Watson runs to record; ODU hands Coastal Carolina first loss
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion's rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss, 49-21, on Saturday.
The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.
Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige with a 22-yard score and backup quarterback D.J. Mack added a 20-yard TD run and a 21-yard scoring toss out of a run-pass option to a wide-open Isiah Spencer for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.
Watson's third TD, a 67-yard run, put the Monarchs up 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining.
Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454. The defense had seven sacks.
Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history. Sam Pinckney had for 113 yards receiving.
Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1), which came in three spots shy of a Top 25 ranking, had a nine-game win streak snapped.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|525
|454
|Total Plays
|48
|80
|Avg Gain
|10.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|324
|88
|Rush Attempts
|31
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.5
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|201
|366
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|27-38
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-88
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|366
|
|
|324
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|525
|TOTAL YDS
|454
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|12/16
|180
|2
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1/1
|21
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|18
|256
|3
|67
|
O. Sanni 29 RB
|O. Sanni
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|3
|26
|1
|20
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|5
|5
|85
|0
|27
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|5
|3
|47
|0
|16
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|2
|2
|43
|1
|22
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|1-4
|2.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Britt 14 LB
|M. Britt
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charity 17 CB
|D. Charity
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hunter 55 DT
|K. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|2
|42.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|10
|46
|0
|15
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|7
|32
|0
|6
|
E. Hopkins 19 CB
|E. Hopkins
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|10
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11
|-20
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|10
|7
|113
|0
|32
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|6
|5
|90
|1
|75
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|7
|4
|63
|0
|28
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|4
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
K. Duplessis 83 WR
|K. Duplessis
|2
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 9 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Henry 52 DT
|A. Henry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 2 CB
|D. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 11 DE
|A. Fofana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 S
|J. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|3
|22.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Randall at ODU 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 27(14:52 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at ODU 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42(14:35 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at ODU 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 50(14:14 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to CC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(13:35 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to CC 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(4:43 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 36(12:59 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to CC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Killen J.Stewart at CC 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(12:28 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to CC 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 25(11:58 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to CC End Zone for 25 yards. B.Watson for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:49 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins; M.Haynes at CC 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(11:17 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; T.Bibby at CC 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(10:47 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at CC 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 40(10:10 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CC 40. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(9:46 - 1st) E.Hopkins rushed to ODU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; S.Asbury at ODU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(9:06 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Lowry at ODU 41. PENALTY on CC-J.Jenkins Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 49(8:45 - 1st) R.White rushed to ODU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at ODU 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 47(8:00 - 1st) R.White rushed to ODU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 44.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 44(7:23 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ODU 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(6:49 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson A.Ford at ODU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(6:10 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(5:32 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 28. Catch made by J.Brown at ODU 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 29.
|No Good
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 36(4:49 - 1st) K.Hensley 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(4:43 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at ODU 36.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 36(4:14 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at CC 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42(3:41 - 1st) D.Mack rushed to CC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold J.Killen at CC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ODU 35(3:21 - 1st) I.Paige rushed to CC 31 for yards. Tackled by T.Jackson T.Pinkney at CC 31. PENALTY on ODU-K.Wicks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - ODU 45(3:06 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at CC 48 for -3 yards (A.Hope)
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - ODU 48(2:26 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 46(1:47 - 1st) E.Duane punts 46 yards to CC End Zone Center-ODU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(1:38 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Jones at CC 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 21(1:08 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 21. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CC 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Henry D.Lowry at CC 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(0:27 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at CC 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(0:21 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-R.Henry Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:05 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 48 for -6 yards (D.Lowry)
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 48(15:00 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Henry at ODU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(14:28 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on ODU-A.Ford Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on ODU-A.Ford Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(14:28 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 32. Catch made by J.Brown at ODU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Henry T.Hawkins at ODU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 25(14:08 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson T.Bibby at ODU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 23(13:19 - 2nd) R.White rushed to ODU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford T.Jones at ODU 23.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 23(12:21 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Henry C.Wallace at ODU 25.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:14 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Henry B.Ryan at ODU 23.
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 23(11:42 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 23. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ODU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 44(11:17 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 44(11:11 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to CC 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 47(10:25 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to CC 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(9:59 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to CC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Henry; J.Killen at CC 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 38(9:21 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to CC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Henry; J.Killen at CC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 33(8:49 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to CC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 33.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ODU 33(8:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ODU 38(7:42 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to CC End Zone Center-ODU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(7:34 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at CC 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 26(7:07 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; D.Lowry at CC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(6:30 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; C.Wallace at CC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 35(5:59 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 35(5:55 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(5:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by X.Gravette at ODU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 33(4:37 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ODU 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 6(4:09 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to ODU 5 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 5(3:48 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(3:03 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 8. Catch made by J.Jenkins at ODU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Jenkins for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the ODU 4. Fair catch by L.James.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:52 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(2:47 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at ODU 42.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42(2:27 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to CC End Zone for 58 yards. B.Watson for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:19 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 22 for -3 yards (D.Harris)
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 22(1:47 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at CC 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(1:08 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:52 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:48 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to ODU 46 for yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; A.Ford at ODU 46. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(0:41 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by X.Gravette at ODU 36. Gain of 6 yards. X.Gravette ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 30(0:38 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Brown at ODU 30. Gain of yards. J.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-A.Loper Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 19 - CSTCAR 45(0:30 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at ODU 48 for -3 yards (R.Henry)
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - CSTCAR 48(0:23 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ODU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 43.
|No Gain
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 43(0:03 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at CC 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:31 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at CC 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(13:50 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at CC 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(13:22 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 37. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at CC 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 42(12:48 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(12:18 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to ODU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 40(11:41 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ODU 40. Gain of 9 yards. S.Pinckney FUMBLES forced by T.Hawkins. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 31. Tackled by CC at ODU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(11:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CC-J.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 36(11:30 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at ODU 32. PENALTY on CC-CC Personal Foul / Defense 18 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(11:00 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to CC 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at CC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 38(10:33 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to CC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Clark at CC 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(10:11 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by J.Harvey at CC 36. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Boykin at CC 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(9:48 - 3rd) D.Mack rushed to CC End Zone for 20 yards. D.Mack for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 63 yards from ODU 35 to the CC 2. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at CC 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(9:36 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at CC 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 32(9:00 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.James at CC 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(8:26 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 46(7:48 - 3rd) R.White rushed to ODU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.James; T.Jones at ODU 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(7:00 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to ODU 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 49.
|Sack
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 49(6:24 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 41 for -10 yards (M.Haynes)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(6:17 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by J.Harvey at CC 41. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Stokes at CC 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:01 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to CC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 22(5:32 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to CC End Zone. Catch made by I.Paige at CC End Zone. Gain of 22 yards. I.Paige for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:23 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Brown for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 53 yards from CC 35 to the ODU 12. S.Asbury returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cash at ODU 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(5:07 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at ODU 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(4:47 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at ODU 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 50(4:27 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to CC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strong; J.Killen at CC 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48(3:51 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by A.Jennings at CC 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Fofana at CC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(3:10 - 3rd) D.Mack rushed to CC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Fofana at CC 36. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ODU 46(2:44 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|-2 YD
2 & 20 - ODU 46(2:36 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to CC 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Killen at CC 48.
|+27 YD
3 & 22 - ODU 48(2:01 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by A.Jennings at CC 48. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.Fletcher at CC 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21(1:26 - 3rd) D.Mack pass complete to CC 21. Catch made by I.Spencer at CC 21. Gain of 21 yards. I.Spencer for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 62 yards from ODU 35 to the CC 3. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at CC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(1:18 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(1:11 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at CC 21.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 21(0:28 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 21. Catch made by K.Duplessis at CC 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at CC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 37 for -4 yards (D.Lowry; D.Brandt-Epps)
|Penalty
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 37(14:19 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-S.Pinckney False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - CSTCAR 32(14:01 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at CC 42.
|+32 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 42(13:21 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ODU 26. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(12:51 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(12:45 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on ODU-D.Lowry Personal Foul / Defense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(12:41 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(12:36 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at ODU 23 for -10 yards (D.Harris)
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - CSTCAR 23(11:49 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to ODU 19 for 4 yards. ODU ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 19(11:07 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on ODU-D.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(11:06 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to ODU End Zone. Catch made by T.Roberts at ODU End Zone. Gain of 9 yards. T.Roberts for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(11:01 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at ODU 33.
|+67 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 33(10:27 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to CC End Zone for 67 yards. B.Watson for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:16 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:11 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:08 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:58 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to ODU 42 Center-CC. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42(9:51 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at ODU 44.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 44(9:13 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to CC 23 for 33 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 23.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 23(8:28 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to CC 4 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Madison; T.Fletcher at CC 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 4(7:50 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to CC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; A.Henry at CC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ODU 1(7:06 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to CC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Madison; J.Griffin at CC 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - ODU 1(6:27 - 4th) D.Mack rushed to CC 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at CC 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - ODU 2(5:39 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to CC End Zone. Catch made by A.Jennings at CC End Zone. Gain of 2 yards. A.Jennings for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 60 yards from ODU 35 to the CC 5. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Spencer; J.Harvey at CC 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(5:26 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps; E.Green at CC 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 30(4:47 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at CC 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 35(4:09 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; D.Charity at CC 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(3:40 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter; M.Britt at CC 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 45(3:00 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to ODU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Charity; T.Bibby at ODU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:23 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to ODU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43(1:43 - 4th) R.White rushed to ODU 28 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(1:36 - 4th) E.Hopkins rushed to ODU 19 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 19(1:30 - 4th) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at ODU 22 for -3 yards (C.Wallace; D.Lowry)
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 22(0:50 - 4th) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for M.Balthazar.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 22(0:46 - 4th) J.Guest pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by K.Duplessis at ODU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:42 - 4th) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for K.Duplessis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:37 - 4th) J.Guest scrambles to ODU 8 for 6 yards. J.Guest ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(0:29 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to ODU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; K.Caine at ODU 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CSTCAR 6(0:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-CC False Start 5 yards accepted.
