|MINN
|ILL
Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its fifth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday.
The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers' 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at least 2000.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to just 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) and was intercepted twice.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, back from an ankle injury that forced him out of last week's game at Iowa in the first half, ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Illini up 20-14. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Brown went over 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight year with his eighth straight 100-yard game. He now has 13 100-yard games, second most at Illinois behind Robert Holcombe's 16 from 1994-97.
Brown got wide open on a wheel route for his 40-yard touchdown to finish Illinois' nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. Fabrizio Pinton tacked on a 31-yard field goal to give the Illini a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Pinton connected from 23 yards in the third and from 30 yards in the fourth to extend Illinois' lead.
Ibrahim was about all Minnesota had going offensively. The Gophers were just 2 of 7 on third downs and finished with their fewest yards since gaining 133 against Ohio State in 2017.
No opponent had scored a touchdown at Memorial Stadium this season before Morgan's 9-yard run in the middle of the second quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive the Gophers were unable to replicate the rest of the game.
Quentin Redding's 92-yard return of the second-half kickoff set up Ibrahim's 4-yard touchdown, which gave the Gophers a brief 14-13 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: Just as Ibrahim returns from an injury, Morgan exits. The extent of the sixth-year quarterback's injury could factor heavily into how the Gophers finish.
Illinois: The Illini have won six straight home games, four in a row against Big Ten West oponents and are out to their best start since 2011. With DeVito healthy, the Illini could be favored in each remaining game except for a Nov. 19 trip to No. 5 Michigan.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: A challenging trip to No. 10 Penn State next Saturday.
Illinois: An open date precedes an Oct. 29 visit to Nebraska.
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
127 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, REC
C. Brown
2 RB
180 RuYds, 53 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|180
|472
|Total Plays
|42
|86
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|220
|Rush Attempts
|24
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|38
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|6-18
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|38
|PASS YDS
|252
|142
|RUSH YDS
|220
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|4/12
|21
|0
|1
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|2/6
|17
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|15
|127
|1
|44
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|6
|23
|1
|9
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|2
|-6
|0
|4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|6
|4
|32
|0
|11
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|10-3
|0.0
|0
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|8-2
|0.0
|0
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|8-1
|0.0
|0
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|5-2
|0.0
|0
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|5-0
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|4-1
|0.0
|0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jefferies 90 DL
|D. Jefferies
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|40.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|5
|30.2
|92
|0
D. LeCaptain 35 LB
|D. LeCaptain
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|25/32
|252
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|41
|180
|0
|17
C. Hayden 22 RB
|C. Hayden
|6
|28
|0
|23
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|3
|17
|1
|10
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|3
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|9
|9
|62
|0
|15
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|8
|7
|58
|0
|12
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|5
|3
|55
|0
|35
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|3
|53
|1
|40
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|5-1
|1.0
|0
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|2-3
|0.0
|1
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|1
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|1
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
F. Pinton 98 K
|F. Pinton
|4/4
|31
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|3
|39.7
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Vining 16 DB
|P. Vining
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIN at ILL 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 33(14:35 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at ILL 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(14:22 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at ILL 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 41(13:51 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at ILL 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(13:22 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 49. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at MIN 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 43(13:00 - 1st) R.Love rushed to MIN 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 46(12:20 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by I.Williams at MIN 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 42(11:40 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at MIN 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40(11:07 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by C.Brown at MIN 40. Gain of 40 yards. C.Brown for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 1st) F.Pinton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) W.McManus kicks 61 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 4. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings at MIN 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(10:51 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 20. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at MIN 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MIN 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 22(10:14 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MIN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(9:38 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes; S.Coleman at MIN 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 38(8:54 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 38. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at MIN 42.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MINN 42(8:11 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 44(8:03 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 44(7:59 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to ILL 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - MINN 37(7:21 - 1st) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 8. Intercepted by K.Smith at ILL 8. Tackled by MIN at ILL 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 8(7:12 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at ILL 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 11(6:45 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 11. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at ILL 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 13(6:09 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 13. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ILL 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ILL 17(5:28 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 41 yards to MIN 42 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(5:20 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at MIN 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 45(4:40 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at MIN 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 46(3:56 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 46(3:49 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 41 yards to ILL 13 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by H.Beatty.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13(3:42 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jefferies; T.Nubin at ILL 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 17(3:19 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at ILL 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(2:52 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at ILL 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 29(2:30 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIN at ILL 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38(2:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MIN 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(1:45 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MIN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 43(1:19 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by I.Williams at MIN 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 28(0:45 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 28(0:37 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MIN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; T.Rush at MIN 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 26(0:25 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 24.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - ILL 24(0:20 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by I.Williams at MIN 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(15:00 - 2nd) I.Williams rushed to MIN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 14(14:30 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 17(13:55 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 17. Catch made by P.Bryant at MIN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ILL 21(13:12 - 2nd) F.Pinton 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 2nd) W.McManus kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 3. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Rosiek at MIN 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(13:02 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at MIN 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 27(12:28 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; S.Brown at MIN 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 29(11:47 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at MIN 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 30(11:08 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at MIN 34.
|+44 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 34(10:27 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to ILL 22 for 44 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; J.Martin at ILL 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(9:57 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at ILL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(9:26 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to ILL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards; B.Barnes at ILL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 9(8:36 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to ILL End Zone for 9 yards. T.Morgan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 60 yards from MIN 35 to the ILL 5. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Finnessy at ILL 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(8:25 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at ILL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 29(7:54 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at ILL 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 34(7:27 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 34. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at ILL 32. PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - ILL 24(7:08 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at ILL 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - ILL 30(6:33 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at ILL 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 42(6:10 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; B.Oliver at ILL 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(5:31 - 2nd) T.DeVito rushed to MIN 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(5:01 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; T.Nubin at MIN 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 45(4:22 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by P.Bryant at MIN 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at MIN 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(3:49 - 2nd) C.Hayden rushed to MIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at MIN 35.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ILL 35(3:08 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - ILL 45(3:08 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 31(2:26 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Marchese.
|+12 YD
4 & 5 - ILL 31(2:20 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by P.Bryant at MIN 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19(1:44 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 12(1:38 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 11(1:04 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 5(0:40 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding; B.Oliver at MIN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 5(0:35 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for L.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 5(0:29 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 13(0:24 - 2nd) F.Pinton 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) W.McManus kicks 63 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 2. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Jennings at MIN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 19(0:15 - 2nd) T.Morgan kneels at the MIN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Leitzsey at ILL 8. PENALTY on ILL-T.Leitzsey Horse Collar Tackle 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 4(14:47 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to ILL End Zone for 4 yards. M.Ibrahim for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:34 - 3rd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:34 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:34 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at ILL 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 29(14:13 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at ILL 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(13:48 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 36. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at ILL 44.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 44(13:16 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 39.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(12:55 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 39. Catch made by B.Hightower at MIN 39. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 4(12:33 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at MIN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 5(11:51 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to MIN End Zone for 5 yards. T.DeVito for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) F.Pinton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) W.McManus kicks 40 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 25. Fair catch by K.Shaw.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(11:45 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 25(11:40 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at MIN 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(11:04 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at MIN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MINN 44(10:25 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MINN 44(10:20 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 40 for -4 yards (G.Jacas)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MINN 40(9:34 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to ILL 22 Center-B.Weeks. H.Beatty returned punt from the ILL 22. Tackled by B.Weeks at ILL 22.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22(9:20 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at ILL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 24(8:53 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 24(8:48 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at ILL 29.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 29(8:12 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 47 yards to MIN 24 Center-A.Hall. Downed by S.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24(8:00 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; S.Brown at MIN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MINN 30(7:19 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 30(7:16 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 30. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MIN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 34(6:40 - 3rd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 34(6:33 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; S.Coleman at MIN 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 35(5:51 - 3rd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at MIN 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MINN 42(5:03 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to ILL 20 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by H.Beatty.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(4:56 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at ILL 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 21(4:30 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at ILL 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 24(3:47 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ILL 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 31(3:26 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at ILL 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 36(2:51 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 36. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ILL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 44(2:18 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 44(2:13 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MIN 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 49(1:50 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by P.Bryant at MIN 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(1:19 - 3rd) I.Williams rushed to MIN 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 42(0:45 - 3rd) C.Hayden rushed to MIN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 38.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 38(15:00 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; B.Bishop at MIN 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 24(14:23 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on MIN-J.Walley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 9(14:23 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter; K.Baugh at MIN 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 10(13:49 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 10. Catch made by I.Williams at MIN 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 5(13:12 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 13(13:05 - 4th) F.Pinton 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 44 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 21. D.LeCaptain returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Marchese at MIN 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 38(12:48 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47(12:48 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to ILL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 44(12:14 - 4th) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MINN 44(12:00 - 4th) T.Morgan rushed to ILL 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; G.Jacas at ILL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. T.Morgan rushed to ILL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; G.Jacas at ILL 38.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MINN 38(11:48 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to ILL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 34(11:07 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at ILL 44 for -10 yards (J.Newton)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MINN 44(10:27 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MINN 44(10:21 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on MIN-D.Wright Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MINN 44(10:14 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 44 yards to ILL End Zone Center-B.Weeks. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(10:06 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at ILL 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 18(9:31 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at ILL 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 29(9:07 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at ILL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(8:33 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; T.Nubin at ILL 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 37(7:58 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIN at ILL 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(7:23 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to MIN 28 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at MIN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(6:47 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 25(6:06 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at MIN 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 21(5:22 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 19.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 19(4:50 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; K.Baugh at MIN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 18(4:13 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to MIN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 17.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 17(4:06 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at MIN 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - ILL 20(4:02 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MIN 20. Catch made by P.Bryant at MIN 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ILL 20(3:26 - 4th) F.Pinton 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 4th) W.McManus kicks 48 yards from ILL 35 to the MIN 17. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Meed at MIN 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 26(3:17 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-A.Ersery False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - MINN 21(3:17 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 50. Intercepted by J.Martin at MIN 50. Tackled by MIN at ILL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(3:11 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to MIN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 49.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 49(2:29 - 4th) C.Hayden rushed to ILL 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at ILL 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - ILL 47(2:10 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MIN 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 46. PENALTY on ILL-P.Bryant Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - ILL 39(1:50 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at ILL 47.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 47(1:03 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 31 yards to MIN 22 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(0:57 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; K.Smith at MIN 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(0:43 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 33. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at MIN 39.
|Int
2 & 4 - MINN 39(0:28 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 31. Intercepted by S.Brown at ILL 31. Tackled by MIN at ILL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 31(0:21 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 29.
