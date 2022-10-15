|
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double overtime 34-28
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime Saturday to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big 10 Conference). It is the first loss for Wisconsin's interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago.
The game-winning throw was set up after Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon stripped the ball from Braelon Allen on the first play of the second overtime and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pounced on the ball. Three plays later, Thorne hit Reed in the right corner of the end zone with the game-winner.
''They had walked their (linebacker) up off the edge,'' said Thorne who completed 21 of 28 passes for 265 yards. ''We really hadn't seen that look all day. So I'm thinking he's probably coming, and even if he's bluffing, they might be bringing something from the other side which on the play we called it's not great.''
Thorne continued: ''So I saw (Reed) was out there, looked like he had single coverage. So I said screw this, let's protect this thing up and throw and let's go get in the end zone. He did a great job coming down with the ball.''
On the first play of the first overtime, Reed threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman at the goal line, giving the Spartans a 28-21 lead.
''Things have been tough this year,'' said Reed who also had nine catches for 117 yards. ''But I think you guys can see that we're a team that cares.''
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz tied the game when he connected with Chimere Dike on a 25-yard scoring pass.
''Just really proud of our guys, just the way they've stuck together, handled adversity, responded to adversity, blocked out the noise,'' said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. ''We had very good intentional focus today as a football team.''
After Michigan State took a 21-14 lead, Mertz marched the Badgers 52 yards to even the game at 21 with 2:04 remaining on his 3-yard touchdown pass to Keontez Lewis.
On the ensuing possession the Spartans had an opportunity to win the game in regulation by driving to the Badgers' 29-yard line. However, a bad snap on a 37-yard field goal forced holder Bryce Baringer to throw a pass that was intercepted by John Torchio.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Michigan State's Elijah Collins tied the game at 14 with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter when he capped an eight-play, 97-yard drive with a 1-yard run. Tight end Maliq Carr keyed the march when he caught a 72-yard pass and was forced out at the Wisconsin 12 by Kamo'i Latu.
Thorne tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Coleman with 7:23 left to give the Spartans a 21-14 lead. The drive was kept alive by two pass interference penalties, including one on fourth and 4 from the Badgers' 44-yard line.
Allen put the Badgers (3-4, 1-3) on top 7-0 when he capped their first drive with a 1-yard dive over a pile on fourth and 1. He gained 31 of Wisconsin's 63 yards on the drive.
Michigan State tied it at 7 with 20 seconds left in the first when Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger broke free for a 12-yard touchdown run. The score was set up following Windmon's interception of Mertz at the Badgers' 12-yard line.
Allen, who finished with 123 yards, gave Wisconsin a 14-7 lead on another 1-yard run early in the second. He started the 75-yard drive with a 34-yard before being run out of bounds.
''Great battle tonight,'' Leonhard said. ''Obviously the way this one ended, it hurts. I'd never question the effort of our guys tonight. They put it all out there. Unfortunately we didn't execute as well as we needed to in the second half. Obviously, in the second overtime as well. That's the difference in the game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers defense gave up 389 yards, its most since allowing 539 to Ohio State on Sept. 24. Wisconsin will need to improve their pass defense against Purdue to avoid a two-game losing streak.
Michigan State: After giving up an average of 528.5 yards over the last four games, the Spartans played one of their best defensive games of the season. Michigan State gave up only 283 yards to Wisconsin, including only 131 passing yards.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Hosts Purdue on Oct. 22 in a key Big Ten West game and then has a bye week.
Michigan State: Has a bye week and then goes on the road Oct. 29 to play Michigan.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|283
|389
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|99
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|131
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|9-102
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.0
|5-48.2
|Return Yards
|17
|20
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|290
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|14/24
|131
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|29
|123
|2
|34
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|5
|4
|45
|1
|25
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|4
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|4
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|4
|2
|14
|1
|11
|
C. Dakovich 48 TE
|C. Dakovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Nowakowski 37 FB
|R. Nowakowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 96 DE
|C. McDonald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|6
|43.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|28.0
|45
|0
|
H. Anderson 27 WR
|H. Anderson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|3
|5.7
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|21/28
|265
|2
|0
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1/1
|25
|1
|0
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|16
|59
|1
|12
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|14
|43
|1
|8
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|3
|-9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|9
|9
|117
|1
|28
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|8
|5
|79
|2
|27
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|1
|72
|0
|72
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|48.2
|2
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|10.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; K.Benton at MSU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; C.Goetz at MSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 27(13:50 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 17 for -10 yards (C.Goetz) PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MICHST 17(13:40 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 46 yards to WIS 37 Center-MSU. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-C.Dakovich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 32(13:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at MSU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(13:16 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 47(13:01 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brantley at MSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(12:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 29 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brule at MSU 29.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WISC 29(12:08 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-B.Wright Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 14(11:30 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 15.
|Sack
2 & 11 - WISC 15(10:38 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at MSU 22 for -7 yards (MSU) G.Mertz FUMBLES forced by B.Wright. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-G.Mertz at MSU 22. Tackled by MSU at MSU 22.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 22(9:06 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 22. Catch made by C.Dike at MSU 22. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Grose at MSU 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 4(8:48 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; Z.Young at MSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WISC 2(8:40 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for R.Nowakowski.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 2(8:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WISC 1(8:14 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(8:01 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; N.Herbig at MSU 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(7:29 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 26. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at MSU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(7:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MSU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 45(6:21 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; G.Paez at WIS 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(6:05 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; R.Johnson at MSU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 44(5:47 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; M.Njongmeta at MSU 49.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(4:54 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 49. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at WIS 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(4:29 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson; K.Latu at WIS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 15(4:18 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; T.Grass at WIS 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 15(3:20 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at WIS 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(3:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; J.Turner at WIS 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(2:47 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICHST 1(2:29 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; J.Torchio at WIS 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 1(1:24 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; R.Hallman at WIS 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 2(1:18 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at WIS 2.
|Int
2 & 10 - WISC 2(0:32 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 12. Intercepted by J.Windmon at WIS 12. Tackled by WIS at WIS 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(0:32 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 12(0:26 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS End Zone for 12 yards. J.Berger for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 59 yards from MSU 35 to the WIS 6. Fair catch by I.Guerendo.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:20 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 41 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at MSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(15:00 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 37(14:32 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(14:18 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 32(13:16 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 26(12:45 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 26. Catch made by K.Lewis at MSU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15(12:14 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to MSU 1 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WISC 1(12:01 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 1(10:27 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 58 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU 7. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lofy; H.Anderson at MSU 28. PENALTY on MSU-D.Tatum Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(10:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - MICHST 8(10:12 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at MSU 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - MICHST 9(9:52 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 9. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at MSU 12.
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - MICHST 12(9:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 12. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 12. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at MSU 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(9:06 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 43(8:51 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 43(8:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by J.Broussard at MSU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at MSU 46.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MICHST 46(7:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 41(7:10 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 43 yards to WIS 16 Center-MSU. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 16. Tackled by M.Donovan at WIS 17.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(6:57 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at WIS 12. PENALTY on MSU-M.Fletcher Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(6:19 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at WIS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WISC 36(5:59 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; C.Haladay at WIS 36.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 36(4:38 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; Z.Young at WIS 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 33(4:09 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 37 yards to MSU 30 Center-WIS. Downed by J.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(4:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at MSU 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 37(3:42 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at MSU 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(3:21 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; J.Turner at MSU 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 41(2:44 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at MSU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MICHST 40(2:09 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MICHST 40(1:54 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 30 yards to WIS 30 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(1:46 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSU at WIS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 33(1:11 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at WIS 38.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 38(0:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WISC 33(0:33 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at WIS 47. PENALTY on WIS-B.Allen Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - WISC 18(0:38 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; B.VanSumeren at WIS 26.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WISC 26(0:32 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 42 yards to MSU 32 Center-WIS. Downed by J.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 57 yards from MSU 35 to the WIS 8. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tatum at WIS 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 19(14:55 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 11 for -8 yards (C.Brantley)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - WISC 11(14:12 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; J.Windmon at WIS 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - WISC 11(13:30 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 11. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; C.Haladay at WIS 17.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WISC 17(12:33 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 64 yards to MSU 19 Center-WIS. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 19. J.Reed for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-G.Bernard Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:33 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:28 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; J.Torchio at MSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:47 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:39 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; N.Herbig at MSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 35(11:05 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Foster.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 35(10:59 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 54 yards to WIS 11 Center-MSU. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 11. Tackled by M.Donovan; T.Hunt at WIS 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 15(10:48 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at WIS 19. PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 17 - WISC 8(10:22 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 8. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 8. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at WIS 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - WISC 5(9:36 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; D.Mallory at WIS 11.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WISC 11(8:57 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26(8:52 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 26. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MSU at WIS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(8:23 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Grose at WIS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 46(7:46 - 3rd) G.Mertz scrambles to MSU 49 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brule at MSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 49(7:21 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 49(7:09 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 40(6:31 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; Z.Young at MSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 37(5:58 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dakovich.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 37(5:52 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 37(5:02 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at MSU 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WISC 37(5:02 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 34 yards to MSU 3 Center-WIS. Downed by WIS.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 3(4:54 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig; K.Latu at MSU 2.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 2(4:23 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; C.McDonald at MSU 8.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 8(3:50 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 8. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy; C.Goetz at MSU 16.
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(3:23 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 16. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 16. Gain of 72 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at WIS 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(2:57 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to WIS 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; C.McDonald at WIS 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 9(2:18 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to WIS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 7.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 7(1:40 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 7. Catch made by T.Mosley at WIS 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy; K.Latu at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 1(0:57 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. E.Collins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) MSU kicks 54 yards from MSU 35 to the WIS 11. H.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; B.Wright at WIS 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(0:51 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 24. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 24. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Windmon at WIS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(0:13 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; Z.Young at WIS 40.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WISC 40(15:00 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 32 for -8 yards (S.Barrow)
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - WISC 32(14:22 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 32. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at WIS 33.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WISC 33(13:44 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 45 yards to MSU 22 Center-WIS. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 22. Tackled by T.Grass at MSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(13:30 - 4th) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; M.Njongmeta at MSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 27(12:52 - 4th) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MICHST 27(12:10 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 20 for -7 yards (N.Herbig)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MICHST 20(11:33 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 68 yards to WIS 12 Center-MSU. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 12. Tackled by M.Donovan at WIS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(11:19 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at WIS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 27(10:46 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; Z.Young at WIS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WISC 29(10:06 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WISC 29(10:01 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to MSU 35 Center-WIS. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(9:54 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on WIS-J.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:47 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MSU 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:12 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 50. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Torchio at WIS 41.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 41(8:42 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at WIS 41. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 44.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MICHST 44(7:52 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on WIS-R.Hallman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(7:46 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to WIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at WIS 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(7:33 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by K.Coleman at WIS 27. Gain of 27 yards. K.Coleman for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 4th) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 62 yards from MSU 35 to the WIS 3. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stone at WIS 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(7:15 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 48. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(6:51 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MSU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 33(6:18 - 4th) G.Mertz scrambles to MSU 26 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSU at MSU 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26(5:44 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Wright; A.Grose at MSU 25.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WISC 25(4:57 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Wedig False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - WISC 30(4:32 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 19 - WISC 35(4:15 - 4th) S.Bell rushed to MSU 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WISC 8(3:37 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MSU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; D.Harmon at MSU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WISC 8(2:59 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 8(2:51 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MSU 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - WISC 3(2:09 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 3. Catch made by K.Lewis at MSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Lewis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU End Zone. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Williams; B.Schipper at MSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(1:55 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 22(1:46 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 22. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 22. Gain of 7 yards. J.Reed ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 29(1:39 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(1:28 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by T.Mosley at WIS 46. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Smith at WIS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 47(1:23 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to WIS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; M.Njongmeta at WIS 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 44(0:52 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to WIS 36 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at WIS 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(0:42 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig; M.Njongmeta at WIS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(0:34 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to WIS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 28(0:27 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by J.Reed at WIS 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 29.
|Int
4 & 3 - MICHST 29(0:02 - 4th) B.Baringer pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 3. Intercepted by J.Torchio at WIS 3. Tackled by MSU at WIS 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:00 - 5) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 25(0:00 - 5) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 25(0:00 - 5) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by C.Dike at MSU 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Dike for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:00 - 6) J.Berger rushed to WIS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; K.Latu at WIS 22.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MICHST 22(0:00 - 6) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MICHST 27(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by J.Reed at WIS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Torchio at WIS 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 27(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by J.Reed at WIS 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Reed for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
