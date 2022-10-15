|
TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma St
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Max Duggan and No. 13 TCU found themselves down in a hurry in their biggest game so far with coach Sonny Dykes.
When it was all over against eighth-ranked Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs were getting swarmed by their fans after needing some extra time to wrap up an impressive comeback.
''It shows the culture of this team,'' Duggan said.
Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and TCU won 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12's last remaining undefeated teams Saturday. The Frogs trailed quickly after quarterback Spencer Sanders had TD runs on Oklahoma State's the first two drives, and TCU still trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
''Great win for our program,'' Dykes said. ''We made every mistake humanly possible in the first half, and guys just kind of kept hanging in there battling and I really thought we had a good mentality at halftime. ... Then we just came out defensively in the second half and just played lights out.''
The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.
Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12). The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson's tying TD run.
Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1), which beat TCU 63-17 without Duggan last November, got the ball to start the second overtime. But the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown's fourth field goal, a 52-yarder, after a holding call and three consecutive incomplete passes.
It was pure pandemonium when Miller got into the end zone for his second touchdown. He finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.
Sanders was only 16 of 36 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception after not practicing all week. He dinged his right (throwing) shoulder late in their win over Texas Tech last week, but insisted he was fine and that the lack of practice wasn't the problem.
''It's just football at the end of the day,'' Sanders said. ''I just had to physically come out and play better.''
The Cowboys led 24-7 five minutes into the second quarter after an incredible 22-yard TD catch by John Paul Richardson, who was tangled with cornerback Josh Newton, reached out his right hand and pulled the ball into his chest.
TCU used a little trickery to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation. After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demarcado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball right back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley wide open in the right flat for a 10-yard touchdown. Wiley had a 13-yard catch two plays before that on that eight-play, 94-yard drive.
That followed a sequence when Sanders threw an interception with 7:18 left on a deep ball to Johnson, who appeared to get pushed by Bud Clark before the safety came down with the ball on the TCU 8. The Horned Frogs went three-and-out, but then Oklahoma State did the same before TCU's tying drive.
''We know that we're better than that, but I think that's where the frustration comes in,'' said Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb, who had 16 tackles. ''We've still got a lot more games left to play, so we've got to move on.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: After taking the big lead in the second quarter, the Cowboys managed only two more field goals by Brown and didn't score another touchdown until the overtime. ... Oklahoma State had won six games in a row since their loss in the Big 12 championship game, and had won 11 of 12 overall.
TCU: Duggan, the senior who lost his starting job going into the season with the new coaching staff, has thrown for a Big 12-best 16 touchdowns in his five starts since taking back over after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the season opener.
''Max Duggan continues to play as good as football as any quarterback I've ever been around,'' Dykes said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma State and TCU could potentially cross paths in the new poll, with the Cowboys moving down and the Frogs moving up. Regardless, Oklahoma State most likely will extend its streak of consecutive top-15 rankings to 19 consecutive polls.
RUNNING SANDERS
Sanders, whose TD runs covered 29 and 8 yards, finished with 68 yards on 11 carries and took over the Oklahoma State record for career rushing yards for a quarterback. His 1,874 yards pushed him four yards past Brent Blackman's career mark.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1) next Saturday in its only home game in a four-week stretch.
TCU is home again next Saturday night to play No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0), which had an open date this weekend.
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
245 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 68 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
286 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 57 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|27
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|386
|510
|Total Plays
|77
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|224
|Rush Attempts
|41
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|245
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|16-36
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.8
|6-41.7
|Return Yards
|0
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|386
|TOTAL YDS
|510
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|16/36
|245
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|22
|72
|1
|17
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|11
|68
|2
|29
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|5
|3
|79
|0
|44
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|7
|5
|51
|1
|22
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|8
|3
|38
|0
|23
|
J. Schultz 38 TE
|J. Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|6-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 11 LB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|4/4
|52
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|48.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|23/40
|286
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|22
|104
|2
|21
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|9
|62
|0
|16
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|11
|57
|1
|14
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|14
|8
|180
|1
|48
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|2
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|8
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ibukun-Okeyode 94 DL
|M. Ibukun-Okeyode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|3/3
|47
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|41.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|15.0
|18
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|10.5
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 27(14:36 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TCU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 30(14:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at TCU 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TCU 34(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 29(13:12 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to OKS 27 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:57 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:50 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at OKS 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 35(12:28 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at OKS 42.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(11:55 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 42. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 42. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 20.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:13 - 1st) OKS rushed to TCU 29 for -9 yards. OKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-S.Sanders at TCU 29. Tackled by TCU at TCU 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 19 - OKLAST 29(10:37 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to TCU End Zone for 29 yards. S.Sanders for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McKinney; T.Williams at TCU 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(10:19 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(10:08 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; K.Black at TCU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42(9:35 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 45(9:05 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at TCU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 47(8:28 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 47(8:23 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 31 yards to OKS 22 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(8:15 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 27 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at OKS 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 27(7:42 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; J.Newton at OKS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(7:21 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at OKS 44.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(6:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Foster; J.Newton at TCU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(6:21 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; J.Hodges at TCU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(6:01 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Schultz.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(5:54 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(5:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 8(4:40 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to TCU End Zone for 8 yards. S.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(4:33 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at TCU 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(4:21 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TCU 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 46(3:43 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 44(3:27 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-S.Avila False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+48 YD
1 & 15 - TCU 49(2:58 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 49. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 1(2:41 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 1(2:15 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; T.Ford at OKS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 1(1:45 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. M.Duggan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Perkins-McAllister at OKS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(1:34 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; D.Williams at OKS 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(1:03 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKS 25.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OKLAST 25(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on OKS-H.Woodard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OKLAST 20(0:10 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLAST 20(0:05 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 53 yards to TCU 27 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 27. D.Davis FUMBLES forced by OKS. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Nixon at TCU 24. Tackled by TCU at TCU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(15:00 - 2nd) B.Presley rushed to TCU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; J.Hodges at TCU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:22 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:15 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at TCU 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OKLAST 25(13:36 - 2nd) T.Brown 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bishop at TCU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 19(13:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 19(13:21 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 19(13:13 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 19(13:08 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to OKS 38 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on TCU-C.Curtis Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:56 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:49 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to TCU 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 38(12:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; J.Hodges at TCU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:38 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:31 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 19 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 19.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(10:57 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to TCU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:19 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 22. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Richardson for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martin at TCU 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(9:59 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan; M.Cobb at TCU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 23(9:31 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Asi at TCU 25.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 25(8:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; M.Cobb at OKS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49(8:41 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 49(8:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TCU 49(8:31 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 41 for yards (T.Ford) PENALTY on OKS-T.Ford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(8:14 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(7:58 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 17(7:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 17(7:18 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by E.Demercado at OKS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Benson at OKS 12.
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - TCU 12(6:34 - 2nd) D.Davis rushed to OKS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; T.Harper at OKS 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(6:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ibukun-Okeyode at OKS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at OKS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:28 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:20 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to TCU 42 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 42. Tackled by N.Martin at OKS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(5:07 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 27(4:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 27(4:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by D.Davis at OKS 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TCU 37(3:45 - 2nd) G.Kell 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:38 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson; D.Williams at OKS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(3:08 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. PENALTY on OKS-B.Cassity Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - OKLAST 17(3:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; J.Hodge at OKS 18.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - OKLAST 18(2:24 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|Punt
4 & 17 - OKLAST 18(2:18 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 43 yards to TCU 39 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(2:10 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:54 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 37(1:32 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 37(1:22 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to OKS 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:59 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 26. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - TCU 40(0:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to OKS 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bishop at OKS 31.
2 & 16 - TCU(0:28 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on OKS-S.Flanagan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TCU 31(0:19 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 31(0:14 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by T.Barber at OKS 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at OKS 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TCU 25(0:07 - 2nd) G.Kell 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at OKS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31(14:20 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at OKS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(13:56 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Cooper at OKS 41.
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 41(13:21 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 41. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(13:02 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; D.Winters at TCU 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(12:46 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to TCU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis; J.Hodges at TCU 14.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OKLAST 14(12:13 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at TCU 17 for -3 yards (J.Hodge)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - OKLAST 24(11:43 - 3rd) T.Brown 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 52 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU 13. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bishop; L.Ward at TCU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(11:32 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at TCU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 34(11:13 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 34. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at TCU 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 36(10:43 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 36. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TCU 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 41(10:14 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 37 for -4 yards (T.Lacy)
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - TCU 37(9:44 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47(9:14 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 38(8:55 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 34.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(8:24 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 13 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 13.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(7:46 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 20 for -7 yards. K.Miller FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-B.Coleman at OKS 20. Tackled by OKS at OKS 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - TCU 20(7:02 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by S.Williams at OKS 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TCU 16(6:14 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TCU 24(5:56 - 3rd) G.Kell 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:51 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TCU at OKS 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33(5:32 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at OKS 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34(5:12 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell; N.Obiazor at OKS 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:52 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(4:16 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 47. Catch made by D.Richardson at TCU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; N.Obiazor at TCU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:59 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Camara; N.Obiazor at TCU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 29(3:38 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to TCU 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(2:48 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to TCU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; N.Obiazor at TCU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLAST 15(2:23 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by B.Presley at TCU 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Clark; D.Winters at TCU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 15(1:54 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLAST 22(1:30 - 3rd) T.Brown 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 54 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU 11. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Daniels at TCU 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 21(1:19 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; M.Cobb at TCU 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 29(0:46 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by X.Ross at TCU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(0:31 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 39. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TCU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 47(15:00 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to OKS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; T.Lacy at OKS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 47(14:35 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 47(14:25 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to OKS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 47.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 47(13:48 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 47(13:32 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 39 yards to OKS 8 Center-B.Matiscik. Downed by B.Matiscik.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(13:22 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at OKS 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 11(12:51 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at OKS 13.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 13(12:17 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at OKS 12.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 12(11:40 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 53 yards to TCU 35 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 35. Tackled by C.Stanley at OKS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47(11:28 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 47. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(10:56 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by S.Williams at OKS 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at OKS 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 15(10:25 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to OKS 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; K.Daniels at OKS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 7(9:49 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 7(9:41 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to OKS 5 for yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 5. PENALTY on OKS-B.Evers Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 3(9:31 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to OKS End Zone for 3 yards. K.Miller for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:22 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at OKS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31(8:59 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(8:59 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at OKS 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(8:33 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to TCU 50 for 10 yards. S.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(8:02 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; C.Fox at TCU 49.
|Int
2 & 9 - OKLAST 49(7:31 - 4th) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 8. Intercepted by B.Clark at TCU 8. Tackled by OKS at TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 8(7:19 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; K.Daniels at TCU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 9(6:51 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 9(6:37 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 9(6:29 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 48 yards to OKS 43 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:21 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:14 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:06 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 42 for -1 yards (D.Winters)
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLAST 42(5:26 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 52 yards to TCU 6 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 6. Tackled by M.Cobb at TCU 6.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 6(5:17 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at TCU 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(4:56 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TCU 23.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 23(4:20 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 23. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Flanagan at OKS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 47(3:58 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 47(3:53 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by K.Miller at OKS 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 30(3:41 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to OKS 30 for yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at OKS 30. PENALTY on OKS-T.Ford Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - TCU 25(3:08 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by J.Wiley at OKS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 12(2:48 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 10(2:34 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 10. Catch made by J.Wiley at OKS 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wiley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(1:57 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Cooper at OKS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(1:33 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 26(1:29 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at OKS 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 29(1:07 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 47 yards to TCU 24 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 24(0:59 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at TCU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 25(0:42 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by E.Demercado at TCU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at TCU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TCU 30(0:25 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 30(0:16 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 45 yards to OKS 25 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:00 - 5) K.Miller rushed to OKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; X.Benson at OKS 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(0:00 - 5) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Q.Johnston for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders rushed to TCU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor; J.Hodge at TCU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 24(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLAST 24(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+23 YD
4 & 9 - OKLAST 24(0:00 - 5) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 24. Catch made by B.Johnson at TCU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 1(0:00 - 5) D.Richardson rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Richardson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:00 - 6) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on OKS-J.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - OKLAST 35(0:00 - 6) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - OKLAST 35(0:00 - 6) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - OKLAST 35(0:00 - 6) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - OKLAST 42(0:00 - 6) T.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:00 - 6) K.Miller rushed to OKS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 19(0:00 - 6) K.Miller rushed to OKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; S.Flanagan at OKS 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 12(0:00 - 6) K.Miller rushed to OKS 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Asi at OKS 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 13(0:00 - 6) M.Duggan rushed to OKS 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 1(0:00 - 6) M.Duggan rushed to OKS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 2(0:00 - 6) K.Miller rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. K.Miller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
