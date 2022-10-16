|
Rodriguez's 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Challenged by Mark Stoops to do better, No. 22 Kentucky rebounded from a sluggish outing with a performance the coach knew it was capable of.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two fourth-quarter scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and the Wildcats topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night to halt a two-game slide.
Rodriguez had a career high with 30 carries and a season high in yardage in his third game back from a suspension. He rushed for touchdowns of 16 and 7 yards and became the fourth Kentucky player to break 3,000 career. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) sorely needed his second score for insurance, coming right after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) within 20-17.
''It means a lot getting 3,000,'' Rodriguez said. ''I was not thinking about it. I was wondering why everyone was congratulating me, the game is not over. And then I saw it on the Jumbotron.''
''That running back pounded us,'' Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said about Rodriguez. ''We didn't tackle very well. The offensive line took turns getting penalties. All of this is my fault because I call the offense.''
Levis started after missing last week's 24-14 loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury and began promisingly, even though Kentucky had only a field goal to show for it in a 3-3 first half marred by 16 combined penalties for 124 yards. His 33-yard completion to Barion Brown led to a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter, but he landed hard on his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being hit while throwing and went to the locker room for examination.
The Wildcats QB was cheered when he returned to the sideline, which occurred as the Bulldogs kicked the point after.
''It was cool seeing the fans react the way they did,'' said Levis, whose left arm was in a sling afterward. ''Didn't realize it was the extra point.''
Levis was back in for the next possession and eventually threaded a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rahsaan Lewis on fourth down to put Kentucky up 13-10 with 4:10 remaining in the third. Rodriguez bulled ahead to make it 20-10 with 11:43 left, and Kentucky had a chance to extend its lead before Levis threw the interception that got the Bulldogs close.
Forbes had it read right away and jumped the route for an easy pickoff. It was his second pick-six in three games and the fifth of his career, tying an SEC record.
Levis quickly regrouped to hit Dekel Crowdus with a 50-yard strike, and Rodriguez dragged several defenders with him on the next play for the clinching TD run that was upheld on review.
The All-SEC first team selection has steadily built toward this performance upon returning and seemed unstoppable once he got up to speed.
''I felt like I was one missed tackle from breaking one,'' said Rodriguez, whose total included a 47-yard run. ''On the last touchdown, I thought the offensive line that was pushing me until I saw it was defensive players trying to tackle me.''
Levis finished 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards to outdo record-breaking MSU counterpart Will Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 and a 1-yard TD to Austin Williams.
FLAG DAY
This game was notable for the number and yardage lost to penalties by both teams. MSU was flagged 13 times for 109 yards, with blame shared on both sides of the line. Kentucky was whistled 11 times for 81 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Mississippi State should remain ranked, albeit a couple spots lower after its winning streak ended. Kentucky will remain ranked after redeeming itself.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the game clicking in all phases and averaging over 40 points during their three-game winning streak. Everything came to a screeching halt as they reached the end zone just once, and that was midway through the third period. The ground game managed just 22 yards.
Kentucky: The Wildcats looked more whole with Levis back and Rodriguez adding another solid performance. Their defense bounced back big time from a flat second half last week, pressuring Rogers and limiting his receivers' space after the catch. Matt Ruffolo missed a 51-yard field goal, but converted from 28 and 37 yards for points his team needed. Amazingly, their 478 yards from scrimmage were evenly split passing and running.
''I didn't know the outcome going into this game, but I knew we would play like that, like we play,'' Stoops said. ''Tough, resilient, together and play hard like we do. And that we'd respond.''
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: At No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
Kentucky: At No. 6 Tennessee on Oct. 29.
W. Rogers
2 QB
203 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -8 RuYds
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
196 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|1
|14
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|224
|477
|Total Plays
|47
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|238
|Rush Attempts
|10
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|203
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|13-109
|11-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|59
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|477
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|25/37
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|9
|7
|60
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|34
|1
|24
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|5
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|2
|32
|0
|30
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|9-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 28 S
|T. Johnson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 LB
|S. Timbs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|50.5
|0
|56
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|2
|22.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|17/23
|230
|1
|1
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|2/2
|9
|0
|0
|
K. Albert 16 DB
|K. Albert
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|31
|196
|2
|47
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|9
|30
|0
|15
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|9
|7
|62
|0
|33
|
D. Crowdus 3 WR
|D. Crowdus
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|3
|48
|0
|31
|
R. Lewis 19 WR
|R. Lewis
|5
|4
|42
|1
|21
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|5-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/3
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - MISSST 30(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to KEN 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:42 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by D.Johnson at KEN 49. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at MSST 46.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MISSST 46(13:47 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MISSST 41(13:28 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MISSST 41(13:25 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards to KEN 18 Center-MSST. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 18. Tackled by J.Morant at KEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(13:16 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at KEN 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UK 23(12:39 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Green at KEN 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 29(12:02 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs; T.Johnson at KEN 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 33(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UK 28(11:21 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; C.Young at KEN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UK 28(10:59 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - UK 28(10:49 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 42.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - UK 42(10:04 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 50(9:21 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UK 41(8:44 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by C.Magwood at MSST 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Matthews at MSST 33. PENALTY on KEN-D.Key Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 47(8:27 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MSST 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Watson at MSST 41. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UK 43(8:01 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+21 YD
3 & 17 - UK 43(7:55 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 43. Gain of 21 yards. R.Lewis FUMBLES forced by C.Duncan. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-J.Green at MSST 36. Tackled by KEN at MSST 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(7:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 26(7:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 32(7:04 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Sack
3 & 14 - MISSST 32(7:03 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 22 for -10 yards (C.Valentine)
|Punt
4 & 24 - MISSST 22(6:48 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 56 yards to KEN 22 Center-MSST. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 22. Tackled by MSST at KEN 28. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(6:07 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(5:30 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Pickering at KEN 18.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - UK 18(5:07 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 18. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 18. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MSST at KEN 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(4:45 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to MSST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Davis at MSST 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UK 47(4:07 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; C.Duncan at MSST 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UK 42(3:23 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at MSST 42.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UK 42(2:41 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to MSST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 38(2:06 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to MSST 38 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UK 48(1:47 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to MSST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Page at MSST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - UK 48(1:18 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by J.McClain at MSST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 45.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - UK 45(0:33 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 22 - UK 50(0:16 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 45 for -5 yards (T.Wheat)
|Punt
4 & 27 - UK 45(15:00 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 42 yards to MSST 13 Center-KEN. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(14:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 13. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at MSST 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 21(14:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 21. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Jackson at MSST 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(14:07 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MSST 37.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MISSST 38(13:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(13:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Afari at MSST 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 45(13:01 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at MSST 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 50(12:26 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:59 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to KEN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Rogers at KEN 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by D.Johnson at KEN 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 36(10:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by R.Harvey at KEN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:03 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by C.Ducking at KEN 31. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Valentine at KEN 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 29(9:28 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; D.Square at KEN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 30(8:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISSST 38(8:30 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:26 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; T.Johnson at KEN 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UK 34(7:52 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; E.Forbes at KEN 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(7:28 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; C.Young at KEN 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UK 45(6:52 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; C.Duncan at KEN 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UK 49(6:13 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to MSST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(5:47 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to MSST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - UK 48(5:07 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Green; D.Richardson at MSST 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:38 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page; T.Wheat at MSST 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UK 36(3:53 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 36. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Duncan at MSST 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - UK 34(3:20 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 33.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UK 41(1:59 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(1:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at MSST 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:47 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Lovett at KEN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISSST 46(1:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 46(1:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 46. Catch made by A.Williams at KEN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MISSST 42(1:09 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 35.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MISSST 35(0:56 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 35(0:47 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(0:42 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 45. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 47.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UK 46(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UK 49(0:26 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 49. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at MSST 41. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 26(0:24 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(0:18 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to MSST 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 10.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UK 10(0:14 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - UK 18(0:09 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; D.Richardson at KEN 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(14:33 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at KEN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UK 40(14:01 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - UK 40(13:55 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 40. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 27. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27(13:48 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at MSST 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UK 28(13:13 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Dingle at MSST 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UK 26(12:31 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UK 27(11:45 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:34 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(11:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MSST 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(11:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(10:31 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 9. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 9(9:40 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 9(9:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 9. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISSST 1(9:12 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; D.Square at KEN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MISSST 1(8:33 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 1. Catch made by A.Williams at KEN 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 3rd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 58 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN 7. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ellington at KEN 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(8:21 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at KEN 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(8:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UK 42(7:45 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; N.Watson at KEN 45.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 8 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UK 8(6:43 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UK 6(6:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; E.Forbes at MSST 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UK 2(5:18 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; D.Richardson at MSST 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UK 3(4:28 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 3. Catch made by R.Lewis at MSST 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Lewis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Phillips at MSST 33. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(4:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(3:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 22. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:48 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Hayes at KEN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISSST 45(2:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - MISSST 50(2:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 50. Catch made by S.Price at KEN 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 46.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MISSST 46(1:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - MISSST 49(1:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 45.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MISSST 45(0:55 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 45 yards to KEN End Zone Center-MSST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(0:35 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at KEN 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(15:00 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at KEN 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UK 39(14:28 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Furdge; N.Pickering at KEN 42.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UK 42(13:48 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(13:43 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 47(13:02 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at MSST 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 47.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - UK 47(12:19 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by J.McClain at MSST 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 16. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(11:49 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST End Zone for 16 yards. C.Rodriguez for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:43 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:43 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 42(11:13 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at MSST 46.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MISSST 46(10:35 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 41(10:29 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MISSST 41(10:21 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 4 yards to MSST 45 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(10:14 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to MSST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 43(9:32 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - UK 43(9:28 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 37.
|Int
4 & 2 - UK 37(8:43 - 4th) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 41. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 41. E.Forbes for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 4th) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:33 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at KEN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(7:55 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Watson at KEN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UK 43(7:13 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Page at KEN 43.
|+50 YD
3 & 4 - UK 43(6:26 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by D.Crowdus at KEN 43. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UK 7(5:42 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST End Zone for 7 yards. C.Rodriguez for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:30 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MSST 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(5:08 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MSST 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(4:29 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:09 - 4th) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 40. Intercepted by D.Square at MSST 40. Tackled by J.Robinson at MSST 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 32(3:58 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 32.
2 & 9 - UK(3:36 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
2 & 9 - UK(3:36 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 32(1:31 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to MSST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 32. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(2:56 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UK 12(2:21 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at MSST 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UK 7(1:35 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MSST 7.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - UK 7(1:28 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MSST 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 1(0:47 - 4th) KEN kneels at the MSST 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 2(0:25 - 4th) KEN kneels at the MSST 2.
