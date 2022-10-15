Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|SALA
Key Players
|
T. Howell
4 WR
244 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
421 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
Field Goal 9:04
D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
10
plays
57
yds
3:57
pos
0
3
Touchdown 8:38
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Howell for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
75
yds
00:15
pos
6
3
Touchdown 7:54
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 36. Gain of 64 yards. J.Wayne for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
00:42
pos
7
9
Field Goal 12:58
C.Sutherland 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
12
plays
42
yds
5:45
pos
10
10
Touchdown 6:16
C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Howell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
3:41
pos
16
10
Touchdown 4:01
M.Lee rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. M.Lee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
94
yds
2:15
pos
17
16
Field Goal 1:45
C.Sutherland 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
7
plays
52
yds
2:22
pos
20
17
Touchdown 12:59
C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULM 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Wayne for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:11
pos
20
23
Touchdown 10:36
C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by C.Lacy at ULM 24. Gain of 24 yards. C.Lacy for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
41
yds
00:22
pos
20
30
Field Goal 3:51
D.Guajardo 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
10
plays
67
yds
4:40
pos
20
34
Touchdown 14:54
M.Lee rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Lee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
55
yds
2:34
pos
20
40
Touchdown 9:52
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 17. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 17. Gain of 83 yards. T.Howell for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
90
yds
00:45
pos
26
41
Touchdown 4:46
C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at SAB 7. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:41
pos
33
41
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|615
|Total Plays
|58
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|195
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|371
|420
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|25-33
|Yards Per Pass
|11.6
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-68
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|0
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|371
|PASS YDS
|420
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|615
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|20/27
|371
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|13
|39
|0
|10
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|14
|13
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|10
|9
|244
|3
|83
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|3
|83
|0
|41
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|5
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|2
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
R. Green 85 TE
|R. Green
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|2/2
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|5
|47.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|25/33
|421
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|15
|93
|2
|32
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|17
|85
|0
|44
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5
|9
|0
|14
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|9
|7
|141
|0
|46
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|13
|12
|133
|1
|44
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|8
|5
|127
|2
|64
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor Jr. 3 LB
|A. DeShazor Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|34
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|4
|36.8
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|35.0
|49
|0
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|16.5
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 45 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM 20. I.Phillips returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at ULM 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(14:52 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 37(14:27 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 37. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 38.
|Sack
3 & 5 - LAMON 38(13:44 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 31 for -7 yards (W.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 31(12:55 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to SAB 20 Center-ULM. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 20. Tackled by ULM at SAB 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 27(12:48 - 1st) J.Voisin rushed to SAB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 32(12:34 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 39 for 7 yards. L.Webb ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 39(12:24 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 39(11:42 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 44(11:00 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to ULM 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42(10:43 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULM 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(10:20 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ULM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(9:48 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ULM 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 16(9:19 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ULM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SALA 24(9:04 - 1st) D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(8:51 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Howell for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25(8:36 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25(8:31 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 36.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(8:05 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 36. Gain of 64 yards. J.Wayne for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(7:54 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(7:29 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 27. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at ULM 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(7:07 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 41(6:25 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 45.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LAMON 45(5:44 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -7 yards (B.Higdon)
|Punt
4 & 14 - LAMON 38(5:12 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 62 yards to SAB End Zone Center-ULM. Out of bounds. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(5:00 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 28 for 5 yards. O.Wells ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 15(4:37 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to SAB 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 17.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SALA 17(4:09 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SALA 17(4:01 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 17(3:50 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 32 yards to SAB 49 Center-SAB. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:42 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to SAB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:09 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 49. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at SAB 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(2:53 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to SAB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 30(2:20 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to SAB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 25(1:40 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to SAB 19 for 6 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(1:17 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to SAB 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 17(0:29 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to SAB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 14.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 14(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 14. Catch made by R.Green at SAB 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 8(14:28 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to SAB 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 6.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 6(13:42 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to SAB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAMON 7(13:05 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Henry.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAMON 14(13:01 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB 2. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at ULM 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(12:48 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by C.Lacy at ULM 49. Gain of 13 yards. C.Lacy ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(12:35 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 36(12:11 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|Sack
3 & 7 - SALA 33(11:29 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULM 39 for -6 yards (ULM) C.Bradley FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Bradley at ULM 39. Tackled by ULM at ULM 39.
4 & 13 - SALA(10:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 39(10:31 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 39 yards to ULM End Zone Center-SAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(9:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 27. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 27. PENALTY on SAB-K.Brown Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(9:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(9:44 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 45(9:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 49.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 49(8:39 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to SAB 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(7:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(7:37 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 28(7:07 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 28. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at SAB 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 25(6:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Howell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at SAB 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(6:08 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 23.
|+44 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 23(5:40 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ULM 33 for 44 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(5:14 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(4:54 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ULM 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1. PENALTY on SAB-K.Foster Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 18 - SALA 24(4:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULM 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 4(4:13 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. M.Lee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(3:39 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 36.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(2:58 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 36. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(2:25 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to SAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(2:08 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to SAB 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 23(2:04 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to SAB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAMON 30(1:50 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 46 yards from ULM 30 to the SAB 24. M.Lee returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at SAB 41. PENALTY on ULM-A.Alce Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 46 yards from ULM 30 to the SAB 24. T.Justice returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at SAB 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(1:39 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(1:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULM 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(1:12 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULM 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 23(0:56 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ULM 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 19(0:44 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 19(0:33 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to ULM 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 15(0:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to ULM 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 11.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SALA 11(0:01 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 34(14:44 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 34.
|+46 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 34(14:13 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 34. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20(13:53 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20(13:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULM 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Wayne for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at ULM 9.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 9(12:43 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(12:08 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 19(12:05 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 23. PENALTY on SAB-J.Miller Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(11:45 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 38.
|Int
2 & 10 - LAMON 38(11:08 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 47. Intercepted by Y.Banks at ULM 47. Tackled by ULM at ULM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(10:58 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24(10:44 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by C.Lacy at ULM 24. Gain of 24 yards. C.Lacy for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM 2. Z.Woodard returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at ULM 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(10:29 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(10:02 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 41(9:25 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 42(8:44 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 42(8:40 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 36 yards to SAB 22 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(8:31 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 22. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 18(8:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 18. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 26(7:26 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(6:42 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 36. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at ULM 23. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 36(6:42 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at SAB 38.
|+44 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 38(6:09 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 38. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 18(5:47 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to ULM 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 18(5:14 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to ULM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 15(4:43 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULM 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SALA 19(3:56 - 3rd) D.Guajardo 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:51 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 34(3:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAMON 34(3:26 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LAMON 34(2:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 29(2:44 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 52 yards to SAB 19 Center-ULM. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 19. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at SAB 45. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45(2:29 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 45.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45(2:08 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(1:07 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28(0:28 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by C.Lacy at ULM 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 20(0:13 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(0:08 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULM 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 5(15:00 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Lee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on SAB-SAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:55 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:21 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LAMON 29(13:45 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 20 for -9 yards (A.DeShazor)
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAMON 20(13:00 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to SAB 40 Center-ULM. Out of bounds. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45(12:50 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to ULM 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 47(12:21 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to ULM 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 42.
|Sack
3 & 7 - SALA 42(11:32 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULM 49 for -7 yards (T.Driggers)
|Punt
4 & 14 - SALA 49(10:46 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 39 yards to ULM 10 Center-SAB. Fair catch by W.Mailei.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(10:37 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULM 17.
|+83 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 17(10:05 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 17. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 17. Gain of 83 yards. T.Howell for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB 2. O.Wells returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at SAB 15.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15(9:47 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 15. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 15. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(9:04 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SALA 27(8:28 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - SALA 27(8:22 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at SAB 35.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 35(7:47 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 37 yards to ULM 28 Center-SAB. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(7:41 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 28. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(7:13 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 31. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at SAB 16. PENALTY on SAB-D.Luter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(6:58 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 16. Catch made by M.Jackson at SAB 16. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 20(6:27 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by T.Howell at SAB 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 14(5:50 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 14. Catch made by J.Frett at SAB 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 7.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - LAMON 7(5:06 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at SAB 7. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 57 yards from ULM 35 to the SAB 8. Fair catch by O.Wells. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(5:00 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 13. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 13. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(3:53 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 34(3:21 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45(2:34 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at SAB 48.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 48(2:27 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to ULM 20 for 32 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(1:51 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to ULM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 17(1:38 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to ULM 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 15(1:34 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to ULM 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8(0:53 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the ULM 10.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 10(0:31 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the ULM 12.
