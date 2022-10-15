|
|
|TXSTSM
|TROY
Troy clamps down on Texas State for 17-14 win
TROY, Ala. (AP) Gunnar Watson and Jarret Doege threw touchdown passes and the Troy defense stifled Texas State in the second half to give the Trojans a 17-14 victory on Saturday, their fourth straight.
The Bobcats took a 14-10 lead as Layne Hatcher connected with Lincoln Pare for a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half. Texas State only had 41 yards on its final five drives.
Carlton Martial led the defense with 11 tackles.
The Trojans put together a nine-play, 79-yard drive capped by Doege finding RaJae Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:45 remaining.
Watson found Tez Johnson down the middle for a 74-yard scoring catch-and-run in the second quarter and added a late field goal for a 10-0 lead for Troy (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Texas State (3-4, 1-2) went 75 yards in just over two minutes, scoring on a 3-yard Lincoln Pare run with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Watson (240) and Doege combined for 299 yards as Troy had 406 yards of offense. Hatcher threw for 207.
There was just one turnover and five penalties in the game.
---
|
L. Pare
22 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD, 71 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
T. Johnson
15 WR
94 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|17
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|301
|406
|Total Plays
|60
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|107
|Rush Attempts
|28
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|207
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.6
|7-43.0
|Return Yards
|2
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|21/32
|207
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|18
|69
|1
|12
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|5
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|3
|3
|71
|1
|64
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|7
|6
|42
|0
|14
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|2
|2
|25
|0
|24
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|4
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|11
|0
|4
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|1-2
|2.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|9
|41.6
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|2
|22.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|16
|70
|0
|9
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|11
|54
|0
|16
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|2
|-7
|0
|-3
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|4
|94
|1
|74
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|7
|4
|91
|0
|37
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|4
|3
|57
|1
|29
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 8 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|7
|43.0
|5
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 30 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 38(14:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TRY 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 48(13:18 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Int
3 & 6 - TROY 48(13:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 33. Intercepted by D.Mask at TXST 33. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(13:07 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 23(12:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 28(12:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 28(12:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 38.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(11:21 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to TRY 25 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27(10:35 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at TRY 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 31(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 31(10:10 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to TXST 25 Center-TRY. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:04 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(9:37 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(8:53 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(8:22 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 50(7:47 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 46(7:06 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(6:56 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TRY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(6:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher scrambles to TRY 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
3 & 6 - TXSTSM(4:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TRY-C.Crawford Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(4:40 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 37.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 37(3:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37(3:47 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37(3:40 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 41(3:03 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 41(2:56 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 42 yards to TXST 17 Center-TRY. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 17. Tackled by TRY at TXST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(2:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 24(2:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28(1:38 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(1:29 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 40(0:25 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 42(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 39(14:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 35 yards to TRY 26 Center-D.Harris. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(13:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(11:02 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 49 for 10 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TXST-M.Barbee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 39(13:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(13:18 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:01 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:15 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:06 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to TRY 11 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11(11:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 20(10:42 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 24.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47(9:33 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 47(8:57 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TXST 50 for -3 yards (J.Revels)
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 50(8:12 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by K.Vidal at TXST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 46(7:38 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to TXST 6 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 6(7:20 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 8.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:38 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 45 yards to TRY 47 Center-D.Harris. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 47. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(6:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 39(6:11 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:07 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TXST 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13(4:24 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 9(3:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 6(3:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TROY 14(2:52 - 2nd) B.Buce 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-M.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(2:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36(1:50 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(1:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:58 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by J.Banks at TRY 49. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(0:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TRY 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(0:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(0:35 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by T.Lyons at TRY 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(0:28 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 35 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 30. M.Vice returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(0:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 38(0:14 - 2nd) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 42 for 4 yards. G.Watson ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(0:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 50.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 50(0:01 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by D.Ross at TXST 50. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(14:53 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 31(14:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
|+64 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(13:20 - 3rd) J.Doege rushed to TRY 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - TROY 21(12:43 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33(12:07 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 56 yards to TXST 11 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(11:44 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 11. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 14(11:12 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 15(10:24 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 16.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 16(9:42 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to TRY 40 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40(9:37 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40(9:33 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 40. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TROY 45(8:46 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TROY 45(8:39 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 36 yards to TXST 19 Center-TRY. Fair catch by R.Groves. PENALTY on TRY-J.Stringer Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(8:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(8:26 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 33(7:47 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 33(7:02 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards to TRY 18 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 18(6:54 - 3rd) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 20 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TRY 20. PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler Offensive Facemask 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 19 - TROY 9(6:47 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 14.
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 14(6:18 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(5:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47(5:17 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 41 for -12 yards (N.Ezidore; J.Revels)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TROY 41(4:07 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 41(4:00 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 49(3:22 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to TXST 7 Center-TRY. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7(3:13 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 13(2:40 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(2:11 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(1:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(1:43 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(1:40 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 58 yards to TRY 21 Center-D.Harris. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21(1:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 30(0:24 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(15:00 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TRY 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - TROY 43(14:39 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44(14:05 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 41(12:58 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Ross at TXST 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 26(12:41 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 26(12:03 - 4th) T.Johnson rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 23(11:51 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by R.Johnson at TXST 23. Gain of 23 yards. R.Johnson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 16(11:41 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 16. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 20(11:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 20. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 23. PENALTY on TRY-J.Solomon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(10:37 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(10:07 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. L.Hatcher FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 37(9:54 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(9:43 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 30 yards to TRY 27 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 27(8:30 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 27(8:25 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 31(7:53 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 28 for -3 yards (N.Ezidore; J.Revels)
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 28(7:17 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 39 yards to TXST 33 Center-TRY. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(6:53 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 41.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 41(6:29 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(6:02 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(5:35 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to TRY 20 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(5:28 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 26(5:14 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30(3:56 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 37(3:13 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 39(2:31 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(1:51 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 49(1:42 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 49(1:39 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47(0:58 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 47(0:23 - 4th) J.Doege kneels at the TXST 49.
