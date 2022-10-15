|
Army backups come up big in 42-17 win over Colgate
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jemel Jones ran for two touchdowns in his first start this season and Army defeated Colgate 42-17 on Saturday.
With the Black Knights (2-4) missing several key players because of injuries, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler and running back Tyrell Robinson, senior quarterback Jones made his first start of the season and finished with 113 yards rushing on 12 carries including a 75-yard run that gave Army its first points.
Jones' 1-yard TD capped an eight-minute drive to open the second half and Leo Lowin's interception set up Markel Johnson's 24-touchdown run for a 42-17 lead heading in the fourth quarter. Johnson came in with 19 yards on four carries this season.
Army, second in the nation in rushing at 286.6, had 281 yards by halftime including four TDs and led 28-17. The Black Knights finished with 467 yards offense, all on the ground.
Colgate's Michael Brescia was 16-of-25 passing including his first TD throw of the season, a 19-yarder to Treyvohn Saunders. Breshia rushed for another 78 yards and a score.
Army has won the last seven meetings with the Raiders (1-5).
---
|
M. Brescia
5 QB
129 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 78 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Jones
7 QB
118 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|9
|20
|Passing
|7
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|342
|467
|Total Plays
|64
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|467
|Rush Attempts
|32
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|8.5
|Yards Passing
|149
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|0-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|2-15.5
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|467
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brescia 5 QB
|M. Brescia
|16/25
|129
|1
|1
|
H. Kirk 16 QB
|H. Kirk
|2/4
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Saunders 9 WR
|T. Saunders
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurleman 28 RB
|M. Hurleman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brescia 5 QB
|M. Brescia
|13
|78
|1
|27
|
M. Hurleman 28 RB
|M. Hurleman
|9
|73
|0
|34
|
J. Henry 3 RB
|J. Henry
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
Z. Osborne 1 QB
|Z. Osborne
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
M. Maldonado 22 RB
|M. Maldonado
|4
|5
|0
|2
|
M. Aracena 25 RB
|M. Aracena
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Oakey 6 WR
|G. Oakey
|7
|3
|50
|0
|27
|
T. Saunders 9 WR
|T. Saunders
|8
|5
|45
|1
|19
|
N. Wamp 82 WR
|N. Wamp
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Cekay 18 WR
|R. Cekay
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Hutchison 86 WR
|B. Hutchison
|4
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Ryan 81 WR
|J. Ryan
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Parker 44 TE
|W. Parker
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Henry 3 RB
|J. Henry
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bradley 26 WR
|M. Bradley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Hurleman 28 RB
|M. Hurleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Szott 2 WR
|J. Szott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Boos 19 WR
|R. Boos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Biscoe 90 K
|S. Biscoe
|1/2
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Pruett 36 P
|S. Pruett
|2
|32.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Henry 3 RB
|J. Henry
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|13
|118
|2
|75
|
H. Reed 39 RB
|H. Reed
|10
|82
|1
|45
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|9
|76
|1
|24
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|4
|61
|1
|25
|
A. Williams 42 RB
|A. Williams
|2
|33
|0
|26
|
B. Daily 13 QB
|B. Daily
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Dickson 40 RB
|J. Dickson
|5
|24
|0
|7
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|4
|23
|1
|11
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Reynolds 87 WR
|C. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|2
|15.5
|0
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|2
|25.5
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Hurleman rushed to CGT 48 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at CGT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 48(14:26 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 48. Catch made by B.Hutchison at CGT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - COLG 47(13:52 - 1st) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 48.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - COLG 48(13:14 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 48. Catch made by T.Saunders at ARM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 38(12:39 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 38. Catch made by M.Bradley at ARM 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLG 37(11:55 - 1st) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for T.Saunders.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - COLG 37(11:51 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 37. Catch made by B.Hutchison at ARM 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - COLG 39(11:10 - 1st) S.Biscoe 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CGT Holder-S.Pruett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) S.Biscoe kicks 65 yards from CGT 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(11:04 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CGT End Zone for 75 yards. J.Jones for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Fair catch by J.Henry.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLG 25(10:52 - 1st) PENALTY on CGT-M.Brescia Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - COLG 20(10:52 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 20. Catch made by G.Oakey at CGT 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - COLG 34(10:19 - 1st) M.Hurleman rushed to CGT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 36.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 36(9:50 - 1st) M.Hurleman rushed to ARM 30 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at ARM 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLG 30(9:41 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-Q.Hammonds Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 15(9:19 - 1st) M.Hurleman rushed to ARM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLG 15(8:39 - 1st) M.Brescia scrambles to ARM 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLG 3(8:10 - 1st) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for G.Oakey.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - COLG 3(8:05 - 1st) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - COLG 1(7:43 - 1st) M.Brescia rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. M.Brescia for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) S.Biscoe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) S.Biscoe kicks 65 yards from CGT 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:31 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to CGT 30 for 45 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(6:52 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CGT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 24(6:22 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 23(5:46 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to CGT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(5:23 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to CGT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 14(4:49 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CGT 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 9(4:08 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to CGT 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 2(3:33 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to CGT End Zone for 2 yards. H.Reed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 56 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT 9. J.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at CGT 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 37(3:19 - 1st) M.Brescia rushed to CGT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 43.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - COLG 43(2:40 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 43. Catch made by G.Oakey at CGT 43. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at ARM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 30(2:10 - 1st) M.Hurleman steps back to pass. M.Hurleman pass incomplete intended for G.Oakey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLG 30(2:05 - 1st) J.Henry rushed to ARM 27 for yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 27. PENALTY on CGT-B.Gashi Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - COLG 45(1:44 - 1st) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 45. Catch made by B.Hutchison at ARM 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - COLG 45(1:05 - 1st) J.Henry rushed to ARM 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 35.
|No Good
4 & 15 - COLG 42(0:20 - 1st) S.Biscoe 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CGT Holder-S.Pruett.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(0:17 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to ARM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 40.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 40(14:18 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to CGT 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(13:31 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CGT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 30(12:58 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(12:26 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to CGT 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 16(11:45 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CGT 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 11(11:12 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to CGT 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARMY 6(10:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARM-J.Law False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 11 - ARMY 11(10:15 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to CGT End Zone for 11 yards. B.Murphy for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 25(10:09 - 2nd) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 25. Catch made by M.Hurleman at CGT 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLG 25(9:34 - 2nd) M.Hurleman rushed to CGT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLG 25(8:53 - 2nd) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for T.Saunders.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - COLG 25(8:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARM-D.Smith Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLG 30(8:40 - 2nd) S.Pruett punts 31 yards to ARM 39 Center-CGT. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 39. Tackled by CGT at ARM 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(8:30 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 49(7:54 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(7:20 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 45(7:14 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to CGT 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(6:39 - 2nd) J.Dickson rushed to CGT 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 17(6:03 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CGT 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11(5:32 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to CGT End Zone for 11 yards. A.Marshall for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 25(5:27 - 2nd) J.Henry rushed to CGT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLG 32(4:51 - 2nd) M.Brescia scrambles to CGT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - COLG 32(4:16 - 2nd) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 32. Catch made by T.Saunders at CGT 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 37(3:43 - 2nd) M.Brescia scrambles to ARM 44 for 19 yards. M.Brescia FUMBLES forced by L.Lowin. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-N.Smith at ARM 44. Tackled by CGT at ARM 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(3:33 - 2nd) M.Bellan rushed to CGT 47 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CGT at CGT 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARMY 47(2:54 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for ARM. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Jones rushed to ARM 47 for -6 yards. J.Jones FUMBLES forced by CGT. Fumble RECOVERED by CGT-D.Norocea at ARM 47. Tackled by ARM at ARM 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 47(2:54 - 2nd) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - COLG 40(2:18 - 2nd) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 40. Catch made by J.Henry at ARM 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - COLG 39(1:43 - 2nd) Z.Osborne rushed to ARM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 33(1:11 - 2nd) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 33. Catch made by J.Ryan at ARM 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - COLG 24(0:54 - 2nd) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for J.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLG 24(0:50 - 2nd) M.Hurleman rushed to ARM 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 24.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - COLG 24(0:40 - 2nd) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 19(0:30 - 2nd) M.Brescia spikes the ball.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - COLG 19(0:29 - 2nd) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 19. Catch made by T.Saunders at ARM 19. Gain of 19 yards. T.Saunders for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) S.Biscoe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) S.Biscoe kicks 63 yards from CGT 35 to the ARM 2. M.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by CGT at ARM 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(0:13 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARMY 46(0:06 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Biscoe kicks 53 yards from CGT 35 to the ARM 12. M.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by CGT at ARM 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(14:55 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 26(14:20 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 30(13:44 - 3rd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(13:10 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(12:34 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(11:58 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(11:25 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 50(10:54 - 3rd) J.Dickson rushed to CGT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 46(10:10 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to CGT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(9:45 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 40.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 40(9:04 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 17 for 23 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(8:46 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to CGT 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 11. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 11(8:06 - 3rd) J.Dickson rushed to CGT 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 6(7:29 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2(7:09 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CGT at CGT 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 1(6:35 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to CGT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 25(6:33 - 3rd) J.Henry rushed to CGT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - COLG 29(5:52 - 3rd) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 29. Catch made by W.Parker at CGT 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at CGT 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 36(5:19 - 3rd) J.Henry rushed to CGT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 34.
|Int
2 & 12 - COLG 34(4:32 - 3rd) M.Brescia pass INTERCEPTED at CGT 31. Intercepted by L.Lowin at CGT 31. Tackled by CGT at CGT 24.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(4:23 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to CGT End Zone for 24 yards. M.Johnson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the CGT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLG 25(4:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on CGT-C.Niesner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - COLG 20(4:15 - 3rd) M.Hurleman rushed to CGT 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - COLG 33(3:38 - 3rd) M.Hurleman rushed to CGT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARM at CGT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 36(3:05 - 3rd) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for G.Oakey.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - COLG 36(3:00 - 3rd) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 37 for 27 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 37(2:17 - 3rd) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLG 36(1:36 - 3rd) T.Saunders steps back to pass. T.Saunders pass incomplete intended for B.Hutchison.
|Sack
3 & 9 - COLG 36(1:30 - 3rd) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia sacked at ARM 43 for -7 yards (K.Bonsu) M.Brescia FUMBLES forced by K.Bonsu. Fumble RECOVERED by CGT-M.Brescia at ARM 43. Tackled by ARM at ARM 43.
|Punt
4 & 16 - COLG 43(0:56 - 3rd) S.Pruett punts 33 yards to ARM 10 Center-CGT. Downed by CGT.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(0:46 - 3rd) B.Daily rushed to ARM 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-L.Fortner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - ARMY 15(15:00 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to ARM 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ARMY 19(14:29 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to ARM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - ARMY 23(13:48 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ARM 35 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CGT at ARM 35. PENALTY on ARM-L.Burks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 25(13:27 - 4th) M.Stewart rushed to ARM 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CGT at ARM 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARMY 27(12:44 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 24 yards to CGT 49 Center-R.Aguilar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 49(12:39 - 4th) M.Brescia pass complete to CGT 49. Catch made by G.Oakey at CGT 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - COLG 42(12:02 - 4th) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for J.Ryan.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - COLG 42(11:55 - 4th) Z.Osborne rushed to ARM 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 30(11:16 - 4th) M.Maldonado rushed to ARM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - COLG 29(10:42 - 4th) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 29. Catch made by T.Saunders at ARM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARM at ARM 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - COLG 25(10:08 - 4th) M.Brescia pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by R.Cekay at ARM 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLG 12(9:44 - 4th) M.Brescia rushed to ARM 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - COLG 6(9:05 - 4th) M.Hurleman rushed to ARM 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLG 8(8:29 - 4th) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for J.Szott.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - COLG 8(8:23 - 4th) M.Brescia steps back to pass. M.Brescia pass incomplete intended for G.Oakey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 9(8:17 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ARM 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 14.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARMY 14(7:52 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-A.Gaines False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 9(7:35 - 4th) A.Williams rushed to ARM 35 for 26 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(6:58 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ARM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ARMY 40(6:28 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-D.Crossan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(6:09 - 4th) M.Stewart rushed to ARM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARMY 40(5:21 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARMY 35(4:57 - 4th) B.Daily steps back to pass. B.Daily pass incomplete intended for M.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 35(4:48 - 4th) M.Rhodes punts 7 yards to ARM 42 Center-R.Aguilar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 42(4:41 - 4th) M.Maldonado rushed to ARM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLG 42(3:56 - 4th) M.Maldonado rushed to ARM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 40.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - COLG 40(3:20 - 4th) H.Kirk pass complete to ARM 40. Catch made by N.Wamp at ARM 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLG 27(2:48 - 4th) H.Kirk steps back to pass. H.Kirk pass incomplete intended for R.Boos.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLG 27(2:42 - 4th) M.Maldonado rushed to ARM 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 25.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - COLG 25(2:02 - 4th) PENALTY on CGT-J.Sawyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - COLG 30(1:43 - 4th) H.Kirk pass complete to ARM 30. Catch made by T.Saunders at ARM 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 23.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - COLG 23(0:57 - 4th) H.Kirk steps back to pass. H.Kirk pass incomplete intended for T.Saunders.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(0:53 - 4th) A.Williams rushed to ARM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 30(0:21 - 4th) M.Bellan rushed to ARM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CGT at ARM 35.
