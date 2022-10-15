|
|
|ARK
|BYU
Jefferson throws 5 TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday.
Raheim Sanders added a career-high 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Arkansas (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars.
''It was a must-win game for us, and I think that showed today,'' Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool said. There's a lot of things that we had to change on the fly, especially in the first half.''
Third-down efficiency contributed greatly to fueling the Razorbacks' potent offensive showing. Arkansas went 12-of-15 on third down.
''We put a lot of emphasis on starting fast on third down as well,'' Jefferson said. ''Look at all our games before this one: 3-and-out, 3-and-out, not being able to convert. Now just with the way we're running practice, now putting big emphasis on it, everybody is buying into third down and moving the chains.''
Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 356 yards and three touchdowns to lead BYU (4-3). Puka Nacua had 141 receiving yards and Kody Epps added a career-high 125 receiving yards for the Cougars. Nacua also scored three touchdowns.
BYU tallied 471 total yards, but the Cougars lost their second straight game after repeatedly allowing quick scoring drives and committing three turnovers.
''What's frustrating is losing the turnover battle because that's not our identity,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''We're focused on taking care of the football, and I didn't feel like we did well enough at that today.''
BYU cut the deficit to 38-35 on a 33-yard catch by Nacua in the third quarter. Arkansas rallied with back-to-back touchdowns - culminating in a 64-yard scamper down the sidelines by Sanders - that extended its lead to 52-35 early in the fourth.
''Arkansas didn't do anything to get us out of our game plan, and we knew we were coming in for a shootout, but there were struggles with execution in all phases of the game,'' Nacua said.
Hall picked apart the Arkansas defense early in the first half. He threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes to give the Cougars a 13-7 lead. Nacua's 31-yard grab along the sideline on 4th-and-8 set up the first score. Epps dashed in for BYU's second touchdown on a 21-yard catch-and-run.
The Razorbacks answered both touchdowns and seized a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter after Jefferson completed seven straight pass attempts, culminating in a 6-yard toss to Trey Knox.
BYU regained a 21-14 lead on a 5-yard run by Nacua but then lost momentum for good on back-to-back turnovers.
Hall fumbled the snap on fourth down at the BYU 34, setting up a go-ahead touchdown for the Razorbacks on a 4-yard grab by Matt Landers. Then, after Hall threw an interception to Hudson Clark, Arkansas extended its lead to 31-21 before halftime on a 15-yard catch by Rashod Dubinion - the third touchdown pass for Jefferson in the second quarter.
''That was the big turning point in the game because, let's face facts, we hadn't been able to stop them,'' Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. ''We get it, and we go right down and score.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: The Razorbacks shook off a slow start and scored on eight consecutive drives extending deep into the fourth quarter. Arkansas ran 82 total plays and averaged 7.9 yards per play. Jefferson racked up five touchdown passes over the second and third quarters.
BYU: The Cougars took a half before they generated any consistent production in the run game. BYU tallied just 29 rushing yards on 11 running plays before halftime. Then, in the third quarter, the Cougars rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
UP NEXT
Arkansas visits Auburn on October 29th.
BYU visits Liberty next Saturday.
---
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
353 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 32 RuYds
|
P. Nacua
12 WR
141 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs, 20 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|27
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|12-15
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|630
|471
|Total Plays
|80
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|277
|115
|Rush Attempts
|42
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|353
|356
|Comp. - Att.
|28-38
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-98
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-62.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|356
|
|
|277
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|630
|TOTAL YDS
|471
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|28/38
|353
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|15
|175
|2
|64
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|11
|51
|0
|14
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|10
|32
|0
|14
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|4
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Turner 6 DB
|J. Turner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|10
|8
|99
|3
|39
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|6
|4
|66
|1
|36
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|6
|3
|55
|0
|30
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|2
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|4
|4
|40
|1
|17
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wilson 13 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|5-7
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gordon 18 DB
|T. Gordon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodard 45 LB
|J. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Parker 16 DB
|K. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|34
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|26/41
|356
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|10
|53
|0
|14
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|6
|23
|0
|11
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|6
|20
|2
|5
|
M. Fakahua 22 RB
|M. Fakahua
|7
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Conover 17 QB
|J. Conover
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|12
|8
|141
|1
|33
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|14
|9
|125
|1
|37
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|4
|61
|0
|22
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|3
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Erickson 97 TE
|E. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Fakahua 22 RB
|M. Fakahua
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 28 DB
|H. Livingston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 13 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Greer 97 DL
|H. Greer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 21 DB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 34 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bamba 19 DB
|M. Bamba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Smith 37 K
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|43.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at ARK 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 31(14:40 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ARK 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:14 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; G.Jeudy-Lally at ARK 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 45(13:54 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 45(13:49 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. R.Sanders FUMBLES forced by BYU. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-K.Pili at ARK 48. Tackled by ARK at ARK 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48(13:40 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; T.Hampton at ARK 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48(13:07 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to ARK 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; I.Nichols at ARK 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 45(12:25 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 45(12:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 44 yards to ARK 1 Center-B.Hogan. Downed by BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(12:10 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 12(11:57 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; T.Alfrey at ARK 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 20(11:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:09 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:02 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 25(10:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25(10:49 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 62 yards to BYU 13 Center-E.Stein. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 13. Tackled by E.Stein at BYU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(10:36 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; B.Pool at BYU 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 20(9:52 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 20. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at BYU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 30(9:21 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(9:13 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; Z.Williams at BYU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 50(8:30 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Fakahua.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 50(8:25 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 50. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Blair H.Clark at ARK 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(7:29 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to ARK 38 for -1 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-J.Hall at ARK 38. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 38(7:07 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; C.Paul at ARK 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 35(6:17 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+31 YD
4 & 7 - BYU 35(6:13 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 35. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 4(5:44 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 4. Catch made by I.Rex at ARK 4. Gain of 4 yards. I.Rex for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 50 yards from BYU 50 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:39 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; B.Bywater at ARK 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARK 33(5:15 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Greer at ARK 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33(4:47 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; L.Fauatea at ARK 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 36(4:26 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 36(4:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by A.Green at ARK 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(3:48 - 1st) A.Green rushed to BYU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; E. Slade at BYU 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 45(3:27 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 21 for 24 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston at BYU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21(3:03 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 15(2:47 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to BYU End Zone for 15 yards. R.Sanders for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:37 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at BYU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:06 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua. PENALTY on ARK-M.Chavis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 42(2:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 27(1:52 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 27(1:46 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by C.Roberts at ARK 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Chavis; E.Gregory at ARK 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 21(1:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 21. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Epps for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:11 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at ARK 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 42(0:46 - 1st) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; L.Fauatea at ARK 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 42(0:21 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 34(14:46 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 34(14:23 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to BYU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 31.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 31(13:54 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; M.Tooley at BYU 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 13(13:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner; B.Bywater at BYU 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 9(12:54 - 2nd) J.Haselwood rushed to BYU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; C.Haws at BYU 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 6(12:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 6. Catch made by T.Knox at BYU 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Knox for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; H.Clark at BYU 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 40(11:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-K.Suamataia False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 35(11:35 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 35. Gain of 30 yards. P.Nacua for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BYU-P.Nacua Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50(11:24 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 50. Catch made by B.Cosper at ARK 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40(10:43 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 40(10:39 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at ARK 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(10:13 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 3. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 5(9:55 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to ARK End Zone for 5 yards. P.Nacua for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:48 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hall steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Hill at ARK 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:48 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(9:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ARK 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(9:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(9:17 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 33(8:52 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 31(8:41 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BYU 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(8:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at BYU 23. Gain of 2 yards. J.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 21(7:35 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 17(6:55 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARK 24(6:50 - 2nd) C.Little 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:46 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Fakahua.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:41 - 2nd) M.Fakahua rushed to BYU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at BYU 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 23(5:28 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 35. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. J.Hall scrambles to BYU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 34(5:22 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 34 for 0 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-L.Brini at BYU 34. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(5:18 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Tofa at BYU 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 33(4:51 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to BYU 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 19(4:32 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 19 for yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 19. PENALTY on ARK-N.Bax Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 25 - ARK 34(4:09 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by A.Green at BYU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 4(3:44 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 4. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Landers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:39 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BYU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 28(3:05 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 28(3:01 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at BYU 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:31 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 32. Intercepted by H.Clark at ARK 32. Tackled by BYU at ARK 32.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(2:22 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(2:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at ARK 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARK 42(2:02 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+36 YD
3 & 11 - ARK 42(1:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 42. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell; M.Tooley at BYU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(1:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 22(0:56 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BYU 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 15(0:45 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by R.Dubinion at BYU 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Dubinion for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:40 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(0:26 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at BYU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48(0:12 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48(0:03 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 48. Gain of 22 yards. K.Hill FUMBLES forced by D.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-B.Freeland at ARK 30. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at BYU 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(14:31 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at BYU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(14:00 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 46(13:28 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; H.Clark at ARK 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(12:49 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at ARK 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 27(12:06 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to ARK 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 22(11:34 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to ARK 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 22(10:54 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 22(10:47 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 22. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; D.Sanders at ARK 16.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - BYU 16(10:04 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper. PENALTY on ARK-S.Blair Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(9:57 - 3rd) P.Nacua rushed to ARK End Zone for 3 yards. P.Nacua for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good. PENALTY on ARK-ARK yards accepted. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:53 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; K.Pili at ARK 31. PENALTY on BYU-M.Tooley Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 46(9:45 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson. PENALTY on BYU-J.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(9:28 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Landers for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:20 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(9:14 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Pool T.Gordon at BYU 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 34(9:00 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at BYU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(8:23 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to BYU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at BYU 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 36(7:44 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:02 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to ARK 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 49(6:35 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to ARK 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at ARK 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 47(5:56 - 3rd) M.Fakahua rushed to ARK 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton at ARK 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(5:41 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by K.Hill at ARK 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; K.Parker at ARK 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33(5:18 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 33. Gain of 33 yards. P.Nacua for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:06 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(5:06 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 25(4:57 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 25. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Alfrey at BYU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:32 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood. PENALTY on ARK-D.Wagner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - ARK 45(4:25 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston at BYU 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARK 50(4:05 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 50. Catch made by W.Thompson at BYU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 43(3:46 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BYU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:25 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by B.Stephens at BYU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hayes at BYU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 28(3:08 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; C.Haws at BYU 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(2:50 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 10(2:23 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 10. Catch made by T.Knox at BYU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa; J.Kaufusi at BYU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 8(1:55 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at BYU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 5(1:19 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 5. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Landers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:13 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(1:08 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at BYU 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 24(0:33 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at BYU 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BYU 26(15:00 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to ARK 32 Center-B.Hogan. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(14:54 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 32. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pili at ARK 36.
|+64 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 36(14:35 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to BYU End Zone for 64 yards. R.Sanders for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(14:25 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BYU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 32(13:50 - 4th) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BYU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 34(13:23 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; C.Ball at BYU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 36(12:56 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; H.Clark at BYU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 36(12:21 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Brooks.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 36(12:15 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(11:49 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 34(11:30 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 34(11:23 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 32(10:47 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+6 YD
4 & 8 - BYU 32(10:41 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 32. Gain of 6 yards. P.Nacua FUMBLES forced by H.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-H.Clark at ARK 26. Tackled by BYU at ARK 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 26(10:29 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at ARK 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 26(9:47 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at ARK 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 27(9:01 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. K.Jefferson steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 27. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Tooley at ARK 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(8:53 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 41. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at ARK 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 50(8:09 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 36 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Alfrey at BYU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(7:31 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to BYU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson; M.Bamba at BYU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 34(6:47 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 27(6:01 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24(5:22 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 19(4:36 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 13 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 13(3:58 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 7(3:13 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 2(2:45 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Batty; G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 2(2:03 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 1(1:20 - 4th) A.Green rushed to BYU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at BYU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 1(0:31 - 4th) M.Hornsby rushed to BYU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; H.Greer at BYU 1.
