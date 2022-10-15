|
|
|OHIO
|WMICH
Ohio's 5 interceptions throttle Western Michigan, 33-14
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Sieh Bangura ran for two touchdowns, Nathanial Vakos kicked four field goals and Ohio cruised past Western Michigan, 33-14 in Mid-American Conference action Saturday.
Ohio's defense dominated Western Michigan after intermission, stopping the Broncos on downs twice and picked off five passes to thwart all seven second-half possessions.
Torrie Cox and Zack Sanders each had two interceptions for Ohio (4-3, 2-1). Kurtis Rourke was 22 of 34 passing for 264 yards with an interception and Bangura had 77 yards on 25 carries. Vakos kicked a personal-best 55-yard field goal just before halftime.
Jack Salopek ran eight yards for a touchdown and connected with Corey Crooms on a 74-yard touchdown in the first half and finished with 249 yards on 17 of 31 passing and threw all five second-half picks for the Broncos (2-5, 1-2).
--
|
S. Bangura
22 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 28 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
C. Crooms
4 WR
87 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|383
|333
|Total Plays
|69
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|84
|Rush Attempts
|35
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|264
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|17-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|5
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|76
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5-76
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|22/34
|264
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|25
|77
|2
|10
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|6
|24
|1
|18
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|4
|18
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|12
|8
|76
|0
|20
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|5
|4
|52
|0
|18
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|5
|2
|50
|0
|48
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|26
|0
|31
|
J. Ross 23 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|2-2
|1.0
|2
|
H. Meservy 76 OL
|H. Meservy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Taylor 42 DE
|M. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|4/5
|55
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|17/31
|249
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|19
|84
|0
|20
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|7
|-22
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|8
|5
|87
|1
|74
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|4
|4
|53
|0
|38
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|5
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|6
|2
|46
|0
|28
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Romphf 7 DB
|A. Romphf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 31(14:37 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; Z.Barnes at OHI 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(14:11 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at OHI 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 41(13:34 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Moment at WMC 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(13:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 38(12:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(12:05 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 37.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 37(11:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(10:53 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 1(10:15 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; R.Selig at WMC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(9:32 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; B.Garner at WMC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1(8:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 2. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Vandenberg at WMC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(8:38 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; A.Brawley at WMC 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(8:03 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at WMC 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(7:31 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 47(7:00 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 47(6:23 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by B.Bosma at OHI 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; J.Birchette at OHI 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-J.Birchette Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - WMICH 36(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-D.Deatherage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:27 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 36(4:52 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at OHI 36. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 8(4:27 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to OHI End Zone for 8 yards. J.Salopek for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at OHI 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 34(3:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at OHI 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(2:58 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 45. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 29(2:38 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at OHI 38.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - OHIO 38(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 43(1:49 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(1:14 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 42(0:50 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(0:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by N.McCormick at WMC 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 29(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(14:23 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 15(13:39 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 15. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6(13:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 62 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 3. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at WMC 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(12:53 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 18(12:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 18(11:44 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(11:09 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; M.Taylor at WMC 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 35(10:32 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at WMC 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(9:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at WMC 38. PENALTY on OHI-A.Floyd Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(9:35 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; Z.Sanders at OHI 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 43(8:48 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 43(8:43 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 43.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WMICH 43(7:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(7:22 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 18.
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(6:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 12. Intercepted by D.Ware at WMC 12. Tackled by H.Meservy at WMC 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(6:35 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at WMC 25.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WMICH 25(6:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 19 for -6 yards (V.Watkins) J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-J.Gideon at WMC 19.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 19(5:21 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 19(5:13 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to OHI 39 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(5:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-H.Meservy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 34(5:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely; A.Wofford at OHI 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 38(4:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(3:51 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; A.Carter at WMC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 45(3:20 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 43.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 43(2:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 43. Catch made by J.Jones at WMC 43. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at WMC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(2:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 12(2:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 10(1:58 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIO 16(1:53 - 2nd) N.Vakos 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:50 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 26.
|+74 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 26(1:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Crooms for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 46 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI 19. S.Wiglusz returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(1:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(0:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 28 for yards (A.Carter) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(0:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:21 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 45(0:12 - 2nd) N.Vakos 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:41 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:38 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 40(13:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(13:23 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(12:54 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thompson at OHI 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(12:23 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 17.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 17(11:48 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 17(11:44 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 14(11:12 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(11:03 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 19(10:24 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIO 19(10:19 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 19(10:11 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 41 yards to WMC 40 Center-J.Holloway. Z.Abdus-Salaam MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-S.Bonner at WMC 40. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(10:02 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 37(9:43 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 37(9:39 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 34.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OHIO 34(8:54 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(8:50 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma. PENALTY on WMC-A.West Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 29(8:44 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at WMC 41. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 41(8:19 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at WMC 37.
|+38 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 37(7:36 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 37. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:01 - 3rd) J.Salopek scrambles to OHI 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 19.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 19(6:22 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; V.Watkins at OHI 19.
|Int
3 & 4 - WMICH 19(5:37 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 13. Intercepted by T.Cox at OHI 13. Tackled by A.Sambucci at OHI 36.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(5:28 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 36. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at OHI 31.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OHIO 31(4:45 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at OHI 31.
|+48 YD
3 & 15 - OHIO 31(4:03 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 31. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at WMC 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(3:26 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at WMC 28 for -7 yards (C.Moment)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - OHIO 28(2:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 28. Catch made by J.Bostic at WMC 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - OHIO 26(1:59 - 3rd) K.Rourke scrambles to WMC 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
|No Good
4 & 5 - OHIO 23(1:22 - 3rd) N.Vakos 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(1:19 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 12 for -8 yards (Z.Sanders)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - WMICH 12(0:41 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - WMICH 12(0:34 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on OHI-V.Watkins Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(0:25 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 15 for -7 yards (R.Mathews; J.McCrory)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - WMICH 15(15:00 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at WMC 20.
|Int
3 & 12 - WMICH 20(14:23 - 4th) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 17. Intercepted by B.Dugan at WMC 17. Tackled by WMC at WMC 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(14:13 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 17(14:07 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 16(14:01 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIO 23(13:52 - 4th) N.Vakos 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 61 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 4. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Blauser; B.Johnson at WMC 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(13:43 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 32. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at WMC 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 40(13:32 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at WMC 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(12:36 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(12:05 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to OHI 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 34.
|Int
2 & 9 - WMICH 34(11:24 - 4th) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 25. Intercepted by Z.Sanders at OHI 25. Tackled by A.Sambucci at WMC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(11:12 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 27(10:35 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 24(9:49 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 14 for 10 yards. S.Bangura FUMBLES forced by Z.Barnes. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-Z.Barnes at WMC 14. Tackled by OHI at WMC 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(9:42 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 14. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 14.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WMICH 14(9:07 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 8 for -6 yards (K.Caesar)
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - WMICH 8(8:25 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 8. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at WMC 17.
|Sack
4 & 7 - WMICH 17(8:17 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 8 for -9 yards (B.Dugan)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8(8:12 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(7:29 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:24 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:18 - 4th) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(6:57 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Int
2 & 10 - WMICH 43(6:49 - 4th) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 40. Intercepted by T.Cox at OHI 40. T.Cox ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(6:43 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at OHI 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 40(5:59 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland; B.Garner at OHI 45.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 45(5:20 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 45. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wofford at WMC 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:42 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; R.Selig at WMC 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 18(3:56 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at WMC 17.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 17(3:46 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 18 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Kneeland at WMC 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 25(3:14 - 4th) N.Vakos 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(3:11 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Int
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(3:05 - 4th) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 35. Intercepted by Z.Sanders at WMC 35. Tackled by A.Sambucci at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(2:56 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 21(2:09 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; Z.Barnes at WMC 23.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 23(1:23 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 26.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - OHIO 26(0:35 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
