No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers, and No. 22 Texas rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.
Ewers' third touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, put Texas up for good with 4:43 remaining.
Ford ended Iowa State's chance to re-take the lead, recovering a fumble by Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers deep in Texas territory with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked like Iowa State might move back in front, but spectacular receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass at the Longhorns 9-yard line.
Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight game exceeding 100 for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12). The Longhorns snapped snapped a three-game losing streak against the Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) have lost four straight.
Iowa State, whose offense has struggled to score this season, had an opportunity to go up 14-0 six minutes into the second quarter. But Dekkers' pass was intercepted in the end zone by Ford.
The Longhorns then moved 80 yards to tie the game on a 15-yard pass from Ewers to Worthy. Less than six minutes later, Ewers then connected with Jordan Whittington for a 5-yard touchdown.
Texas added a field goal in the third quarter but could not put Iowa State away. First, Dekkers found sophomore Jaylin Noel over the middle for a 54-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
The Cyclones took their last lead, 21-17, on Dekkers' 11-yard run up the middle with 10:58 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones, who rank 104th in scoring offense, failed to get a on 18 straight possessions in their past three games. The streak stopped on their third series against the Longhorns with a 5-yard pass from Dekkers to Noel in the first quarter. Dekkers passed for 329 yards, and Hutchinson made 10 receptions for 154 yards before the drop.
Texas: The Longhorns were outgained in the passing game. Ewers threw for just 172 after passing for 294 and four touchdowns against Oklahoma last week. Ewers lost what could have been a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter when a wide open Casey Cain dropped a pass down field. But Texas showed the resiliency to come back and win.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts Oklahoma on Oct. 29.
Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 22
H. Dekkers
12 QB
329 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 30 RuYds, RuTD
Q. Ewers
3 QB
172 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -13 RuYds
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|403
|363
|Total Plays
|64
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|191
|Rush Attempts
|28
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|329
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-27.3
|3-35.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|329
|PASS YDS
|172
|74
|RUSH YDS
|191
|403
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|25/36
|329
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|8
|30
|1
|11
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|10
|25
|0
|10
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|6
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|13
|10
|154
|0
|27
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|11
|6
|94
|2
|54
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|5
|5
|44
|0
|18
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|3
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|2
|41.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|2
|14.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|17/26
|172
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|28
|135
|0
|25
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|11
|71
|0
|16
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|2
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|10
|8
|72
|2
|24
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|5
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|4
|36
|0
|26
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|2
|2
|27
|1
|22
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Milton 49 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jordan 4 DB
|A. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 11 WR
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/2
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|3
|35.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|17.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at ISU 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(14:18 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-ISU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 21(14:03 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to ISU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; T.Sweat at ISU 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at ISU 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 28(12:40 - 1st) T.Perkins punts yards to TEX 28 Center-D.Knobloch. K.Robinson blocked the kick. K.Robinson recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(12:38 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at TEX 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 21(12:26 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 21(12:20 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at TEX 21.
|No Good
4 & 10 - TEXAS 29(11:40 - 1st) B.Auburn 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-D.Trejo.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(11:35 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at ISU 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 25(11:20 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at ISU 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 29(10:59 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to ISU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at ISU 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - IOWAST 30(10:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-ISU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 25(9:44 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 34 yards to TEX 41 Center-D.Knobloch. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(9:23 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 41. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 41. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(8:59 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - TEXAS 39(8:48 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by J.Whittington at ISU 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 19. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-16 YD
2 & 24 - TEXAS 49(8:42 - 1st) Q.Ewers rushed to TEX 35 for -16 yards. FUMBLES forced by ISU. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-Q.Ewers at TEX 35. Tackled by ISU at TEX 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 40 - TEXAS 35(7:58 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TEX 39.
|Punt
4 & 36 - TEXAS 39(7:06 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 45 yards to ISU 16 Center-L.St. Louis. Downed by K.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(6:25 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 16. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at ISU 32.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(6:07 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 32. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(5:56 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TEX 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(5:37 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TEX 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IOWAST 28(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - IOWAST 33(4:35 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; T.Sweat at TEX 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 29(4:03 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by D.Stanley at TEX 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(3:32 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 18(3:22 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to TEX 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 10.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWAST 10(2:44 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-K.Coburn Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(2:16 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TEX 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; O.Oghoufo at TEX 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 5(1:49 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TEX 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 5(1:02 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 5. Catch made by J.Noel at TEX 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Noel for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 50 yards from ISU 35 to the TEX 15. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Peterson; H.Zenzen at TEX 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(0:52 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at TEX 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 34(0:22 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at ISU 48.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(0:11 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by B.Robinson at ISU 48. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at TEX 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - TEXAS 46(15:00 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; K.Jackson at ISU 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 45(14:32 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 40.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEXAS 40(13:40 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for C.Cain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(13:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at ISU 47.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 47(13:09 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; R.Watts at TEX 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(12:58 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to TEX 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 32(12:35 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by D.Stanley at TEX 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 28.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - IOWAST 28(12:06 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by D.Stanley at TEX 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 25. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(11:23 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to TEX 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TEX 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 20(10:41 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TEX 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11(10:12 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to TEX 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TEX 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 4(9:51 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to TEX 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TEX 7.
|Int
3 & 6 - IOWAST 7(9:15 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at TEX End Zone. Intercepted by J.Ford at TEX End Zone. Tackled by ISU at TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:08 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; B.Peterson at TEX 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 22(8:34 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for C.Cain.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 22(8:24 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at TEX 35. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(8:13 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 50(8:02 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; A.Johnson at ISU 47.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 47(7:29 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by J.Whittington at ISU 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:03 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald; T.Tampa at ISU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 18(6:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald; T.Tampa at ISU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(6:16 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 15. Catch made by X.Worthy at ISU 15. Gain of 15 yards. X.Worthy for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 62 yards from TEX 35 to the ISU 3. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at ISU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(5:42 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 15(5:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 15(5:33 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 15. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at ISU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:11 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Ford at ISU 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 31(4:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 31. Gain of 6 yards. D.Stanley ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - IOWAST 37(4:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-A.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 32(3:59 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 48 yards to TEX 20 Center-D.Knobloch. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(3:41 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 45 for 25 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TEX 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(3:25 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; O.Vance at ISU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 49(2:59 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 48(2:28 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by B.Robinson at ISU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; B.Freyler at ISU 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(2:04 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at ISU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 38(1:34 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at ISU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(1:04 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 31.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 31(0:32 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by B.Robinson at ISU 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 5(0:17 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 5. Catch made by J.Whittington at ISU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Whittington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 64 yards from TEX 35 to the ISU 1. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Robinson at ISU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(0:06 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at ISU 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cooper at TEX 22. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(14:50 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at TEX 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 20(14:32 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at TEX 27.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(14:19 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at TEX 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(13:49 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 43(13:27 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; M.Anderson at ISU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(13:05 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; B.Freyler at ISU 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 35(12:41 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(12:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-ISU Defensive Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - TEXAS 20(12:09 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by X.Worthy at ISU 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ISU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 19(11:27 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(10:58 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; J.Singleton at ISU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 13(10:26 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 13(10:17 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TEXAS 21(10:12 - 3rd) B.Auburn 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-D.Trejo.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the ISU 5. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(10:07 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(10:03 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:58 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at ISU 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(9:40 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(9:18 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to TEX 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; A.Cook at TEX 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(9:00 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(8:43 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at TEX 34 for -8 yards (M.Ojomo)
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - IOWAST 34(8:19 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Noel at TEX 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Ford at TEX 28.
|No Good
4 & 11 - IOWAST 36(7:20 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Knobloch Holder-T.Perkins.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(7:07 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at TEX 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 26(6:42 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at TEX 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 28(5:59 - 3rd) Q.Ewers rushed to TEX 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at TEX 31.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 31(5:15 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 31 yards to ISU 38 Center-L.St. Louis. Downed by L.St. Louis.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(5:04 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Jordan at ISU 46.
|+54 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 46(4:33 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 46. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 46. Gain of 54 yards. J.Noel for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 3rd) D.Nettles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 61 yards from ISU 35 to the TEX 4. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bacon at TEX 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(4:22 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TEX 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(3:51 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TEX 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 38(3:22 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Willich at TEX 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 41(2:40 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Willich; O.Vance at TEX 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(2:12 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for C.Cain.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 42(1:57 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 42(1:50 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 42(1:45 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 31 yards to ISU 27 Center-L.St. Louis. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(1:37 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Barron at ISU 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 28(1:05 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at ISU 29.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 29(0:32 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at ISU 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(14:39 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 42. Catch made by D.Stanley at TEX 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 37(14:15 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TEX 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 34(13:49 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to TEX 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; K.Crawford at TEX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(13:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31(12:56 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TEX 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo; O.Oghoufo at TEX 34.
|+21 YD
3 & 13 - IOWAST 34(12:19 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TEX 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(11:48 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to TEX 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TEX 11.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 11(11:21 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 11(11:10 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to TEX End Zone for 11 yards. H.Dekkers for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 4th) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:58 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; K.Jackson at TEX 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(10:23 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TEX 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(9:54 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(9:20 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(8:37 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 22(7:59 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 22.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 22(7:16 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 22. Catch made by B.Robinson at ISU 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at ISU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(6:45 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to ISU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 2(6:09 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 1.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 1(5:27 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to ISU 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at ISU 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TEXAS 3(4:47 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to ISU 3. Catch made by X.Worthy at ISU 3. Gain of 3 yards. X.Worthy for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the ISU 5. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(4:43 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at ISU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 28(4:13 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at ISU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(3:42 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at ISU 33.
|+15 YD
4 & 2 - IOWAST 33(3:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau at ISU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(2:37 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(2:35 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Silas.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 48(2:31 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(2:18 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to TEX 28 for 4 yards. H.Dekkers FUMBLES forced by A.Cook. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-J.Ford at TEX 28. Tackled by ISU at TEX 28. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(2:06 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at TEX 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 32(2:00 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at TEX 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 37(1:54 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TEX 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(1:24 - 4th) TEX kneels at the TEX 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 38(0:46 - 4th) Q.Ewers kneels at the TEX 37.
