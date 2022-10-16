|
|
|USC
|UTAH
Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC 43-42
SALT AKE CITY (AP) Time was dwindling but the decision had already been made as Cameron Rising drove Utah down the field against previously unbeaten Southern California.
''We were going to keep the ball in Cam's hands,'' Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''And if we score and time is close to expiring, we were going for 2, no question.''
Rising threw for 415 yards, ran for three touchdowns and scampered up the middle for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in No. 20 Utah's 43-42 victory over the seventh-ranked Trojans on Saturday night.
The Utes dedicated the game to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, former players who died within a year of each other. In the locker room after the game, the team presented the game ball to the fallen players' mothers in a poignant moment. Both players wore jersey number 22.
''We wanted to make sure we represented 22 well,'' Rising said as the Utes had hand-painted portraits of Jordan and Lowe on their black helmets.
Even when the Utes were down two touchdowns, Rising said his teammates never doubted.
''We had an unwavering belief,'' Rising said. ''Having Ty and Aaron on your helmet made it that much easier to go.''
Rising rushed a yard for a touchdown on fourth down to set up the deciding conversion.
''Cam Rising is a competitor, warrior, you name it. He's a champion,'' Whittingham said.
Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns for Southern California (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12). Utah (5-2, 3-1) held the Trojans on their last-ditch drive, handing them their first loss as a record crowd of 53,609 shook Rice-Eccles Stadium and then flooded the field.
''I'm going to be honest, I hate losing. I really, really, really, I hate it, simply,'' a devastated Williams said. ''So, yeah, I had a little emotion.''
The Utes needed every one of Rising's big plays with his legs and his arm during his career night. Rising, who was once committed to current USC coach Lincoln Riley when he was at Oklahoma, became the first Utah QB to throw for 400 yards since Brian Johnson had 417 against San Diego State in 2005.
Dalton Kincaid had 16 catches for 234 yards, the most for a Ute since Carl Harry had 255 yards in 1988 and the most catches and yards receiving for a Utah tight end.
''Cam made some really nice throws to him and he made some really phenomenal catches,'' Riley said. ''The yards that he had after the catch really, really hurt us.''
Southern Cal's Mario Williams had four catches for 145 yards and Jordan Addison had seven receptions for 106 yards before an ankle injury took him out of the game.
Against an all-out blitz, Williams connected with Michael Jackson III, who stepped through a tackle for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:15 to play for a 42-35 lead. It was Jackson's first catch of the season.
The Trojans scored on their first three possessions of the game. The assault continued throughout the game but the Utah defense secured the victory after Rising's heroics in the fourth quarter.
''Their team is full of explosive players . but they have to play for four quarters and that showed the resiliency of our team,'' Utah linebacker Karene Reid said of the final stop.
Utah has won 23 of its last 24 home games, including a streak of 12 in a row.
''That certainly had to be one of the most exciting games in Rice-Eccles history. What a performance by our football and it's a really good team we beat, very talented and the quarterback's tremendous,'' Whittingham said.
Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner at Pittsburgh as the nation's top receiver, had seven catches for 106 yards but hurt his ankle on a reverse in the third quarter.
KINCAID STEPS IN
Brant Kuithe was Utah's focal point in the passing game but is out for the season with a knee injury. Kincaid stepped in with his historic game and the Utah offense didn't miss a beat, even when the running game faltered.
''He's an absolute athlete, one of the best tight ends in the country and tough as nails,'' Whittingham said.
Rising said this game was a result of an instant connection when they both transferred to Utah in 2020 and the trust has grown each year.
''He's an easy guy to throw the ball to. When he touches the ball that often, he make plays, he extends them. He's a player,'' Rising said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern California: The Trojans were prolific on offense, but the defense couldn't stop Rising, especially when it counted. Key penalties often stymied the Trojans when they had opportunities to take a commanding lead.
Utah: Rising willed the Utes to the win but the defense was gashed by the Trojans. Utah defenders often took poor angles against USC's speed. Utah turned almost exclusively to the passing game as the running game was stuffed, except for Rising's power runs.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah should rise but the Trojans shouldn't fall far after the two teams went toe-to-toe for 60 minutes.
UP NEXT
Southern California: At Arizona on Oct. 29.
Utah: At Washington State on Oct. 27.
---
|
C. Williams
13 QB
381 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 57 RuYds
|
C. Rising
7 QB
415 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 60 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|28
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|556
|562
|Total Plays
|69
|76
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|138
|Rush Attempts
|27
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|381
|424
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|30-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-93
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|381
|PASS YDS
|424
|
|
|175
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|556
|TOTAL YDS
|562
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|25/42
|381
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|12
|79
|1
|20
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|8
|57
|0
|55
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|6
|4
|145
|0
|65
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|12
|7
|106
|1
|30
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|6
|4
|35
|0
|17
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|2
|2
|14
|2
|11
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|4
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|2
|50.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|4
|21.3
|30
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|2
|26.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|11
|60
|3
|21
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|12
|39
|1
|12
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|7
|26
|0
|11
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|15
|15
|217
|1
|30
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|10
|5
|62
|1
|20
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|7
|5
|57
|0
|25
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 CB
|M. Mataele
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Reed 0 WR
|C. Reed
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|42.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Norton kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:48 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger M.Mataele at USC 27.
|+55 YD
3 & 8 - USC 27(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to UTH 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(13:50 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop K.Reid at UTH 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(13:21 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH End Zone for 8 yards. T.Dye for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:16 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni S.Ta'ufo'ou at UTH 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:42 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 29.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(12:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 29. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth C.Bullock at USC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(11:27 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:58 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock J.Smith at USC 19.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(10:23 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to USC 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd T.Taleni at USC 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UTAH 23(9:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by T.Thomas at USC 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAH 16(9:14 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Good
4 & 7 - UTAH 24(9:02 - 1st) J.Noyes 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(8:57 - 1st) J.Addison rushed to USC 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(8:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at USC 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - USC 43(7:39 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(7:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 39. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 21(6:35 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - USC 21(6:30 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 21. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bishop at UTH 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 4(5:49 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 4(5:10 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USC 4(5:06 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on UTH-C.Phillips Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(5:01 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Addison for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:49 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 32(4:28 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 37.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(3:52 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 37. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(3:23 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to USC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu S.Lee at USC 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 41(2:43 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to USC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(2:05 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(1:56 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to USC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lee M.Blackmon at USC 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:23 - 1st) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at USC End Zone. Intercepted by C.Bullock at USC End Zone. Tackled by UTH at USC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on USC-S.Ta'ufo'ou Roughing the Passer 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(1:15 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to USC End Zone for 12 yards. M.Bernard for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 1st) B.Norton kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 1. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Faaiu at USC 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(1:00 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at USC 32.
|+65 YD
2 & 9 - USC 32(0:33 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 32. Gain of 65 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Diabate at UTH 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 3(15:00 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USC 2(14:27 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by K.Hudson at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Hudson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UTH 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:57 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at UTH 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(13:42 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:13 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:05 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:00 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 41 yards to USC 20 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(12:52 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop K.Reid at USC 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(12:36 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 40. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(12:15 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger M.Suguturaga at UTH 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - USC 41(11:33 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 38(10:57 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - USC 38(10:50 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(10:44 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAH 44(10:12 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 44(9:34 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 44(9:28 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to USC 12 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 12(9:20 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 29 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at USC 29.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(8:58 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at UTH 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - USC 48(7:33 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by T.Bynum at UTH 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 49.
|Sack
3 & 12 - USC 49(6:42 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 31 for -20 yards (G.Reid)
|Punt
4 & 32 - USC 31(5:55 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 52 yards to UTH 17 Center-USC. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 17. Pushed out of bounds by USC at UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at UTH 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(5:08 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers J.Smith at USC 47.
|+45 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 47(4:26 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by M.Parks at USC 47. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(4:06 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC End Zone for 2 yards. C.Rising for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) B.Norton kicks 56 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 9. T.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at USC 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 21(3:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 16(3:55 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USC 16(3:47 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - USC 16(3:41 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 16. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at USC 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(3:06 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Reid S.Pepa at UTH 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(2:30 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 41(1:42 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+36 YD
3 & 8 - USC 41(1:35 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 41. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 5(1:25 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at UTH 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - USC 3(1:21 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 3. Catch made by J.Falo at UTH 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Falo for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(1:09 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 46. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+30 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 46(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 16(0:36 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Vele for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) B.Norton kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at USC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(0:16 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 16. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 16(0:16 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - USC 16(0:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - USC 11(0:08 - 2nd) C.Williams kneels at the USC 8.
|No Gain
4 & 18 - USC 8(0:04 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(14:26 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 49.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(14:05 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Rising steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 49. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(13:44 - 3rd) D.Vele pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by C.Rising at USC 19. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 10(13:11 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 4(12:36 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to USC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(12:07 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Kincaid for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 3rd) B.Norton kicks 55 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 10. T.Washington returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Norton at USC 50.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(11:55 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 50. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(11:27 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(11:07 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 11. Catch made by J.Falo at UTH 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Falo for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:02 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at UTH 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(10:24 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to USC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(9:47 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 46(9:43 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to USC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 43(9:04 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 38.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UTAH 38(8:21 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:47 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:09 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 32(6:30 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 13. PENALTY on UTH-M.McClain Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(5:20 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 28. Gain of 25 yards. M.Bernard FUMBLES forced by E.Gentry. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 3. Tackled by UTH at USC 3.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 3(5:05 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at USC 7.
|Sack
2 & 6 - USC 7(4:19 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 3 for -4 yards (J.Elliss)
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - USC 3(4:10 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 3. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 3. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at USC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 17(3:25 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - USC 17(3:23 - 3rd) J.Addison rushed to USC 27 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at USC 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 27(2:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-USC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 15 - USC 22(2:30 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 46 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at USC 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 46(1:46 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 38 for -8 yards (C.Phillips)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - USC 38(0:58 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 18 - USC 38(0:54 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 30 for -8 yards (K.Reid)
|Punt
4 & 26 - USC 30(0:13 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 49 yards to UTH 21 Center-USC. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(0:05 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 21. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gentry at UTH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(15:00 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 32(14:56 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAH 36(14:23 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis. PENALTY on USC-N.Figueroa Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(14:09 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by USC at USC 41. PENALTY on USC-R.Goforth Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rising pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 41.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAH 41(13:57 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to USC 41. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by USC at USC 26. PENALTY on UTH-B.Daniels Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAH 46(13:40 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(13:34 - 4th) M.Parks rushed to USC 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu at USC 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(12:57 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to USC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 16(12:17 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 16(12:12 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 16. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 3. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 3(11:43 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa T.Taleni at USC 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UTAH 1(11:05 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid. PENALTY on USC-A.Beavers Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 1(11:00 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to USC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rising for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 4th) B.Norton kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at USC 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 10(10:48 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at USC 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - USC 14(10:12 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate C.O'Toole at USC 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(9:25 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at USC 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - USC 34(9:14 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 34. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop M.Diabate at USC 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(8:56 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 42. PENALTY on USC-M.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
1 & 18 - USC 36(8:41 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 36. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 36. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(8:18 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to UTH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi J.Elliss at UTH 35.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - USC 35(7:46 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - USC 30(7:38 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UTH 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert J.Elliss at UTH 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(7:07 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UTH 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Reid S.Pepa at UTH 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 20(6:29 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - USC 20(6:22 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by M.Jackson at UTH 20. Gain of 20 yards. M.Jackson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(6:15 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at UTH 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(5:38 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at UTH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(5:07 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(4:58 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 36(4:54 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 36. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at UTH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:19 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:16 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at USC 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 43(3:41 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Lee T.Nomura at USC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(3:27 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 24(3:21 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 19.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 19(2:44 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock T.Nomura at USC 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 8(2:07 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at USC 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 8(1:27 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 1(0:56 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura J.Covington at USC 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UTAH 1(0:51 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to USC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rising for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rising rushed to USC 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 4th) B.Norton kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 1. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at USC 47. PENALTY on USC-B.Rice Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 20(0:39 - 4th) C.Williams scrambles to USC 33 for yards. Tackled by UTH at USC 33. PENALTY on USC-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 15(0:38 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USC 15(0:32 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - USC 15(0:23 - 4th) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at USC 45. Intercepted by J.Broughton at USC 45. Tackled by USC at USC 8. PENALTY on UTH-C.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 30(0:13 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-B.Haskins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - USC 25(0:13 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at USC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 40(0:08 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
