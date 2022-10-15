|
|
|KENTST
|TOLEDO
Finn with 7 TDs; Toledo rolls in 2nd half, beats Kent State
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Dequan Finn matched a program record with six touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Toledo shut out Kent State in the second half for a 52-31 victory on Saturday.
Kent State (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs from Marquez Cooper sandwiched between Collin Schlee's 12-yard scoring run.
Finn had a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then threw TD passes on three consecutive series in the second that tied the game at 28. Andrew Glass' 20-yard field goal as time expired gave Kent State a 31-28 halftime lead.
Finn threw three TD passes in the second half that included a 41-yarder to Jerjuan Newton early in the fourth that stretched the Rockets' lead to 45-31. Finn scrambled to his right and found Mikel Barkley in the back of the end zone for his sixth TD pass of the day with 7:39 remaining.
Finn was 16-of-22 passing for 263 yards and added 87 yards on the ground as Toledo (5-2, 3-0) won its third straight. Newton and Barkley each had two touchdown catches. Newton finished with 125 yards receiving on five catches.
Cooper ran for 166 yards and two scores for Kent State.
--
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Rushing
|13
|14
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|393
|490
|Total Plays
|72
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|216
|Rush Attempts
|46
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|162
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|13/26
|162
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|31
|166
|2
|19
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|10
|56
|2
|15
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|12
|5
|68
|0
|19
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|3
|57
|0
|38
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|7
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nicholl 44 LB
|R. Nicholl
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DL
|A. Cook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Carson 24 RB
|S. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 7 S
|A. Richardson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Billotte 97 DL
|O. Billotte
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/2
|20
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|5
|34.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|5
|26.2
|46
|0
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|16/22
|263
|6
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|14
|87
|1
|27
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|20
|84
|0
|9
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|10
|68
|0
|24
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|6
|5
|137
|2
|59
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|3
|61
|2
|39
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|6
|5
|51
|1
|27
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Delancy III 11 CB
|R. Delancy III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mines 26 S
|J. Mines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 LB
|D. Ragin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 29 CB
|N. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|42
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|3
|44.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|4
|18.3
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 1. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at KNT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(14:47 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines J.Culpepper at KNT 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(14:26 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 49. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(14:13 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 26 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 26(13:51 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by D.Cephas at TOL 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 9(13:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 3(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 21. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Branch at TOL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:52 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:45 - 1st) TOL rushed to TOL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West J.Evans at TOL 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 27(12:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at TOL 33.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 33(11:44 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 43 yards to KNT 24 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by J.Vandeross.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(11:35 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 24. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Mitchell at TOL 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:09 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Walker at TOL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(10:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(10:46 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 17(10:23 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 17. Catch made by K.Leach at TOL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 12(10:00 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 12 yards. C.Schlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 52 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 13. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 25. PENALTY on TOL-S.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(9:52 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 15. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton FUMBLES forced by M.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-M.Miller at TOL 19. Tackled by TOL at TOL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(9:45 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 19 yards. M.Cooper for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 56 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 9. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at KNT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(9:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(9:02 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders N.Bolden at KNT 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(8:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl. PENALTY on KNT-N.Bolden Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(8:01 - 1st) TOL rushed to KNT 34 for -17 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 27 - TOLEDO 34(7:36 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Carson K.Saunders at KNT 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 20 - TOLEDO 27(7:24 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. D.Finn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:18 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at KNT 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(7:00 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines Q.Mitchell at KNT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:27 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:23 - 1st) J.Smith punts 48 yards to TOL 20 Center-B.George. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 20. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(6:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at TOL 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 23(5:47 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden K.Saunders at TOL 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:25 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at TOL 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 37(5:04 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 38.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 38(4:25 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 33(4:20 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 22 for -11 yards (S.Taylor-Davis) D.Finn FUMBLES forced by S.Taylor-Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-K.Major at TOL 22. Tackled by KNT at TOL 22.
|Punt
4 & 19 - TOLEDO 22(3:36 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to KNT 42 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(3:30 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell J.Mines at TOL 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(3:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Johnson at TOL 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 44(2:34 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(2:19 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(1:43 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 10. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 11(0:50 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at TOL 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 10(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 10 yards. C.Schlee for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:56 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-C.West Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(14:51 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans A.Richardson at TOL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:36 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:32 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 39 for 22 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:11 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden M.Pierre at KNT 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(13:38 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 30(13:16 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(12:40 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Maddox for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 45. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(12:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 18.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 18(12:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at KNT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(11:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 32.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 32(11:18 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Turner N.Bauer at KNT 7. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - KENTST 27(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 22(10:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Alexander at KNT 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 21 - KENTST 21(9:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 32 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gant at KNT 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 32(9:41 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 53 yards to TOL 15 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(9:23 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans C.West at TOL 19. PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(9:00 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Nicholl at TOL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 40(8:55 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(8:13 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 47(7:39 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(7:13 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36(6:30 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Newton at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 15. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:04 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:00 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 21 yards to TOL 48 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:56 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 45(5:31 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre A.Richardson at KNT 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(5:02 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 43(4:28 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Barkley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 56 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 9. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley J.Vandeross at KNT 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(3:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mines N.Givhan at KNT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 40(3:29 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 40(3:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 47 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(3:03 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 42(2:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(2:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 36(2:04 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(1:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 7 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 7(1:23 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver D.Holt at TOL 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 5(0:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Ragin at TOL 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 5(0:15 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Hines at TOL 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENTST 10(0:03 - 2nd) A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 22. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at TOL 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(14:55 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at TOL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(14:32 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(14:27 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.West at TOL 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(13:45 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.West at TOL 46.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 46(13:20 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 54 yards to KNT End Zone Center-B.Lisk. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(13:12 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at KNT 17.
|Sack
2 & 13 - KENTST 17(12:47 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 8 for -9 yards (J.Hines)
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - KENTST 8(12:17 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Gant at KNT 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - KENTST 16(11:25 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 29 yards to KNT 45 Center-B.George. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(11:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller O.Billotte at KNT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 42(10:44 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 42(10:40 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden A.Richardson at KNT 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(10:35 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 25(10:00 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 27(9:32 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 25 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at KNT 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 32(8:46 - 3rd) T.Cluckey 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Lisk Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(8:43 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at KNT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(8:26 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at KNT 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 40(8:14 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at KNT 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 49(7:55 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy D.Johnson at TOL 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(7:27 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Holt at KNT 49.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - KENTST 49(7:00 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on TOL-Q.Mitchell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(6:51 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:33 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper D.Holt at TOL 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 22(6:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 20(5:50 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 18.
|No Good
4 & 3 - KENTST 25(5:31 - 3rd) A.Glass 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(5:25 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 44 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at TOL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(5:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre K.Gamble at TOL 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(4:33 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(4:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 37. Catch made by T.Zsiros at KNT 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at KNT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 28(3:54 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 28(3:45 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West K.Saunders at KNT 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(3:32 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders C.West at KNT 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 21(3:03 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre N.Bolden at KNT 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 16(2:22 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller J.Evans at KNT 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(1:56 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre J.Evans at KNT 7.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(1:24 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 6(0:41 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 6. Catch made by J.Turner at KNT 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Turner for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mines at KNT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(0:29 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at KNT 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 31(15:00 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander J.Culpepper at KNT 35.
|Int
3 & 4 - KENTST 35(14:36 - 4th) C.Schlee pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 30. Intercepted by N.Bauer at TOL 30. Tackled by KNT at TOL 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(14:28 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-D.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 25(14:28 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at TOL 47.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(13:56 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 41 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at TOL 41.
|+59 YD
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 41(13:17 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 41. Gain of 59 yards. J.Newton for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 48 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 17. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bowers E.McNeil-Warren at KNT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(13:02 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(12:59 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson J.Culpepper at KNT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - KENTST 29(12:18 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 11 - KENTST 29(12:13 - 4th) J.Smith punts 19 yards to KNT 48 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(12:05 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to KNT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders R.Nicholl at KNT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 44(11:37 - 4th) D.Maddox rushed to KNT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.West A.Cook at KNT 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 42(10:51 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by J.Turner at KNT 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(10:21 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to KNT 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden A.Branch at KNT 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 26(9:45 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to KNT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(9:06 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Branch D.Miller at KNT 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(8:34 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(7:45 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 8. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Barkley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 10. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bowers at KNT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:33 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:29 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at KNT 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(7:14 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 43. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Mitchell at TOL 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(6:28 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at TOL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(6:10 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 29(6:08 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hines J.Culpepper at TOL 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(5:58 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 21 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 21(5:50 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 21. Catch made by D.Cephas at TOL 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 15.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(5:39 - 4th) L.Floriea rushed to TOL 19 for -4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - KENTST 19(5:06 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|-7 YD
3 & 14 - KENTST 19(5:03 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 26 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at TOL 26.
|No Gain
4 & 21 - KENTST 26(4:27 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(4:22 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden M.Pierre at TOL 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 33(3:37 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook K.Gamble at TOL 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 34(2:48 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook O.Billotte at TOL 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(2:12 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at TOL 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 38(1:26 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans N.Bolden at TOL 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 39(0:27 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-K.Major False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-
