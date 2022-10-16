|
|
|UNC
|DUKE
Maye finds Green late, lifts UNC past rival Duke 38-35
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) North Carolina's late comeback came down to a final handful of seconds - and only a few blades of grass.
Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left that stood up on replay review, lifting the Tar Heels past rival Duke 38-35 on Saturday night.
Maye's throw capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown that stood on the slimmest of margins. Replays showed Green's left foot land barely inside the sideline - with only a sliver of grass detectable between Green's foot and the white paint - before officials declared after a review that the touchdown call would stand for the Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
''I mean, I felt like I got in before I had even seen the replay,'' Green said. ''I was confident in that.''
Still, Green admitted to having ''a little concern'' during the stoppage that the close call might go the other way. He even quipped that he jokingly told one of the officials: ''Don't do it, don't overturn it.''
''That replay was about as close as it gets,'' Maye said, adding: ''But I thought I saw a little green.''
Duke (4-3, 1-2) drove to midfield in the desperate seconds for a possible tying field goal, but UNC's Noah Taylor batted Riley Leonard's pass skyward for teammate Will Hardy to make a clinching diving interception with 2 seconds left.
''He was open. Just a tipped ball,'' Leonard said. ''Unfortunate. Probably would've set us up for a field goal.''
That sent UNC fans into wild cheers with a still-unbeaten record in league play as the Coastal Division leaders, not to mention the chance to keep the Victory Bell that goes to the winner of the longstanding rivalry for a fourth straight year.
Maye threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tar Heels, while Josh Downs had nine catches for 126 yards that included a couple of spectacular grabs.
Leonard threw for 245 yards and a touchdown to go with a 74-yard scoring keeper to lead the Blue Devils. Jordan Waters ran for 91 yards and two scores, including his own highlight-reel moment with a 38-yard cutback run past multiple UNC defenders for a score and a 35-31 lead with 10:12 left.
Yet this one ended like each of the three since Mack Brown returned for a second stint leading the UNC program: with the clanging sound of the Victory Bell as the Tar Heels jubilantly dragged its cart off the field and rolled it toward the locker room.
THE TAKEAWAY
UNC: The Tar Heels have looked wobbly all season defensively while being carried by a stat-producing offense led by Maye, so much so that Brown said UNC is never out of a game with Maye. The last drive reinforced that fact, keeping the Tar Heels in control of the always-unpredictable division race. And considering the Tar Heels were the top vote-getter among unranked teams last week, they could find their way into Sunday's new AP Top 25 poll, too.
''We've still got so many things we can fix,'' Brown said. ''We can play so much better. That's the fun part of this team. There's an upside here that we haven't scratched.''
Duke: The Blue Devils did plenty right in this one, including running for 297 yards while getting two takeaways. But they came up empty on a drive with a missed field goal that could've pushed the late lead to seven, then couldn't come up with a final stop on Maye in the Tar Heels' go-ahead drive.
''I told our kids: I couldn't be more proud with the way we battled,'' first-year coach Mike Elko said. ''We knew we were going to have to. We knew it was going to be that kind of game where we were just going to have to keep trying to make plays to keep up with them.''
QUICK DRIVES
Brown said this year's team thrives in hurry-up, 1-minute-drive situations. That proved critical on Saturday night.
After trailing 21-10, the Tar Heels came up with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Caleb Hood's scoring catch from Maye with 13 seconds left before the break. Then came the final drive, which included Maye's chain-moving 11-yard pass to Downs on fourth down.
UP NEXT
UNC: The Tar Heels are off next week and return to action Oct. 29 at home against Pittsburgh in another division matchup.
Duke: The Blue Devils visit Miami next Saturday.
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Maye
10 QB
380 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 70 RuYds
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
245 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 130 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|26
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|18
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|537
|537
|Total Plays
|75
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|292
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|380
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-61
|8-90
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|2
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|380
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|292
|
|
|537
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|28/38
|380
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|18
|70
|0
|16
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|10
|48
|0
|13
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|3
|24
|2
|20
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|3
|16
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|10
|8
|115
|0
|38
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|6
|4
|112
|1
|53
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|2
|49
|0
|25
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|5
|5
|32
|1
|11
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|5
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dillworth 11 LB
|R. Dillworth
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/2
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|47.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|20/31
|245
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|14
|130
|1
|74
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|14
|86
|2
|38
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|5
|42
|0
|17
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|7
|36
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|10
|6
|55
|0
|16
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|3
|51
|0
|28
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|4
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|5
|3
|37
|0
|30
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|2
|31
|1
|20
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|3
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|2
|42.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the NC 2. Fair catch by O.Hampton.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by A.Green at NC 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(14:35 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to DUK 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; D.Mausi at DUK 20.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UNC 20(14:09 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at DUK 28 for -8 yards (D.Carter) D.Maye FUMBLES forced by D.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-NC at DUK 28. Tackled by DUK at DUK 28.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UNC 25(13:26 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - UNC 35(13:23 - 1st) N.Burnette 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Little Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:18 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; D.Evans at DUK 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:44 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at DUK 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 45(12:03 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to NC 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(11:25 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by T.Moore at NC 49. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(10:44 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to NC 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; P.Echols at NC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:04 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to NC 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 17(9:22 - 1st) Tackled by N.Taylor; G.Biggers at NC 17. R.Leonard scrambles to NC 2 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 2(8:37 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Waters for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(8:30 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(8:26 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; B.Johnson at NC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(8:10 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at NC 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 42(7:50 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(7:27 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to DUK 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; J.Pickett at DUK 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(7:11 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to DUK 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:52 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to DUK 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; M.Reese at DUK 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 23(6:19 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to DUK 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; M.Reese at DUK 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(5:46 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 13. Catch made by B.Nesbit at DUK 13. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Heyward at DUK 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 11(5:22 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 11. Catch made by J.Downs at DUK 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UNC 5(4:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 10(4:43 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 10. Catch made by K.Morales at DUK 10. Gain of 10 yards. K.Morales for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(4:38 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 29 for 4 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(4:02 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to DUK 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at DUK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(3:21 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to DUK 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor; K.Hester at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(2:41 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 46. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 48. PENALTY on NC-C.Gray Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(2:15 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(2:08 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by S.Hagans at NC 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(1:20 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 22. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at NC 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 19(0:46 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to NC 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 13.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Collins; J.Ritzie at NC 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(14:27 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; G.Biggers at NC 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 10(13:46 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 10. Catch made by J.Calhoun at NC 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 6(13:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to NC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; C.Gray at NC 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DUKE 3(12:14 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 3(12:11 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at NC 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 8(11:33 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at NC 9.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 9(11:00 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 12 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Johnson at NC 12. PENALTY on NC-NC Illegal Blindside Block 6 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 6(10:37 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 6. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by DUK at NC 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(10:10 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 35 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at NC 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 35(9:43 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; J.Stinson at NC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(9:12 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at NC 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 47(8:44 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 47(8:35 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - UNC 47(8:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-D.Boykins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNC 42(8:30 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 46 yards to DUK 12 Center-D.Little. Downed by NC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(8:19 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 12(8:15 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at DUK 12.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 12(7:35 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 12. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 12. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at DUK 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(6:52 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at DUK 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(6:15 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 26 for -14 yards (D.Boykins)
|+74 YD
2 & 24 - DUKE 26(5:30 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to NC End Zone for 74 yards. R.Leonard for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-NC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UNC 20(5:16 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 20(5:10 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Joiner at NC 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(4:40 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 33 for -3 yards. D.Maye FUMBLES forced by DUK. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-DUK at NC 33. Tackled by NC at NC 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(2:55 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 28 for yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NC 28. PENALTY on DUK-J.Monk Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 38(4:04 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to NC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NC 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(3:20 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(2:43 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 14(2:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Dillworth at NC 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(1:53 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to NC 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 2(1:41 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Moore for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:38 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at NC 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 32(1:24 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 32. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at NC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 43(1:17 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 43(1:14 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 43. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; S.Heyward at NC 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 47(0:57 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; S.Heyward at DUK 47.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(0:42 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by A.Green at DUK 47. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at DUK 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12(0:34 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 4 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stinson at DUK 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 4(0:26 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 4(0:21 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to DUK End Zone. Catch made by C.Hood at DUK End Zone. Gain of 4 yards. C.Hood for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by W.Hardy at DUK 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(0:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at DUK 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(14:25 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at DUK 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 38(13:50 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; C.Gray at DUK 39. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - DUKE 29(13:38 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; K.Hester at DUK 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - DUKE 32(12:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor; R.Dillworth at DUK 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUKE 41(12:04 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 47 yards to NC 12 Center-E.Deckers. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 12. Tackled by R.Shelton; T.Moore at NC 14.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 14(11:46 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; R.Oben at NC 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 21(11:24 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at NC 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 32(11:09 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 22 for yards (D.Carter) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(10:50 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to DUK 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 48(10:23 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 39 for 9 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 39(9:55 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to DUK 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; S.Heyward at DUK 39.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 39(9:23 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by J.Downs at DUK 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 1(9:02 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to DUK End Zone for 1 yards. E.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(9:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by T.Moore at DUK 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly; D.Evans at DUK 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at DUK 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:39 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:32 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore (S.Duck).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 41. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at DUK 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - DUKE 46(6:51 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 38 yards to NC 16 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.Downs. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Illegal Touch Kick 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(6:40 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 22. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Rivers at NC 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 26(6:17 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 31 for 5 yards. C.Hood ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 31(5:52 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at NC 46. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 36(5:50 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to DUK 48 for yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at DUK 48. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UNC 26(5:17 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - UNC 26(5:15 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at NC 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - UNC 33(4:41 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by A.Green at NC 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at NC 49.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(4:22 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 49. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(4:01 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to DUK End Zone for 20 yards. E.Green for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:54 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at DUK 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 34(3:17 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin (T.Grimes).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(3:12 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; P.Echols at DUK 34.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(2:29 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; G.Biggers at DUK 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 30(2:26 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to DUK 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; J.Franklin at DUK 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNC 27(1:56 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNC 27(1:47 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at DUK 34 for -7 yards (B.Johnson; C.Rivers)
|No Good
4 & 14 - UNC 41(1:02 - 3rd) N.Burnette 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Little Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:56 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at DUK 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 38(0:27 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by M.Bowen-Sims at DUK 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at DUK 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(15:00 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 50(14:56 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(14:31 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by S.Hagans at NC 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Hagans for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:12 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 62 yards from DUK 35 to the NC 3. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoffman; I.Fisher-Smith at NC 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 27(14:06 - 4th) PENALTY on NC-NC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UNC 22(14:06 - 4th) C.Hood rushed to NC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; J.Franklin at NC 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 24(13:39 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at NC 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 31(13:16 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at NC 34. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNC 34(12:59 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 48 yards to DUK 18 Center-D.Little. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 18. Tackled by D.Boykins at DUK 21.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(12:50 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; N.Taylor at DUK 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 25(12:14 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; T.Grimes at DUK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(11:52 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin (G.Biggers).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(11:45 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 34 for 2 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 34(11:11 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 34. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Hardy at NC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(10:30 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for T.Moore.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 38(10:22 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to NC End Zone for 38 yards. J.Waters for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:07 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green (J.Pickett).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(10:01 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by E.Green at NC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at NC 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 33(9:21 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 33. Gain of 6 yards. J.Downs ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(8:44 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(8:28 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by K.Paysour at DUK 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 43(7:59 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by K.Paysour at DUK 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 36(7:36 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at DUK 38 for -2 yards (R.Oben) D.Maye FUMBLES forced by R.Oben. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-D.Carter at DUK 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(7:32 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at DUK 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 42(7:15 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to DUK 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at DUK 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 42(6:12 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to NC 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; J.Ritzie at NC 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(5:33 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to NC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 44(4:50 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to NC 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at NC 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(4:07 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to NC 19 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at NC 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(3:23 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie; K.Hester at NC 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 17(2:41 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NC 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; N.Taylor at NC 11.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DUKE 11(2:32 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to NC 5 for yards. Tackled by D.Evans; G.Biggers at NC 5. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DUKE 16(2:27 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to NC 16. Catch made by J.Calhoun at NC 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by NC at NC End Zone. PENALTY on DUK-A.Harris Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - DUKE 31(2:22 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to NC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 26.
|No Good
4 & 17 - DUKE 33(2:14 - 4th) C.Ham 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26(2:09 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 26. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at DUK 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 50(1:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by C.Hood at DUK 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 40. PENALTY on DUK-S.Heyward Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:46 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at DUK 34 for -9 yards (D.Carter)
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - UNC 34(1:19 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNC 20(0:54 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at DUK 20.
|+11 YD
4 & 5 - UNC 20(0:45 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by J.Downs at DUK 20. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Johnson at DUK 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 9(0:39 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to DUK 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 8(0:23 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. NC D.Maye spikes the ball.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 8(0:21 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to DUK 8. Catch made by A.Green at DUK 8. Gain of 8 yards. A.Green for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(0:16 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 25. Gain of 28 yards. J.Moore ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(0:10 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun (C.Gray).
|Int
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(0:07 - 4th) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at NC 38. Intercepted by W.Hardy at NC 38. Tackled by DUK at NC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(0:02 - 4th) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(0:02 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the DUK 48.
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
28
Final ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
45
47
Final/4OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
Final SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
Final BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
Final FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
38
35
Final ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
42
43
Final FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
10
24
Final PACN
-
AF
UNLV
42
7
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
10
17
Final FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
16
31
Final