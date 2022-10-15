|
|
|JMAD
|GAS
Vantrease passes Georgia Southern over No. 25 James Madison
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) James Madison's first week in the AP Top 25 ended with a painful reminder that even ranked teams must avoid turnovers.
Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern beat No. 25 James Madison 45-38 on Saturday to spoil the Dukes' first appearance in the AP Top 25.
James Madison (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) committed four turnovers, including three interceptions by Todd Centeio. The Dukes also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.
''You can't turn the ball over four times and win football games, you just can't,'' said James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. ''And you can't turn it over four times and get a punt blocked for a touchdown and expect to win games.''
Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards and had three receivers with more than 100 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) shredded James Madison's proud defense.
James Madison led 14-0 early in the game and 24-14 early in the second half. The Dukes, who moved into the Top 25 in their first FBS season by ranking second in the nation in total defense, couldn't stop Georgia Southern's comeback despite holding the Eagles to 12 rushing yards.
''They are a great team, an absolutely phenomenal team,'' said Vantrease of the Dukes. ''We had to put the ball in the air and our guys went out and made plays.''
Centeio's 25-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. gave James Madison a 38-37 lead with 2:28 remaining.
Vantrease brought the Eagles down the field quickly and completed an 11-yard pass to Burgess to set up the decisive score.
Anthony Wilson's interception with 18 seconds remaining ended James Madison's final drive.
Centeio ran for three touchdowns and completed 28 of 48 attempts for 468 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Georgia Southern scored 20 unanswered points after trailing 24-14. The Eagles took their first lead on Vantrease's 37-yard touchdown pass to Jalen White late in the third quarter. Alex Raynor's 41-yard field goal pushed the Eagles' lead to 34-24 early in the fourth.
Centeio's 28-yard scoring pass to Reggie Brown cut Georgia Southern's lead to 34-31, and after Raynor's 24-yard field goal extended the Eagles' lead 37-31, Centeio put the Dukes back in front.
Georgia Southern's Amare Jones had seven catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Khaleb Hood had eight catches for 131 yards and Jeremy Singleton had seven catches for 108 yards.
It was Georgia Southern's second noteworthy win of the season, following a 45-42 win at Nebraska on Sept. 10. This time, Eagles fans were able to celebrate by running onto the field.
''To be part of a stormed field is unbelievable,'' Vantrease said.
Georgia Southern, trailing 17-14, opened the second half with a failed onside kick. The kick failed to travel 10 yards, giving James Madison excellent field position.
Three plays later, Centeio's 10-yard scoring run extended the lead to 24-14. He had scored on runs of 17 and 13 yards in the first half.
Georgia Southern scored the next 20 points.
''We looked a little tired out there,'' Cignetti said. ''We looked a little bit like we were running in mud in the second half.''
Vantrease found Jones on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles' first play of the half, again trimming the Dukes' lead to three points.
James Madison dominated the first quarter, holding a 219-23 advantage in total yards. Centeio's 13-yard scoring run gave the Dukes a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
The Eagles quickly pulled even. Vantrease threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Jones before freshman Joshua Thompson's blocked punt and recovery in the end zone for a touchdown tied the game.
Camden Wise's 26-yard field goal gave James Madison a three-point lead.
STREAK ENDS
Raynor, who had made his first nine field goal attempts this season, was wide left on a 39-yard attempt to end the first half. The miss left the Dukes with a 17-14 halftime lead. He was good on three other field goal attempts.
THE TAKEAWAY
James Madison: The Dukes appeared to stray from their extremely successful offensive mix of the first quarter, including Centeio's runs. But the defense will take most of the blame, giving up the massive passing yards after allowing an average of only 227.4 yards in the first five games.
Georgia Southern: The Eagles showed resiliency as Vantrease completed 38 of 64 passes in the one-dimensional offense. He was also well protected and never sacked.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
James Madison's visit to the Top 25 will last only one week.
UP NEXT
James Madison: Returns home to play Marshall in another Sun Belt game on Saturday.
Georgia Southern: Plays at Old Dominion on Saturday.
---
|
T. Centeio
1 QB
468 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 44 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
K. Vantrease
6 QB
578 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|26
|Rushing
|13
|1
|Passing
|18
|23
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|675
|590
|Total Plays
|88
|79
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|12
|Rush Attempts
|40
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|0.8
|Yards Passing
|468
|578
|Comp. - Att.
|28-48
|38-63
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.5
|6-45.8
|Return Yards
|8
|55
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--7
|3-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|468
|PASS YDS
|578
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|675
|TOTAL YDS
|590
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|28/48
|468
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|18
|106
|0
|23
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|10
|57
|0
|21
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|12
|44
|3
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|12
|8
|136
|1
|28
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|13
|5
|126
|0
|51
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|7
|4
|75
|0
|34
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|7
|4
|74
|1
|25
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|2
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kidd 33 S
|S. Kidd
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 7 S
|J. Reimonenq
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|3
|44.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|3
|23.3
|31
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|2
|7.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|38/63
|578
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|11
|20
|0
|6
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|14
|7
|164
|2
|75
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|13
|8
|131
|0
|38
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|9
|7
|108
|0
|33
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|12
|7
|84
|1
|22
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|8
|6
|64
|1
|37
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Canteen 13 DB
|D. Canteen
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 DB
|A. Wilson
|7-4
|1.0
|1
|
R. Dedman 39 LB
|R. Dedman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 2 DL
|J. Ellis
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watson-Trent 33 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 4 DB
|T. Bride
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Springer 42 DL
|D. Springer
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Thompson 6 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 DL
|P. Devine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robertson 20 DB
|S. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Horton 28 LB
|Z. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denton 10 DB
|J. Denton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Locke 53 DL
|T. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|3/4
|41
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|6
|45.8
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
J. Barber 24 DB
|J. Barber
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 24 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|12.0
|12
|2
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GSO 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(14:40 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji J.Edwards at GSO 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 37(14:02 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GSO 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 43(13:35 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 43(13:22 - 1st) A.Beck punts 57 yards to JM End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(13:12 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at JM 25.
|+51 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 25(12:50 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 25. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(12:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bride M.Watson-Trent at GSO 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 22(11:44 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 19(11:13 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-C.Potts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 18(10:34 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud M.Watson-Trent at GSO 17.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 17(9:49 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - JMAD 17(9:41 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO End Zone for 17 yards. T.Centeio for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 53 yards from JM 35 to the GSO 12. A.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Beaver S.Martin at GSO 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(9:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GSO 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 32(8:57 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 32(8:49 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by J.White at GSO 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Swann C.Chukwuneke at GSO 30.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 30(8:14 - 1st) A.Beck punts 42 yards to JM 28 Center-GSO. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 28. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dedman at JM 40.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(8:01 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(7:37 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by R.Brown at GSO 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(7:17 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(6:45 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 11(6:35 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud J.Ellis at GSO 8.
|Int
3 & 7 - JMAD 8(5:52 - 1st) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 3. Intercepted by T.Bride at GSO 3. Tackled by T.Centeio at GSO 35. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - GAS 20(5:41 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25(5:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu J.Kromah at GSO 25.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 25(4:44 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke T.Jones at GSO 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GAS 23(4:32 - 1st) A.Beck punts 59 yards to JM 18 Center-GSO. Fair catch by JM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(3:50 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 18(3:46 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 18. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at JM 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 26(3:21 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(2:56 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GSO 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 45(2:26 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Devine at GSO 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 43(2:02 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GSO 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(1:35 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by R.Brown at GSO 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at GSO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(0:33 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by T.Greene at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen T.Locke at GSO 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(15:00 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO End Zone for 13 yards. T.Centeio for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(14:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at GSO 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 26(14:17 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 26(14:10 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 47.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(13:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by J.Singleton at JM 47. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at JM 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(13:31 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to JM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards J.Walker at JM 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 13(12:53 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by A.Jones at JM 13. Gain of 13 yards. A.Jones for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the JM End Zone. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferguson at JM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:44 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:11 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud at JM 21.
|Sack
3 & 9 - JMAD 21(11:38 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 12 for -9 yards (J.Ellis)
|Punt
4 & 18 - JMAD 12(11:01 - 2nd) S.Clark punts yards to JM 12 Center-JM. J.Barber blocked the kick. J.Thompson recovered the blocked kick. J.Thompson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from GSO 35 to the JM 4. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.McGee at JM 23. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(10:54 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Centeio pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at JM 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(10:48 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at JM 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 33(10:29 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at JM 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(10:19 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Springer L.McCloud at JM 43.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 43(9:41 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 43. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 43. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at GSO 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(9:09 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent R.Dedman at GSO 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 20(8:35 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson D.Canteen at GSO 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(8:23 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 11(8:20 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Dedman P.Devine at GSO 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JMAD 9(7:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JMAD 16(7:37 - 2nd) C.Wise 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:33 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 26.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(7:06 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 26. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(6:41 - 2nd) J.White rushed to JM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji T.Jones at JM 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 41(6:00 - 2nd) J.White rushed to JM 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at JM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 43(5:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - GAS 43(5:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAS 48(5:18 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 39 yards to JM 9 Center-GSO. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 9(5:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-Z.Horton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 5(4:35 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at JM 9.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 9(4:15 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 9. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 9. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at JM 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(3:48 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at JM 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 37(3:38 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Horton at JM 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(3:30 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 47 for -1 yards (A.Wilson)
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 47(2:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(2:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 29.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JMAD 29(1:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 29(1:40 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at GSO 31.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - JMAD 31(1:34 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31(1:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by JM at GSO 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - GAS 41(1:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at JM 35. Intercepted by J.Swann at JM 35. Tackled by GSO at JM 28.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(1:18 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 28. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Dedman D.Canteen at JM 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 36(0:54 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at JM 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(0:51 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at JM 39. Intercepted by D.Springer at JM 39. Tackled by JM at JM 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(0:44 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 39(0:40 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GAS 39(0:36 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on JM-C.Chukwuneke Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29(0:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by A.Jones at JM 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 23(0:24 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 23(0:20 - 2nd) J.White rushed to JM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 22.
|No Good
4 & 3 - GAS 29(0:04 - 2nd) A.Raynor 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Raynor kicks onside 6 from GSO 35 to GSO 41. JM returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(14:50 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 15 for 21 yards. Tackled by R.Dedman at GSO 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(14:20 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dedman at GSO 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 10(14:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO End Zone for 10 yards. T.Centeio for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(14:00 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 25. Gain of 75 yards. A.Jones for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks yards from GSO 35 to the JM 2. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.McGee at JM 28. PENALTY on GSO-J.Boykin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(13:42 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 43. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; A.Wilson at GSO 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(13:14 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by W.Free; A.Wilson at GSO 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(12:39 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at GSO 32 for -7 yards (D.Canteen)
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - JMAD 32(11:58 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by Z.Horton at GSO 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Bride; A.Wilson at GSO 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JMAD 18(11:28 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by Z.Horton at GSO 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 18.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - JMAD 18(10:45 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18(10:39 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah; J.Green at GSO 14.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GAS 14(10:05 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton (J.Walker).
|+29 YD
3 & 14 - GAS 14(10:00 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 14. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 43(9:26 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 43(9:22 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd; J.Walker at GSO 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 46(8:45 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones (C.Chukwuneke).
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 46(8:41 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 43 yards to JM 11 Center-GSO. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 11. Tackled by M.Stampley; N.Thompson at JM 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(8:31 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; D.Canteen at JM 16.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 16(8:01 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 11 for -5 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at JM 11.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - JMAD 11(7:20 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Punt
4 & 13 - JMAD 11(7:16 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 40 yards to GSO 49 Center-JM. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 49. Tackled by J.Reimonenq; M.James at JM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(6:55 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by A.Jones at JM 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 11. PENALTY on JM-JM Horse Collar Tackle 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 5(6:43 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to JM 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 7(6:11 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 7. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GAS 3(5:47 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess (C.Logan).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAS 10(5:42 - 3rd) A.Raynor 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 63 yards from GSO 35 to the JM 2. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lantz at JM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(5:33 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 33(5:29 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at JM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JMAD 40(4:52 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 40(4:45 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 46 yards to GSO 14 Center-JM. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(4:38 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 21(4:15 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 21. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Swann at GSO 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29(3:59 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji; T.Jones at GSO 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 30(3:37 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Logan at GSO 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 38(3:17 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; J.Walker at GSO 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 42(2:51 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 42(2:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 42(2:39 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37(2:08 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by J.White at JM 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.White for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the JM End Zone. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:59 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by P.Agyei-Obese at JM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at JM 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 28(1:23 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 28. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 28. Gain of 17 yards. D.Ravenel FUMBLES forced by R.Dedman. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-T.Bride at JM 45. Tackled by JM at JM 45.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(1:13 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid; J.Walker at JM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:39 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(0:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by J.White at JM 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at JM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 24(15:00 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - GAS 31(14:57 - 4th) A.Raynor 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(14:52 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Springer; M.Watson-Trent at JM 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 27(14:20 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis; A.Wilson at JM 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 34(14:00 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(13:46 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Springer; M.Stampley at JM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 45(13:10 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JMAD 45(13:06 - 4th) T.Centeio scrambles to JM 50 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at JM 50. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - JMAD 35(12:45 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 18 - JMAD 35(12:29 - 4th) S.Clark punts 48 yards to GSO 17 Center-JM. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 17(12:22 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 17(12:16 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; T.Jones at GSO 21.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 21(11:34 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq; J.Swann at GSO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(11:10 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Carpenter at GSO 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 39(10:42 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GSO 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(10:14 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Swann; F.Meehan at JM 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(9:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Carpenter at JM 27. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 45(9:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by J.White at JM 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Green; T.Jones at JM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GAS 45(8:29 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - GAS 45(8:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan at JM 39.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - GAS 39(7:31 - 4th) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 14 - GAS 44(7:31 - 4th) A.Beck punts 35 yards to JM 9 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 9(7:21 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 9. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 9. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 50.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(6:47 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 50. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(6:29 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by R.Brown at GSO 28. Gain of 28 yards. R.Brown for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 62 yards from JM 35 to the GSO 3. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hendrick at GSO 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24(6:20 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at GSO 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(5:53 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by J.White at GSO 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; S.Kidd at JM 48.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(5:14 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 48. Catch made by K.Hood at JM 48. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 10(4:42 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 10. Catch made by M.Sanders at JM 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAS 6(4:07 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GAS 6(4:03 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 14(3:56 - 4th) A.Raynor 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from GSO 35 to the JM 4. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:53 - 4th) T.Centeio scrambles to JM 26 for 1 yards. T.Centeio ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(3:24 - 4th) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 42. Intercepted by A.Wilson at GSO 42. A.Wilson ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 26(3:24 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+20 YD
4 & 9 - JMAD 26(3:17 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at JM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(3:01 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 46(2:57 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Denton; D.Canteen at GSO 46.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 46(2:36 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by T.Greene at GSO 46. Gain of 21 yards. T.Greene ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(2:31 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by T.Greene at GSO 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Greene for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GSO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40(2:09 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 40(2:05 - 4th) PENALTY on JM-J.Edwards Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 45(2:05 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 45(1:59 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walker at JM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 47(1:55 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 47(1:50 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 47(1:45 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+14 YD
4 & 10 - GAS 47(1:38 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by K.Hood at JM 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(1:21 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Logan at JM 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(1:15 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM End Zone. Catch made by D.Burgess at JM End Zone. Gain of 22 yards. D.Burgess for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. GSO rushed to JM 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:10 - 4th) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 67 yards from GSO 20 to the JM 13. Q.Reid returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jackson; Z.McGee at JM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(1:02 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 38(0:59 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 38. Catch made by P.Agyei-Obese at JM 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Springer; M.Watson-Trent at JM 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 46(0:38 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(0:25 - 4th) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 19. Intercepted by A.Wilson at GSO 19. Tackled by JM at GSO 23.
