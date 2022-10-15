|
|
|WKY
|MTSU
WKU beats Middle Tennessee for 600th win in program history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 35-17 on Saturday for the program's 600th victory.
WKU led 14-10 at halftime. Reed found Joshua Simon with a short touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to take a 28-10 lead late in the third quarter. It moved Simon into a tie for second pace for most TDs by a tight end in program history with 12.
Early in the fourth, Darius Thomas made a leaping interception on a screen pass and raced 42 yards for a touchdown.
Reed was 32-of-49 passing for 278 yards with an interception, and he carried 12 times for 39 yards. Malachi Corley caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and Kye Robichaux had a rushing touchdown for Western Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA).
Chase Cunningham completed 32 of 51 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Middle Tennessee (3-4, 0-3).
---
|
A. Reed
16 QB
278 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|445
|299
|Total Plays
|85
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|71
|Rush Attempts
|36
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|278
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|32-49
|32-51
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-78
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|9-49.7
|Return Yards
|70
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-42
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|32/49
|278
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|8
|78
|1
|37
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|12
|41
|1
|13
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|13
|24
|0
|7
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|12
|10
|100
|1
|47
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|11
|5
|60
|0
|25
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|3
|31
|0
|21
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|3
|2
|30
|0
|26
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|5
|4
|14
|1
|9
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|4
|3
|9
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Key 15 LB
|A. Key
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Marshall 19 DB
|V. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 22 DB
|D. Thomas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|5
|46.6
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|3
|17.7
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|31/50
|229
|1
|1
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|9
|29
|1
|14
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|6
|23
|0
|9
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|6
|20
|0
|12
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|4
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|8
|6
|43
|0
|12
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|7
|3
|42
|1
|25
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|10
|6
|37
|0
|11
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|3
|37
|0
|32
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|4
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|7
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
A. Paige 22 WR
|A. Paige
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 31 CB
|D. Stanley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mency 94 DE
|R. Mency
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 28 S
|D. McDonald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 0 DE
|R. Kinley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|9
|49.7
|4
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at MTS 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(14:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at MTS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(14:14 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at MTS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:53 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane (R.Weber).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:34 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to WKY 17 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(13:25 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for -3 yards. K.Robichaux FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-T.Ross at WKY 14. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(13:19 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to WKY End Zone for 14 yards. C.Cunningham for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 12. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at WKY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 46(12:52 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon (T.Fluellen).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 46(12:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; J.Branch at WKY 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47(11:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 47(11:39 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 47(11:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 47(11:25 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to MTS 10 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(11:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 9(10:47 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 9. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14(10:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at MTS 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 19(9:35 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards to WKY 44 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(9:26 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 48(9:10 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; J.Thomas at MTS 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 48(8:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; J.Branch at MTS 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(8:36 - 1st) A.Reed scrambles to MTS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 37(7:57 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by J.Beljan at MTS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33(7:16 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 28(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to MTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 26(6:00 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 26(5:53 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(5:46 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brathwaite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(5:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Hunter at MTS 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 44(5:08 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 43(4:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 43(4:29 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards to WKY 7 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 7. Tackled by B.Butler at WKY 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 30(4:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 30(3:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 30(3:25 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall (J.Starling).
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 30(3:16 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 48 yards to MTS 22 Center-WKY. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 22. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(3:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 22(2:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 21.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 21(2:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 21. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Key; T.Allen at MTS 35. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - MTSU 11(1:35 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 14.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 14(1:25 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to WKY 38 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38(1:21 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38(1:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:03 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(0:55 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to MTS 9 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 9(0:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at MTS 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 3(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Corley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 56 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 9. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by V.Murphy at MTS 42. PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(14:45 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 24(14:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 24(14:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to MTS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 28.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 28(13:32 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 18 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 18. Tackled by MTS at WKY 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18(13:21 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 18(12:55 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at WKY 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 27(12:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 27(11:30 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 34 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(11:19 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 39(10:59 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at MTS 45. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 29(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 31.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 31(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; M.Allen at MTS 28.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 28(9:31 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 72 yards to WKY End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:19 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 27(8:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Patterson at WKY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 42(8:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; D.Stanley at WKY 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 42(7:55 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to MTS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 49.
|Int
3 & 1 - WKY 49(7:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by T.Fluellen at MTS 13. Tackled by WKY at MTS 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(7:08 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 13(7:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings (R.Weber).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 13(6:54 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at MTS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Bailey (D.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 30(6:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS (J.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 30(6:05 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 16 Center-MTS. Downed by D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16(5:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 22(5:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(5:06 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WKY 33(4:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 33(4:37 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at WKY 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(4:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49(4:08 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by K.Robichaux at MTS 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 47(3:26 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by D.Smith at MTS 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at MTS 39.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(3:11 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by J.Hall at MTS 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(2:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS End Zone for 14 yards. K.Robichaux for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 1. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(2:32 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at MTS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(1:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 44.
|+32 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 44(1:43 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 19.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MTSU 19(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-I.Gathings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by F.Peasant at WKY 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 16. PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 8 - MTSU 16(1:14 - 2nd) MTS FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Ervin at WKY 8. J.Ervin rushed to WKY 16 for yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MTSU 16(1:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 16(0:56 - 2nd) Q.Tolbert pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by C.Cunningham at WKY 16. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - MTSU 24(0:46 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 3. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Leak at WKY 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 15(0:34 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36(0:23 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 36(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 31(0:21 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 31(0:15 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at WKY 32.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WKY 32(0:10 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 29 Center-WKY. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(0:02 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MTS 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 49 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 16. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27(14:55 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 33(14:34 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 33. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(14:19 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 38.
|+37 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 38(13:42 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 25 for 37 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(13:33 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 27.
|+26 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 27(12:46 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by J.Beljan at MTS 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 1(12:31 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(12:15 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(11:53 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 39(11:24 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Ervin.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 39(11:23 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MTS 43.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - MTSU 43(11:03 - 3rd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MTS 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(10:22 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(10:00 - 3rd) J.Ervin rushed to WKY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 34(9:41 - 3rd) T.Wilkins rushed to WKY 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; L.Hernandez at WKY 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:59 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+12 YD
4 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:48 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by Y.Ali at WKY 34. Gain of 12 yards. Y.Ali FUMBLES forced by K.Hailassie. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-T.Allen at WKY 22. Tackled by MTS at WKY 22.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(8:36 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Kinley; J.Starling at WKY 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 18(8:03 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at WKY 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 28(7:19 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 28(7:12 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 64 yards to MTS 8 Center-WKY. Downed by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 8(6:56 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 8. Catch made by A.Paige at MTS 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 12(6:31 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 12. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 13.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 13(6:02 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(5:45 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 33. PENALTY on WKY-D.Smith Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(5:20 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by T.Wilkins at MTS 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 50(5:02 - 3rd) T.Wilkins rushed to WKY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 47(4:19 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - MTSU 47(4:13 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47(4:04 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 47. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 6(3:46 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Stanley at MTS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 1(3:00 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes at MTS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WKY 1(2:20 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WKY 1(2:12 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 1. Catch made by J.Simon at MTS 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Simon for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:04 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:54 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MTS 29. PENALTY on WKY-D.Smith Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(1:40 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to WKY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 47(1:26 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by J.Ervin at WKY 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; J.Evans at WKY 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(1:00 - 3rd) J.Ervin rushed to WKY 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:34 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:31 - 3rd) T.Wilkins rushed to WKY 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; J.Evans at WKY 43.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 43(15:00 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards to WKY 5 Center-MTS. Downed by Y.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 5(14:48 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at WKY 12.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WKY 12(14:19 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at WKY 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 12(13:41 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16(13:14 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 20(12:28 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at WKY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26(12:17 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 26(11:58 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.McDonald at WKY 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 30(11:23 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(10:57 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.McDonald at WKY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 41(10:37 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 41(10:29 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to WKY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WKY 46(10:02 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to WKY 46 for 0 yards. A.Reed FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(9:52 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - MTSU 49(9:52 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 42. Intercepted by D.Thomas at MTS 42. D.Thomas for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(9:44 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 69 yards from WKY 20 to the MTS 11. Y.Ali returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(9:34 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at MTS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 43(9:12 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 49 for yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MTS-J.Ervin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 33(8:56 - 4th) T.Wilkins rushed to MTS 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Key at MTS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MTSU 29(8:39 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MTSU 29(8:37 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to WKY 23 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 23. Tackled by D.Stanley at WKY 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28(8:02 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to WKY 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mency at WKY 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 33(7:38 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to WKY 38 for 5 yards. J.Moses FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-MTS at WKY 38. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(7:22 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Lane at WKY 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 34(7:01 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by T.Wilkins at WKY 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by V.Marshall at WKY 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(6:48 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by A.Paige at WKY 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 17(6:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 17. Catch made by J.Lane at WKY 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Marshall at WKY 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MTSU 8(6:10 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 13 - MTSU 13(6:10 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to WKY 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; D.Shipp at WKY 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 11(5:52 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 11(5:45 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 11. Catch made by I.Gathings at WKY 11. Gain of 11 yards. I.Gathings for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) Z.Rankin kicks onside 45 from MTS 35 to WKY 20. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MTS-Y.Ali Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43(5:07 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 39(4:47 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 35(4:31 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 34(4:20 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to MTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32(4:09 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 30. PENALTY on MTS-P.Hughes Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(3:40 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 13(3:16 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 13(3:14 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to MTS 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|+1 YD
4 & 7 - WKY 12(0:49 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to MTS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 11.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(0:43 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 11. Catch made by T.Wilkins at MTS 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at MTS 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:20 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 50. Catch made by T.Wilkins at WKY 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 50.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:03 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 29 for -21 yards (A.Key)
