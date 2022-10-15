|
|KANSAS
|OKLA
Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak.
Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma's loss to TCU on October 1, and the offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game. But a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards.
Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners, who relieved some of the pressure that had been building for first-year coach Brent Venables.
It was Oklahoma's 18th straight win over Kansas, with all the victories coming by double digits. The Sooners haven't lost to the Jayhawks since 1997.
Filling in for the injured Jalon Daniels (shoulder), Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas.
Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) lost their second straight and missed out on the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Gabriel completed 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards in the first half to help the Sooners take a 35-21 lead. The Sooners' 487 yards in the first half were the second-most gained in a half in school history, trailing the 507 gained in the first half against Missouri in 1986.
Gray had 124 yards rushing in the first half, eclipsing his previous high as a Sooner before the break. The Sooners kept the Jayhawks at bay in the second half, controlling the ball for more than 17 minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The defense had no answers. If not for three Oklahoma turnovers and a goal-line stand by Kansas on the final play of the second quarter, the Sooners would have done even more damage.
Oklahoma: The Sooners showed they could run the ball and chew up the clock if necessary. They ran for 298 yards and had the advantage in time of possession for the first time this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Even though Oklahoma has the reputation and was favored, Kansas lost to an unranked team and could drop out of the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Kansas visits Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma visits Iowa State on Oct. 29.
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
J. Bean
17 QB
265 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 41 RuYds
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
403 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 37 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|35
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|12
|21
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|16-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|430
|701
|Total Plays
|62
|100
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|298
|Rush Attempts
|35
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|265
|403
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|29-43
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|1-55.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|265
|PASS YDS
|403
|165
|RUSH YDS
|298
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|701
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|16/27
|265
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|12
|84
|1
|46
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|10
|41
|0
|14
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|9
|18
|1
|6
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|7
|5
|113
|2
|39
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|6
|6
|106
|2
|27
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Allen 40 K
|T. Allen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|5
|42.4
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|29/42
|403
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|20
|176
|2
|35
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|21
|69
|2
|7
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|10
|37
|1
|16
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|15
|9
|106
|0
|33
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|7
|5
|102
|1
|38
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|4
|4
|56
|1
|24
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|6
|4
|43
|0
|15
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|4
|4
|42
|0
|21
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker Jr. 22 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1/1
|37
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at OKL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(14:55 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 21(14:49 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 32.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(14:36 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 32. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(14:18 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by D.Stoops at KAN 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(14:05 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 16(13:59 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to KAN 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 9.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 9(13:36 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by M.Mims at KAN 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 4(13:18 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to KAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLA 1(12:47 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to KAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 1(12:22 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:14 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:08 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(11:37 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-J.Redmond Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 34(11:21 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by T.Locklin at KAN 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(10:48 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(10:19 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 39(9:49 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by L.Arnold at OKL 39. Gain of 39 yards. L.Arnold for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:35 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 33(9:14 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 33. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(9:03 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 47. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(8:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by M.Mims at KAN 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 35(8:22 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to KAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32.
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 32(8:03 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to KAN 7 for 25 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLA 7(7:39 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 7(7:37 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 7. Catch made by M.Mims at KAN 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 2(7:19 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. E.Gray for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 61 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN 4. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at KAN 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(7:07 - 1st) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 36(6:34 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(5:47 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-KAN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 41(5:28 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - KANSAS 40(4:53 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 43.
|+26 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 43(4:10 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 43. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(3:31 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 31(3:26 - 1st) J.Bean rushed to OKL 31 for 0 yards. Lateral to Q.Skinner to OKL 11 for yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(2:52 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Kardell.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(2:45 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKL End Zone for 11 yards. D.Neal for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:39 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Parker.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:34 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 32(2:13 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(1:52 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(1:38 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 45(1:35 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to KAN 41 for 4 yards. D.Gabriel FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-H.Hatcher at KAN 41. Tackled by OKL at KAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(1:27 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(1:23 - 1st) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - KANSAS 40(0:39 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|Punt
4 & 11 - KANSAS 40(0:33 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 60 yards to OKL End Zone Center-KAN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(0:23 - 1st) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(0:10 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 47.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(14:46 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 47. Catch made by G.Freeman at KAN 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 6(14:31 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN End Zone for 6 yards. J.Barnes for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:26 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:26 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:26 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:20 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 25(13:43 - 2nd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KANSAS 32(12:57 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 39 yards to OKL 29 Center-KAN. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(12:51 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(12:29 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 42(12:24 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLA 45(11:52 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLA 45(11:48 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 55 yards to KAN End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:39 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on OKL-W.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:34 - 2nd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 39(10:57 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 42(10:16 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(9:38 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 50.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - KANSAS 50(8:57 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 45 for yards (I.Coe) PENALTY on OKL-I.Coe Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(8:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-KAN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - KANSAS 40(8:00 - 2nd) J.Bean pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 35. Intercepted by C.Coldon at OKL 35. Tackled by KAN at OKL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(7:54 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 41(7:14 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to KAN 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(6:56 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 49(6:47 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by T.Wease at KAN 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 45(6:29 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to KAN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(6:08 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 24(5:49 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 24. Catch made by T.Wease at KAN 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Wease for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:42 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(4:52 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to KAN 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(4:18 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 20 for -9 yards (D.Ugwoegbu)
|Punt
4 & 15 - KANSAS 20(3:37 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 34 yards to OKL 46 Center-KAN. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(3:29 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 46. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(2:55 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to KAN End Zone for 21 yards. E.Gray for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-C.Murray Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
1 & 17 - OKLA 28(2:49 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to KAN End Zone for 28 yards. E.Gray for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:40 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(2:01 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at KAN 36.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(1:55 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to OKL 18 for 46 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(1:39 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by M.Fairchild at OKL 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Fairchild for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-I.Coe Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:36 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(1:16 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 28.
|+35 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(0:31 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to KAN 37 for 35 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(0:20 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 37. Catch made by J.Farooq at KAN 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(0:14 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 16. Catch made by M.Mims at KAN 16. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLA 1(0:08 - 2nd) D.Gabriel spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLA 1(0:07 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLA 1(0:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 32(14:13 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(13:39 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 38(12:59 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|Int
3 & 8 - KANSAS 38(12:55 - 3rd) J.Bean pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 47. Intercepted by D.White at KAN 47. Tackled by KAN at KAN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(12:49 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 41(12:29 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by D.Stoops at KAN 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(12:12 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 26(12:10 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KAN 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 18(11:49 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KAN 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(11:24 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to KAN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLA 9(10:54 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 9(10:49 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by B.Willis at KAN 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OKLA 1(10:22 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Gabriel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-L.McCaskill Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 50 yards from OKL 50 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:16 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 24(9:40 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 26(9:00 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 31(8:23 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 45 yards to OKL 24 Center-KAN. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(8:17 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLA 26(8:01 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 26.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 26(7:27 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(7:06 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq. PENALTY on KAN-S.Dabney Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(6:59 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 36. Intercepted by K.Logan at KAN 36. Tackled by OKL at OKL 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(6:49 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 47(6:43 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 47. Catch made by L.Grimm at OKL 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(6:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by L.Arnold at OKL 28. Gain of 28 yards. L.Arnold for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:56 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(5:38 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(5:26 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 35 for -6 yards (C.Young) PENALTY on OKL-W.Morris Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - OKLA 35(5:04 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 46.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 46(4:32 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 46. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:13 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 32(3:56 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 28(3:42 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(3:24 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to KAN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 26(2:49 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by B.Willis at KAN 26. Gain of 26 yards. B.Willis for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:36 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(2:04 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(1:53 - 3rd) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 49.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KANSAS 49(1:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-L.Arnold False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - KANSAS 44(0:57 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 50 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at KAN 50.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 50(0:28 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 34 yards to OKL 16 Center-KAN. Downed by KAN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(0:15 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 16(0:11 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 20(15:00 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:38 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 30(14:13 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 28 for -2 yards. D.Gabriel FUMBLES forced by KAN. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-H.Hatcher at OKL 28. Tackled by OKL at OKL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(14:09 - 4th) T.Scott rushed to OKL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27(13:50 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by L.Arnold at OKL 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 21.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 21(13:02 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKL 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(12:33 - 4th) J.Bean scrambles to OKL 1 for 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 1(12:01 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 2(11:21 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 1(10:38 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Thomas for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:33 - 4th) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OKLA 34(10:10 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 34(10:07 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(9:31 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 41(9:03 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 46(8:42 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:15 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKL 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 48(7:44 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to KAN 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 43(7:25 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to KAN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(6:50 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(6:28 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 30(6:07 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(5:43 - 4th) D.Gabriel scrambles to KAN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 22(5:30 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to KAN 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 24(5:26 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLA 27(5:22 - 4th) Z.Schmit 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:18 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OKL at KAN 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 34(4:52 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(4:29 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 49. Catch made by D.Neal at OKL 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 46(4:14 - 4th) J.Bean scrambles to OKL 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 35.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(3:59 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by M.Fairchild at OKL 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(3:46 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 9(3:35 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to OKL 9. Catch made by M.Fairchild at OKL 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Fairchild for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 4th) J.Borcila kicks onside 11 from KAN 35 to KAN 46. M.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at KAN 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(3:31 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KAN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 45(2:45 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to KAN 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(1:58 - 4th) D.Gabriel kneels at the KAN 31.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - OKLA 31(1:22 - 4th) D.Gabriel kneels at the KAN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - OKLA 35(0:35 - 4th) D.Gabriel kneels at the KAN 36.
