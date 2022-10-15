|
|
|MIAMI
|VATECH
Van Dyke's two touchdown passes lift Miami past Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami's loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3), which has lost four straight, trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grant Wells' 3-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left cut the deficit to 20-14.
Miami, though, converted twice on third down on the ensuing drive, with the final conversion coming on Van Dyke's 9-yard run on third-and-6 from the Miami 46 with under a minute left.
Van Dyke completed 29 of 46 passes for the Hurricanes, who finished with 458 yards. Young had nine catches for 110 yards.
Miami held Virginia Tech to just 257 yards and sacked Wells six times.
TAKEAWAYS
Miami: The Hurricanes picked up a much-needed win despite playing without five starters who were out with injuries. They controlled the game for the most part, but season highs in penalties (17) and penalty yardage (159) allowed the Hokies to stick around. Miami had the fewest penalties and least amount of penalty yardage in the ACC coming into this one.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' offense has been difficult to watch all season, and Saturday was no exception. For the fourth time this season, Virginia Tech finished with fewer than 300 yards.
UP NEXT
Miami: The 'Canes play at home against Duke on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at NC State on Oct. 27.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Van Dyke
9 QB
350 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|
G. Wells
6 QB
179 PaYds, PaTD, 35 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|456
|257
|Total Plays
|74
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|78
|Rush Attempts
|28
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|350
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|29-46
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|17-159
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.6
|8-42.9
|Return Yards
|13
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|350
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|29/46
|350
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|10
|28
|0
|15
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|4
|24
|0
|18
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|6
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|15
|9
|110
|1
|37
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|6
|76
|0
|30
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|3
|62
|0
|28
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|9
|5
|58
|1
|17
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|4
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Horton 16 WR
|I. Horton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mammarelli 86 TE
|D. Mammarelli
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|4-3
|3.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter Jr. 5 DB
|D. Porter Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|2/2
|28
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|7
|44.6
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|6.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|21/33
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Thomas 24 RB
|M. Thomas
|7
|6
|43
|1
|16
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|4
|3
|40
|0
|23
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|6
|3
|37
|0
|27
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|6
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 29 DB
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 12 DB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 53 LB
|W. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|8
|42.9
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 64 yards from MFL 35 to the VT 1. K.King returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at VT 14.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(14:56 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at VT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(14:31 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 30(14:27 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at VT 34.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 34(13:53 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 34. Gain of 27 yards. D.Wright FUMBLES forced by D.Ivey. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-A.Williams at MFL 34. Tackled by VT at MFL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(13:42 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 34. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at VT 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(13:32 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to VT 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MIAMI 37(13:12 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL. PENALTY on MFL-W.Mallory Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
2 & 17 - MIAMI 42(13:06 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by C.Young at VT 42. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 5(12:48 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 5. Catch made by F.Ladson at VT 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Ladson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:05 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:02 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Mesidor at VT 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:32 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at VT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 34(10:52 - 1st) P.Moore punts 47 yards to MFL 19 Center-VT. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(10:44 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt; N.Peoples at MFL 18.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 18(10:33 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 18. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at MFL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:15 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:12 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; C.McCray at MFL 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 37(9:33 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; M.Delane at VT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(8:59 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(8:52 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to VT 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Delane; C.Conner at VT 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 41(8:08 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to VT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at VT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(7:37 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by B.Smith at VT 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by VT at VT 9. PENALTY on MFL-J.Denis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIAMI 48(7:22 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - MIAMI 48(7:00 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by B.Smith at VT 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin J.Stroman at VT 44. PENALTY on MFL-J.Denis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
3 & 26 - MIAMI 46(6:38 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 46. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(6:11 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to VT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(5:31 - 1st) T.Van Dyke rushed to VT 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 17(4:53 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to VT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson at VT 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(4:19 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 14. Catch made by B.Smith at VT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walker at VT 10.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAMI 10(3:51 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to VT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; N.Peoples at VT 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAMI 10(3:16 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIAMI 18(3:07 - 1st) A.Borregales 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:02 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at VT 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(2:28 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at VT 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(1:57 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at VT 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(1:27 - 1st) M.Thomas rushed to VT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at VT 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 37(0:50 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at VT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VATECH 39(0:13 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 39(0:08 - 1st) P.Moore punts 33 yards to MFL 28 Center-VT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(15:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young. PENALTY on MFL-A.Cooper Personal Foul / Offense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 24 - MIAMI 14(14:58 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+20 YD
2 & 24 - MIAMI 14(14:43 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 14. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 14. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at MFL 34. PENALTY on VT-N.Peoples Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(14:28 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 43 for -6 yards (T.Garbutt; J.Fuga)
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - MIAMI 43(13:49 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; D.Hollifield at MFL 44.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MIAMI 44(13:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - MIAMI 39(12:46 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by T.Franklin at MFL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale; J.Stroman at VT 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 49(12:03 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 39 yards to VT 10 Center-MFL. Downed by C.Flagg.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(11:54 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 10. Catch made by K.King at VT 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VT 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 11(11:25 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 11. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 11. Gain of 10 yards. K.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(11:04 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe; A.Mesidor at VT 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 23(10:21 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at VT 27.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - VATECH 27(9:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-P.Clements False Start 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - VATECH 22(9:19 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on MFL-D.Porter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(9:14 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by K.King at VT 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at VT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 39(9:05 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at VT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 39(8:12 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 39(8:09 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to MFL 20 Center-VT. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(7:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by J.Skinner at MFL 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; A.Tisdale at MFL 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 26(7:25 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at MFL 29.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 29(7:14 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 48 for 19 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at MFL 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:02 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 48. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at VT 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 43(6:25 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to VT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 34.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(6:14 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by F.Ladson at VT 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Murray; C.Conner at VT 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(5:39 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17(5:34 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by C.Young at VT 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Young for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:28 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(4:53 - 2nd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; J.Harvey at VT 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - VATECH 29(4:17 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 20 for yards (A.Mesidor) PENALTY on MFL-N.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(4:15 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at VT 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:39 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at VT 48. PENALTY on MFL-W.Bissainthe Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(3:33 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at MFL 41 for -4 yards (A.Mesidor)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - VATECH 41(3:08 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by M.Thomas at MFL 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at MFL 35.
|Sack
3 & 8 - VATECH 35(2:06 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at MFL 42 for -7 yards (C.Flagg)
|Punt
4 & 15 - VATECH 42(1:29 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 32 yards to MFL 10 Center-VT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:19 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:14 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:09 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman; W.Johnson at MFL 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at MFL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(0:50 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at MFL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAMI 44(0:42 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAMI 44(0:42 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 44(0:37 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to VT 10 Center-MFL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Ross kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:55 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; A.Tisdale at MFL 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(14:15 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at MFL 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 42 yards to VT 25 Center-MFL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(13:28 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at VT 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(12:43 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 21 for -6 yards (A.Mesidor)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - VATECH 21(12:05 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|Punt
4 & 14 - VATECH 21(11:59 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 55 yards to MFL 24 Center-VT. Fair catch by J.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(11:50 - 3rd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at MFL 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(11:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - MIAMI 30(11:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-MFL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - MIAMI 25(10:42 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at MFL 37. PENALTY on VT-N.Pollard Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(10:23 - 3rd) L.Stanley rushed to VT 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard at VT 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 48(10:01 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by D.Mammarelli at VT 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VT 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 50(9:19 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 50. Catch made by C.Young at VT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 39.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAMI 39(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 44(8:36 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 36 yards to VT 8 Center-MFL. Downed by R.Brinson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 8(8:14 - 3rd) M.Thomas rushed to VT 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey; A.Mesidor at VT 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 12(7:44 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 12. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at VT 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 16(7:08 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 16. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at VT 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 17(6:32 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 51 yards to MFL 32 Center-VT. B.Smith returned punt from the MFL 32. Tackled by VT at VT 50.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(6:20 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to VT 50. Catch made by B.Smith at VT 50. Gain of 9 yards. B.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 41(5:44 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to VT 23 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VT 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(5:27 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young. PENALTY on VT-C.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(5:25 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 13(5:22 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to VT 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 10(4:40 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to VT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 15(3:57 - 3rd) A.Borregales 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:54 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at VT 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(3:33 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 28. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey; C.Johnson at VT 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(3:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-M.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - VATECH 30(2:53 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for M.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - VATECH 30(2:50 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 27 for -3 yards (N.Kelly; M.Agude)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - VATECH 27(2:08 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 18 - VATECH 27(2:03 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 52 yards to MFL 21 Center-VT. B.Smith returned punt from the MFL 21. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 16.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(1:51 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Pene at MFL 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MIAMI 14(1:19 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 14. Catch made by I.Horton at MFL 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at MFL 20.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MIAMI 20(0:50 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 17 for -3 yards (T.Garbutt)
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 17(0:09 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to VT 36 Center-MFL. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 36. Tackled by L.Stanley at VT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(15:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(14:41 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 46(14:34 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to MFL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(14:02 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on MFL-J.Harrison-Hunte Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(13:59 - 4th) G.Wells scrambles to MFL 10 for 17 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 10.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(13:20 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at MFL 15 for -5 yards (L.Taylor)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - VATECH 15(13:08 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to MFL 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 14 - VATECH 14(12:19 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to MFL 14. Catch made by M.Thomas at MFL 14. Gain of 14 yards. M.Thomas for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 4th) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) W.Ross kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - MIAMI(12:10 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-K.Artis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:10 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VT at MFL 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(11:38 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at MFL 40. PENALTY on MFL-J.Skinner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - MIAMI 30(11:27 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - MIAMI 30(11:10 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 24 - MIAMI 25(11:07 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|+15 YD
3 & 24 - MIAMI 25(11:08 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Delane at MFL 40.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 40(10:31 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 58 yards to VT 2 Center-MFL. Downed by A.Blades.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 2(10:19 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at VT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 2(9:37 - 4th) M.Thomas rushed to VT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Couch at VT 4.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 4(8:57 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 4. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 4. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 20. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(8:43 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(7:54 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VATECH 36(7:20 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VATECH 36(7:14 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 36(7:10 - 4th) P.Moore punts 32 yards to MFL 32 Center-VT. Downed by K.Artis.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(6:58 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.Skinner at MFL 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(6:23 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(6:20 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 44(6:16 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 44(6:10 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to VT End Zone Center-MFL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(6:02 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at VT 18.
|+23 YD
2 & 12 - VATECH 18(5:31 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 18. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at VT 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(5:07 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 38 for -3 yards (A.Mesidor)
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 38(5:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by M.Thomas at VT 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at VT 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 40(4:33 - 4th) G.Wells scrambles to VT 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at VT 50. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(4:23 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:18 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:12 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:08 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - VATECH 25(4:08 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by N.Gallo at MFL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 19.
|+16 YD
4 & 9 - VATECH 19(3:41 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by N.Gallo at MFL 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 3(3:23 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to MFL End Zone for 3 yards. G.Wells for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 4th) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 4th) W.Ross kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:20 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by R.Brinson at MFL 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at MFL 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 23(2:41 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at MFL 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(2:30 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at MFL 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(1:59 - 4th) T.Van Dyke rushed to MFL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Tisdale at MFL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 43(1:56 - 4th) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at MFL 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 46(1:12 - 4th) T.Van Dyke rushed to VT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(0:46 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 50(0:46 - 4th) T.Van Dyke kneels at the MFL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 48(0:04 - 4th) T.Van Dyke kneels at the MFL 46.
