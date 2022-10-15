|
|
|RICE
|FAU
Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) N'Kosi Perry's 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night.
Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the end of third quarter but LaJohntay Wester had a reception knocked loose at the goal line and out of the end zone on Kirk Lockhart's hard hit for a touchback.
But Perry and Edrine connected on FAU's next possession and picks in the end zone by Dwight Toombs and Armani Adams ensured the victory.
Rice (3-3, 1-1) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead with TJ McMahon's 78-yard connection with Bradley Rozner and Ari Broussard's 3-yard run to cap a nine-play, 89-yard drive.
FAU closed to 14-7 at halftime on Larry McCammon's 5-yard score that finished a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Morgan Suarez cut the gap further with a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Perry threw for 126 yards and McCammon rushed for 99.
McMahon threw for 197 yards but finished with three interceptions. Rozner had 135 yards receiving.
---
|
B. Rozner
2 WR
135 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
L. McCammon III
3 RB
99 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|261
|311
|Total Plays
|51
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|185
|Rush Attempts
|23
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|197
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|10-28
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.2
|6-46.7
|Return Yards
|36
|3
|Punts - Returns
|4-36
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|311
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|10/28
|197
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|10
|41
|1
|16
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|3
|25
|0
|19
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|5
|-9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|8
|4
|135
|1
|78
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|3
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|8
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 13 CB
|L. Narcisse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|5
|37.2
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|4
|9.0
|31
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|14/26
|126
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|24
|99
|1
|20
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|9
|55
|0
|34
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|8
|28
|0
|6
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|9
|-5
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|7
|3
|50
|1
|20
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|7
|4
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
A. Evans 81 TE
|A. Evans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landy 88 TE
|M. Landy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Merrifield 50 DE
|J. Merrifield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Joyner 0 DE
|J. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
X. Peters 25 LB
|X. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 20 DB
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cross 33 LB
|J. Cross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|6
|46.7
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Lupo kicks 60 yards from FAU 35 to the RICE 5. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(15:00 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 35(14:51 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey. PENALTY on RICE-W.Kropp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - RICE 25(14:45 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|Sack
3 & 20 - RICE 25(14:42 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 19 for -6 yards (C.McBride)
|Punt
4 & 26 - RICE 19(14:03 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to FAU 42 Center-RICE. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 42. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Bradley at FAU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(13:50 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 48(13:28 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; C.Conti at RICE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 49(12:58 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 49(12:50 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 39 yards to RICE 10 Center-FAU. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 10(12:43 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; T.Jones at RICE 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 14(12:02 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; E.Williams at RICE 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 17(11:14 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 17. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at RICE 22.
|+78 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22(10:36 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 22. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 22. Gain of 78 yards. B.Rozner for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 60 yards from RICE 35 to the FAU 5. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(10:24 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at FAU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 29(9:53 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 29(9:49 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; M.Morrison at FAU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36(9:38 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Enechukwu at FAU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 40(9:24 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FAU 40(9:06 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -10 yards (J.Pearcy)
|Punt
4 & 16 - FAU 30(8:30 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 59 yards to RICE 11 Center-FAU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(8:17 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; E.Williams at RICE 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 13(7:37 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 13. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Young; J.Cross at RICE 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21(6:59 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; J.Pettway at RICE 40.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(6:29 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to FAU 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(5:54 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to FAU 41. Catch made by B.Rozner at FAU 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12(5:10 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to FAU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; E.Williams at FAU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 9(4:28 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - RICE 9(4:21 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey. PENALTY on FAU-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 2(4:14 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to FAU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; C.McBride at FAU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 3(3:29 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to FAU End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:21 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Carroll at FAU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 24(2:52 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for A.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 24(2:44 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Posey.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 24(2:36 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to RICE 29 Center-FAU. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by J.McKithen at RICE 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30(2:26 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30(2:19 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; X.Peters at RICE 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 32(1:37 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 32(1:32 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to FAU 22 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22(1:25 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to RICE 44 for 34 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(1:10 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; M.Morrison at RICE 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 42(0:46 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to RICE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at RICE 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 40(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by J.Burton at RICE 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28(14:52 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 23(14:28 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Chamberlain at RICE 15.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15(14:00 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 15. Catch made by L.Wester at RICE 15. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - FAU 20(13:20 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to RICE 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; I.Enechukwu at RICE 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 10(12:53 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 5(12:07 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE End Zone for 5 yards. L.McCammon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(12:05 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at RICE 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(11:44 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Adams at FAU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43(11:00 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 43(10:42 - 2nd) U.West rushed to FAU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; L.Jean at FAU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 41(9:57 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - RICE 41(9:53 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at FAU 44 for -3 yards (M.Bradley; M.Krakue)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(9:46 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at FAU 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 50(9:16 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44(9:12 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|-23 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 44(8:57 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to RICE 44 for -23 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by G.Nyakwol. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-N.Perry at RICE 44. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at FAU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 33 - FAU 33(8:11 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at FAU 36.
|Punt
4 & 30 - FAU 36(7:55 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 51 yards to RICE 13 Center-N.Marino. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 13. Tackled by T.Johnson at RICE 13.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 13(7:26 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; T.Young at RICE 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 16(6:44 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to RICE 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; J.Pettway at RICE 20.
|Sack
3 & 3 - RICE 20(6:00 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 11 for -9 yards (J.Pettway)
|Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 11(5:20 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 24 yards to RICE 35 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(5:15 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to RICE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 33(4:56 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; J.Pearcy at RICE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 29(4:27 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - FAU 29(4:02 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 29(3:57 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 29(3:52 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; E.Williams at RICE 38.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - RICE 38(3:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-E.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43(3:13 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at RICE 41.
|Int
2 & 12 - RICE 41(2:26 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 44. Intercepted by R.Mungin at RICE 44. R.Mungin ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(2:21 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; Q.Titre at RICE 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 42(1:55 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to RICE 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at RICE 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 29(1:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 34(1:18 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to RICE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FAU 31(0:52 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - FAU 31(0:45 - 2nd) N.Perry scrambles to RICE 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 24.
|No Good
4 & 5 - FAU 32(0:03 - 2nd) M.Suarez 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Connors; J.Pearcy at FAU 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28(14:33 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at FAU 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(14:12 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at FAU 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 43(13:25 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 45(13:09 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to RICE 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 24. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 45(12:35 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at RICE 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(12:22 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; T.Schuman at RICE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 31(12:07 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; T.Schuman at RICE 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 31(11:22 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to RICE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at RICE 31.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - FAU 31(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAU-N.Weber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
4 & 11 - FAU 36(10:32 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 36. Catch made by L.Wester at RICE 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at RICE 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 21(9:53 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; C.Conti at RICE 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 19(9:15 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to RICE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; K.Lockhart at RICE 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 16(8:37 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FAU 24(8:33 - 3rd) M.Suarez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 60 yards from FAU 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by J.Otoviano.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(8:28 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at RICE 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 34(7:52 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; E.Williams at RICE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 38(7:20 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 38(7:12 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; J.Pettway at RICE 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 38(6:21 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at RICE 44.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RICE 44(5:47 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to FAU 20 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(5:39 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; T.Chamberlain at FAU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 22(4:52 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 22(4:50 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at FAU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(4:29 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; C.Conti at FAU 44. PENALTY on RICE-I.Enechukwu Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41(4:25 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by A.Evans at RICE 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 31(3:40 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for A.Evans. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 36(3:40 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 36. Catch made by J.Ford at RICE 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 33(3:08 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by J.Ford at RICE 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 18(2:49 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Ford at RICE 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 14(2:13 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to RICE 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; M.Morrison at RICE 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 8(1:41 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to RICE 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Conti at RICE 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FAU 8(1:10 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by C.Boatwright at RICE 8. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 8(0:23 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by L.Wester at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Wester FUMBLES forced by K.Lockhart. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-RICE at RICE End Zone. Pushed out of bounds by FAU at RICE End Zone.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20(0:16 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at RICE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 22(15:00 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 22(14:55 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 22(14:50 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 41 yards to FAU 37 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(14:40 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; A.Siano at FAU 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 39(14:13 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:08 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; Q.Titre at RICE 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 42(13:14 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by J.Burton at RICE 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 35.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FAU 35(13:04 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-K.Lockhart Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(13:04 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Orji; M.Morrison at RICE 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 18(12:15 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to RICE 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; K.Orji at RICE 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 18(11:30 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Edrine at RICE 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Edrine for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 57 yards from FAU 35 to the RICE 8. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35(11:22 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(10:57 - 4th) T.McMahon rushed to FAU 47 for yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 47. PENALTY on FAU-J.Wheeler Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(10:34 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to FAU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 29(9:41 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to FAU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; A.Adams at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-J.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 12(9:13 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to FAU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 10. PENALTY on FAU-L.Jean Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 7(9:00 - 4th) U.West rushed to FAU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; D.Toombs at FAU 7.
|Int
2 & 5 - RICE 7(8:20 - 4th) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at FAU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Toombs at FAU End Zone. Tackled by RICE at FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(8:03 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; C.Conti at FAU 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 26(7:26 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; I.Enechukwu at FAU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 28(6:53 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at FAU 32.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32(5:35 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by RICE at FAU 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - FAU 27(5:22 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at FAU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 32(4:55 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for M.Landy.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 32(4:50 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 46 yards to RICE 22 Center-N.Marino. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 22. Tackled by D.Hill; C.Odell at FAU 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(4:34 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Int
2 & 10 - RICE 47(4:28 - 4th) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at FAU End Zone. Intercepted by A.Adams at FAU End Zone. Tackled by RICE at FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(4:18 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd; Q.Titre at FAU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 21(3:38 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 17 for yards. Tackled by I.Floyd at FAU 17. PENALTY on RICE-I.Floyd Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36(3:10 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at FAU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FAU 34(3:03 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd at FAU 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - FAU 34(2:54 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; J.Pearcy at FAU 33.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FAU 33(2:09 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 38 yards to RICE 29 Center-N.Marino. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 29. S.Fresch FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-C.Anigbogu at RICE 33. Tackled by FAU at RICE 33.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 33(2:00 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAU at RICE 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 39(1:38 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RICE 39(1:34 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - RICE 39(1:27 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
