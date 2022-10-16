|
|
|NMEX
|NMEXST
Frakes leads New Mexico State past New Mexico 21-9
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Freshman Gavin Frakes threw two touchdown passes and New Mexico State breezed to a 21-9 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.
After Luke Drzewiecki's 44-yard field goal staked New Mexico (2-5) to a 3-0 lead, Frakes fired a 22-yard scoring strike to Ahmonte Watkins with three minutes left in the first quarter and New Mexico State (2-5) never trailed again.
Drzewiecki added a 33-yard field goal 49 seconds into the second quarter to get the Lobos within 7-6 at halftime.
Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 31-yard touchdown on a first-down play with 11:16 left in the third quarter and then directed a 10-play, 47-yard drive on the Aggies' next possession that culminated with Star Thomas' 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-6 lead.
Drzewiecki added a fourth-quarter field goal to cap the scoring.
Frakes completed 10 of 17 passes for 119 yards for NMSU, which managed just 225 yards of offense in the victory. Chris Ojoh had 11 solo tackles and a sack to lead the Aggies' defense.
Miles Kendrick completed 19 of 30 passes for 160 yards with an interception for New Mexico.
---
|
C. Washington
22 RB
64 RuYds, 48 ReYds, 9 RECs
|
G. Frakes
9 QB
119 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|9
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|269
|230
|Total Plays
|72
|48
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|111
|Rush Attempts
|42
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|160
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-64
|9-101
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.7
|6-42.0
|Return Yards
|-7
|35
|Punts - Returns
|3--7
|5-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|19/30
|160
|0
|1
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|14
|64
|0
|10
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|11
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|13
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|9
|5
|75
|0
|33
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|10
|9
|48
|0
|13
|
C. Witthoft 41 TE
|C. Witthoft
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 55 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 13 S
|B. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|3/3
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|6
|42.7
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|4
|17.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|-3.5
|-3
|0
|
D. Dixon III 64 OL
|D. Dixon III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|10/17
|119
|2
|0
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|13
|54
|1
|37
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|6
|17
|0
|8
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|4
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|3
|44
|1
|31
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|3
|3
|25
|1
|22
|
T. Stephens 88 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Rascon 82 WR
|S. Rascon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|11-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Williams 10 DL
|L. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. King 16 DL
|D. King
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Crump 9 DB
|L. Crump
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dervil 5 ATH
|J. Dervil
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Peterson 52 LB
|G. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 7 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Segura 91 DL
|J. Segura
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elliott 22 LB
|K. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 32 DB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Money 29 K
|B. Money
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|6
|42.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|30.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|5
|5.4
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McLean G.Peterson at NM 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(14:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 16.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 16(14:25 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 16. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(13:51 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 34(13:29 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 36(12:42 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 36. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas J.Dervil at NM 49. PENALTY on NMS-T.Thomas Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(12:16 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 29(11:59 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NMS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:35 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard J.Segura at NMS 23.
|-6 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 23(10:56 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 29 for -6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump T.Brohard at NMS 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 29(10:06 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 34(9:33 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Hailey; J.Lewis at NMS 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-G.Preciado False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - NMEXST 20(9:17 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by S.Rascon at NMS 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 33(8:51 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by K.David at NMS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; R.Hannah at NMS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(8:29 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(8:23 - 1st) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NMS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 41(7:49 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 41(7:41 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 44 yards to NM 15 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(7:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 16(6:40 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16. PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(6:11 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Punt
2 & 10 - NMEX 16(6:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to NMS 39 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(5:58 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NMS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 41(5:17 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NMS 37. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46(4:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by T.Stephens at NMS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 14. PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(4:39 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 7 for 37 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(3:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - NMEXST 12(3:57 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 12. PENALTY on NMS-T.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 22 - NMEXST 22(3:08 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Watkins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) B.Money kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the NM 3. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 23. PENALTY on NMS-D.McCullough Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(2:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 41(2:15 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 46.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(1:33 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 46. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 46. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(1:07 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; M.McLean at NMS 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 17(0:32 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 17. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 13.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NMEX 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 18(15:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NMEX 23(14:12 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:11 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NMS 23. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Low Block 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - NMEXST 12(13:53 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+18 YD
2 & 22 - NMEXST 13(13:38 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 12. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:03 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to NM 23 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 23. Tackled by N.Giacolone at NM 20.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - NMEXST(12:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(12:54 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 23(12:38 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NM 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(12:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-C.James Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 34(11:35 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NMEX 34(11:27 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 32 for -2 yards (T.Brohard)
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 32(10:46 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 38(10:30 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to NMS 22 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 22. L.Dixon FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-M.McLean at NMS 18. Tackled by NM at NMS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(10:20 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 20(10:02 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 27.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27(9:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 24.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 24(8:46 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 45 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(8:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 26(8:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 26(8:31 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NM 31.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEX 31(7:44 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong. PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:36 - 2nd) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; D.King at NMS 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 50(7:17 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NMS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 49.
|Int
3 & 5 - NMEX 49(6:55 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 42. Intercepted by D.King at NMS 42. Tackled by C.Washington at NMS 50.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(6:41 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; D.Hunter at NM 47.
2 & 7 - NMEXST(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 47(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by K.David at NM 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 38(5:37 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; C.Moon at NM 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 34(5:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; C.Moon at NM 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(5:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at NM 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(4:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 25(4:18 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by S.Thomas at NM 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 26.
|No Good
4 & 9 - NMEXST 33(3:54 - 2nd) B.Money 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.MacGregor Holder-J.Carlson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(1:56 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; D.King at NM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 31(1:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; B.Jackson at NM 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NMEX 35(1:11 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Reed at NM 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 35(0:18 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to NMS 16 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 16. Tackled by B.Johnson at NMS 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 56 yards from NM 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hunt; J.Williamson at NMS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(14:53 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; D.Hunter at NMS 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 49(14:17 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Harris at NM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 50(13:24 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 50(13:18 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 39 yards to NM 11 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(13:04 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; L.Williams at NM 13. PENALTY on NM-J.Maez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 6 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 7(12:51 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 5.
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - NMEX 5(12:10 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 8.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 8(11:30 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to NM 40 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NM 40. Tackled by B.Johnson at NM 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(11:11 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 20(10:17 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:58 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:48 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NMS 43 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(9:40 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 44(9:21 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 44(9:08 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29(8:46 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Taylor at NM 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 21(8:08 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 23(7:29 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(6:52 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 16(6:09 - 3rd) G.Frakes scrambles to NM 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3(5:42 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 2(5:03 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Elliott at NM 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 6(4:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Blindside Block 3 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 3(4:49 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NM 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 6(4:36 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(4:25 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 13. Catch made by C.Witthoft at NM 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at NM 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:14 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(3:52 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(3:38 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 40(3:24 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(1:20 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NMS 50 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NMS 50. PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 41(0:49 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 45.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NMEX 45(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 40(15:00 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NM 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - NMEX 41(14:27 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 41. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 46.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - NMEX 46(14:12 - 4th) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(13:25 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 35(13:04 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 35(12:50 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; J.Dervil at NMS 33. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(12:33 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 26(11:20 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard; J.Dervil at NMS 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(11:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-G.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 27(10:35 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 27(10:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 22(9:39 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 31(8:54 - 4th) L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:53 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; S.Riley at NMS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(8:10 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28(7:26 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28(7:20 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Gipson at NM 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 22(7:09 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NMEX 22(7:03 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|-3 YD
3 & 15 - NMEX 22(6:58 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 19.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NMEX 19(6:16 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 56 yards to NMS 25 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 25. Tackled by R.Hannah at NMS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(6:06 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 31(5:19 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NMS 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 36(4:26 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NMS 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(3:43 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NMS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:30 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NMS 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:24 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NMS 39.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 39(3:17 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to NM 24 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(3:11 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 22 for -2 yards (L.Williams)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 22(2:42 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 22(2:15 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 42. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 32.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - NMEX 32(2:14 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; A.Seldon at NM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:58 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:51 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NM 43. PENALTY on NMS-C.Ojoh Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(1:13 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 42. Catch made by S.White at NMS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; A.Seldon at NMS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEX 33(1:05 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Witthoft.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 33(1:02 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by E.Queen at NMS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(0:43 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NMS 35 for -6 yards (I.Reed)
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 35(0:16 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 35. Catch made by A.Erickson at NMS 35. Gain of 9 yards. A.Erickson ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 7 - NMEX 26(0:08 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NMS 32 for -6 yards (C.Ojoh)
