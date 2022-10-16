|
|
|AF
|UNLV
Roberts, Eldridge help Air Force race past UNLV 42-7
LAS VEGAS (AP) Brad Roberts had four short touchdown runs, John Lee Eldridge III opened the scoring with a 60-yard run and Air Force Academy cruised to a 42-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday night, beating the Rebels for a fifth straight time.
Eldridge gave Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Roberts had a 5-yard touchdown run on the Falcons' next possession before adding scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards in the second quarter to give Air Force a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Roberts' final touchdown was a 3-yard run that capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the Falcons' first possession of the second half. Emmanuel Michel scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 42-7 after three quarters.
Haaziq Daniels completed 1 of 2 passes for 14 yards for Air Force. Daniels and the Falcons didn't attempt a pass in a win over the Rebels last season.
Cameron Friel completed 8 of 10 passes for 108 yards, including a 31-yard scoring strike to Ricky White with a minute left in the first half.
Air Force had a 43:10 to 16:50 advantage in time of possession. The Falcons finished with 406 rushing yards on 76 carries. UNLV was held to 179 yards of offense.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Roberts
20 RB
144 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
R. White
11 WR
58 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|9
|Rushing
|25
|3
|Passing
|1
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|420
|178
|Total Plays
|78
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|406
|60
|Rush Attempts
|75
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|14
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|406
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|1/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|29
|144
|4
|9
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|8
|116
|1
|60
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|11
|52
|1
|8
|
O. Burk 26 RB
|O. Burk
|11
|36
|0
|9
|
A. Calvert 22 RB
|A. Calvert
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|3
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Calvert 22 RB
|A. Calvert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tomasi 74 DL
|J. Tomasi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 25 DB
|J. Bellamy
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mergerson 10 LB
|J. Mergerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 DB
|T. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Aihie 32 LB
|O. Aihie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|5
|37
|0
|26
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|8
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|3
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|6
|4
|58
|1
|31
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|4-17
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|3-13
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holloway 20 DB
|T. Holloway
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mendiola-Jensen 15 DB
|K. Mendiola-Jensen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Keeler 47 DL
|R. Keeler
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 16 DL
|E. Ehimare
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Key 94 DL
|B. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDuffie 38 LB
|M. McDuffie
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 29 DB
|D. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Sayles 9 LB
|I. Sayles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walden Jr. 37 DB
|D. Walden Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 17 DB
|K. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|2
|40.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
S. Green 24 RB
|S. Green
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 64 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 1. Fair catch by C.Reese.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; C.Herrera at UNLV 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(14:30 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; J.Youngblood at UNLV 29.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 29(13:36 - 1st) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(13:10 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to AF 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 41(12:27 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to AF 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at AF 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(12:21 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to AF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; J.Youngblood at AF 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 28(11:42 - 1st) C.Friel pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by R.White at AF 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21(11:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to AF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; V.Sanford at AF 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 18(10:52 - 1st) C.Friel rushed to AF 15 for 3 yards. C.Friel FUMBLES forced by J.Goodwin. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-J.Goodwin at AF 15. Tackled by UNLV at AF 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19(9:51 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.McDuffie at AF 23.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - AF 23(9:34 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at AF 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(9:25 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; A.Ajiake at AF 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 7 - AF 40(8:09 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV End Zone for 60 yards. J.Eldridge for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(7:26 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 12(7:06 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; M.McDuffie at UNLV 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 8(6:38 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to UNLV 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; T.Malakius at UNLV 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5(6:02 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. B.Roberts for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 3. Fair catch by C.Reese.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 25(5:52 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AF 25(5:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UNLV 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AF 28(4:58 - 1st) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 26 for -2 yards (P.Ramsey)
|Punt
4 & 9 - AF 26(3:46 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 38 yards to AF 36 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by AF.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(4:27 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare; A.Ajiake at AF 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 41(3:32 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at AF 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(3:22 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(3:05 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Malakius at UNLV 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 36(2:06 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; R.Keeler at UNLV 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(1:36 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; D.Dixon at UNLV 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 26(1:12 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(0:20 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Dixon at UNLV 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 19(15:00 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV 5 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; A.Ajiake at UNLV 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 5(14:51 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; E.Shelton at UNLV 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5(14:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. B.Roberts for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 60 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 5. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mergerson; P.Dahlen at UNLV 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(13:26 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at UNLV 28.
|Sack
2 & 11 - AF 28(12:25 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 16 for -12 yards (T.Blackmon) C.Friel FUMBLES forced by T.Blackmon. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-T.Blackmon at UNLV 16. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(12:14 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon; T.Malakius at UNLV 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 12(11:46 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; A.Ajiake at UNLV 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 3(11:38 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV End Zone for 3 yards. B.Roberts for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 56 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 9. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mergerson; J.Gaillard at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 29(11:26 - 2nd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Youngblood at UNLV 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 29(10:36 - 2nd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; J.Thiergood at UNLV 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - AF 28(10:11 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by J.Younge-Humphrey at UNLV 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at UNLV 31.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AF 31(9:46 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 42 yards to AF 27 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(9:40 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare at AF 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 29(9:31 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at AF 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 30(9:14 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at AF 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 36(8:08 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare; K.Beaudry at AF 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(7:59 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at AF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 45(6:25 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; K.Beaudry at AF 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(6:16 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 49(5:21 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by A.Terry at UNLV 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Mendiola-Jensen at UNLV 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(5:01 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to UNLV 33 for yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 33. PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 20 - UNLV 45(4:16 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at UNLV 44 for 1 yards (R.Keeler)
|-3 YD
2 & 19 - UNLV 44(3:55 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to UNLV 47 for -3 yards. Z.Larrier FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-C.Rillos at UNLV 47. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - UNLV 47(3:21 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; E.Shelton at UNLV 42.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 42(2:27 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 31 yards to UNLV 11 Center-AF. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(2:37 - 2nd) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to UNLV 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II; V.Sanford at UNLV 14.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - AF 14(1:47 - 2nd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at UNLV 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(1:51 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by J.Younge-Humphrey at UNLV 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II; J.Youngblood at UNLV 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - AF 48(1:05 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; T.Blackmon at AF 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(1:11 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to AF 44. Catch made by S.Zeon at AF 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at AF 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(1:06 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to AF 31. Catch made by R.White at AF 31. Gain of 31 yards. R.White for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) R.O'Hara kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:00 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; R.Keeler at AF 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30(0:54 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; R.Keeler at AF 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - AF 33(0:40 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; K.Beaudry at AF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:33 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AF 37(0:30 - 2nd) H.Daniels kneels at the AF 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.O'Hara kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Ajiake at AF 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(14:42 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; A.Ajiake at AF 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(14:35 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; J.Morgan at AF 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 49(13:26 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway at UNLV 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(12:40 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Ajiake at UNLV 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 36(12:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Ajiake at UNLV 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(11:17 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; A.Ajiake at UNLV 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 22(10:14 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Mendiola-Jensen; T.Holloway at UNLV 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(10:09 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway at UNLV 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 7(9:28 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Mendiola-Jensen at UNLV 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 3(9:23 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UNLV End Zone for 3 yards. B.Roberts for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 55 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 10. Fair catch by C.Reese.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(8:16 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at UNLV 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - AF 41(7:56 - 3rd) C.Friel pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 41. Intercepted by J.Bellamy at UNLV 41. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(5:16 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; T.Holloway at UNLV 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 34(6:48 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 29(6:30 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to UNLV 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(5:52 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 22(5:26 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; T.Holloway at UNLV 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:04 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; R.Keeler at UNLV 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 14(3:44 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to UNLV 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Sayles; J.Dixon at UNLV 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 14(3:04 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway; A.Ajiake at UNLV 6.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 6(2:25 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; J.Dixon at UNLV 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 1(1:43 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. E.Michel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) L.Wieland kicks 60 yards from AF 35 to the UNLV 5. S.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mergerson at UNLV 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(1:36 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at UNLV 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AF 27(1:19 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - AF 27(1:15 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Richter at UNLV 33.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AF 33(0:30 - 3rd) UNLV punts 55 yards to AF 12 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by AF.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(0:10 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to AF 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; R.Keeler at AF 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNLV 17(15:00 - 4th) O.Fattah rushed to AF 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Ajiake at AF 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 17(14:05 - 4th) O.Fattah rushed to AF 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; A.Ajiake at AF 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:58 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; T.Holloway at AF 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 30(13:19 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; E.Shelton at AF 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 33(12:34 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; J.Williams at AF 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(12:25 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Dixon at AF 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 39(10:43 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; R.Keeler at AF 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 42(10:15 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Ajiake at AF 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 44(9:25 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; K.Williams at AF 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(9:17 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to AF 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; J.Williams at AF 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 50(8:12 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to UNLV 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway; K.Mendiola-Jensen at UNLV 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 48(7:43 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to UNLV 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Key at UNLV 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UNLV 46(6:38 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Calvert.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(6:34 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to AF 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; O.Aihie at AF 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 49(6:07 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by R.White at AF 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 45(5:37 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to AF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tomasi at AF 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(4:45 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to AF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; O.Aihie at AF 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 38(4:03 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to AF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mergerson; J.Tomasi at AF 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AF 35(3:37 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - AF 35(3:21 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(3:19 - 4th) A.Calvert rushed to AF 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway at AF 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 44(2:39 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to UNLV 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; D.Walden at UNLV 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(2:29 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to UNLV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; M.McDuffie at UNLV 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 45(1:25 - 4th) A.Calvert rushed to UNLV 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.McDuffie at UNLV 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(0:38 - 4th) B.Brittain kneels at the UNLV 31.
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
28
Final ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
45
47
Final/4OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
Final SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
Final BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
Final FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
38
35
Final ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
42
43
Final FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
10
24
Final PACN
-
AF
UNLV
42
7
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
10
17
Final FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
16
31
Final