35(7:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 36.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 36(6:54 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 26 yards to USF 10 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:48 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at USF 18.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SFLA 18(6:34 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 18(6:22 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at USF 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(6:00 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at USF 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 26(5:32 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at USF 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 25(4:38 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SFLA 25(4:31 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 38 yards to TUL 37 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(4:23 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at TUL 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(3:51 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TUL 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 44(3:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 44. Gain of 7 yards. D.Watts ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(3:03 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by D.Watts at USF 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(2:31 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 24(2:08 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 24(1:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by L.Keys at USF 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(1:32 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to USF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TULANE 17(0:58 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USF 20 for -3 yards (J.Vaughn)
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - TULANE 20(0:45 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - TULANE 9(0:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USF 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 4(0:17 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 4(0:11 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL. PENALTY on TUL-M.Pratt Intentional Grounding 7 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - TULANE 11(0:06 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt. PENALTY on USF-USF Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(0:06 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 6. Catch made by D.Watts at USF 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Watts for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at TUL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(14:28 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at TUL 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:54 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 37. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at USF 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(13:23 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USF 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TULANE 20(12:56 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULANE 20(12:47 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TULANE 20(12:41 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(12:37 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at USF 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(12:07 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at USF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 37(11:31 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 43 for yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at USF 43. PENALTY on USF-D.Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - SFLA 27(11:19 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Young at USF 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - SFLA 30(10:35 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USF 37.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 37(9:54 - 3rd) C.McCreary punts 48 yards to TUL 15 Center-A.Beardall. Downed by C.Townsel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(9:37 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at TUL 17.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TULANE 17(9:14 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 11 for -6 yards (J.Vaughn)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TULANE 11(8:31 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TULANE 11(8:26 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 30 yards to TUL 41 Center-E.Hudak. Out of bounds. PENALTY on USF-D.Boyles Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(8:19 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to TUL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 49(7:49 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by J.Horn at TUL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 38.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(7:13 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to TUL 38. Catch made by M.Dukes at TUL 38. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 3(6:33 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to TUL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(5:55 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to TUL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SFLA 1(5:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on USF-D.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SFLA 6(5:00 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SFLA 13(4:52 - 3rd) S.Shrader 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Beardall Holder-C.McCreary.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:52 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USF End Zone for 75 yards. T.Spears for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Watts at USF 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(4:35 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at USF 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 14(3:52 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to USF 13 for -1 yards. K.Marsh FUMBLES forced by T.Phillips. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-TUL at USF 13. Tackled by USF at USF 6.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(3:45 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to USF End Zone for 6 yards. T.Spears for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:39 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USF 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(3:07 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson at USF 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(2:35 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for K.Joiner.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 31(2:29 - 3rd) C.McCreary punts 38 yards to TUL 31 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson. PENALTY on TUL-J.Monroe Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(2:22 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at TUL 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TULANE 18(1:39 - 3rd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at TUL 21.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TULANE 21(0:58 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 18 for -3 yards (D.Boyles) M.Pratt FUMBLES forced by D.Boyles. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-J.Hansford at TUL 18. Tackled by TUL at TUL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(0:48 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TUL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 17(0:20 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by X.Weaver at TUL 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Marsh pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by X.Weaver at TUL 17. Gain of 17 yards. X.Weaver for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 60 yards from USF 35 to the TUL 5. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stanley at TUL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(0:02 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at TUL 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 32(15:00 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Yates; C.Williams at TUL 39.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(14:30 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 39. Catch made by T.James at TUL 39. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(13:55 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(13:17 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 16. Catch made by D.McDougle at USF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.McDougle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:11 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:08 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:03 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:58 - 4th) C.McCreary punts 39 yards to TUL 36 Center-A.Beardall. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 36. Tackled by O.Dollison at TUL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:49 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by T.James at TUL 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at TUL 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 48(12:17 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to USF 37 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at USF 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(11:38 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USF 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at USF 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(11:15 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at USF 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 21(10:34 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at USF 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(9:55 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to USF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks; M.Harris at USF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 1(9:21 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. M.Pratt for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:08 - 4th) PENALTY on USF-USF Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 50 yards from TUL 50 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(9:08 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(9:04 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at USF 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 26(8:31 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at USF 20 for -6 yards (N.Anderson; A.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - SFLA 20(7:50 - 4th) C.McCreary punts 52 yards to TUL 28 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(7:41 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at TUL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 30(6:55 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant; E.Kelly at TUL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULANE 34(6:15 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 34(6:07 - 4th) C.Glover punts 52 yards to USF 14 Center-E.Hudak. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 14. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harrison at USF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(6:00 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at USF 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 15(5:22 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe; J.Machado at USF 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(4:52 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at USF 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 27(4:14 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by D.Stanley at USF 27. Gain of 73 yards. D.Stanley for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks onside 15 from USF 35 to TUL 50. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TUL 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(4:03 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to USF 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:22 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 29(2:38 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to USF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 26(1:55 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to USF 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ross at USF 22.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(1:16 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to USF 3 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Logan at USF 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 3(1:05 - 4th) M.Pratt kneels at the USF 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(0:35 - 4th) M.Pratt kneels at the USF 6.
