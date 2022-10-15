|
|
|VANDY
|UGA
Georgia marks return to No. 1 with 55-0 rout of Vanderbilt
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Stetson Bennett grimaced when told the news.
The Atlanta Braves were knocked out of the Major League Baseball playoffs Saturday.
After No. 1 Georgia romped to a 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs' veteran quarterback pointed to his favorite baseball team - the reigning World Series champions - as an example of how fleeting a title can be.
''Are we gonna cash our chips in after so-and-so games, or are we gonna keep going, keep going, and know this isn't over until its over?'' asked Bennett, whose team is seeking its second straight national championship.
Unlike the Braves, the Bulldogs are still on track.
Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns - his first scoring passes in nearly a month - and Georgia stamped its return to the No. 1 ranking with a blowout of the lowly Commodores.
Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) led 28-0 at halftime and shook off three straight weeks of rather lackluster performances.
Those games provided a valuable lesson in what it takes to repeat as a champion.
''It's tough,'' Bennett said. ''We are not King Kong standing atop the Empire State Building. We've gotta work and execute each week, go out there and expect a dog fight until it's not one.''
Bennett was nearly perfect in the first half, completing 18 of 20 for 211 yards. Darnell Washington, the 6-foot-7 tight end who usually plays a supporting role to Brock Bowers, came up big with four catches for 78 yards, including a one-handed dazzler.
''It's like throwing to the Pacific Ocean,'' Bennett quipped.
Bennett hooked up with Kenny McIntosh on an 11-yard scoring play - the quarterback's first TD pass in four weeks - and followed with a 10-yard scoring toss to Dominick Blaylock.
''It was good to get in the end zone,'' Bennett said. ''But it was better to score 55.''
McIntosh added a 7-yard scoring run, while Daijun Edwards powered in from the 1 to spark a second-half exodus of red-clad Georgia fans looking to beat the traffic.
Carson Beck took over for Bennett in the final quarter, throwing two more touchdown passes that merely added to Vandy's pain.
The Commodores (3-4, 0-3) dropped their 24th straight game in the SEC. They last won a conference game on Oct 19, 2019, beating Missouri 21-14.
At the halftime break, Georgia held a commanding 296-72 edge in total yards and 16-4 advantage in first downs.
''A very frustrating afternoon,'' coach Clark Lea said. ''We were never able to get a drive going. For us, it's been this way all year It's just where we are. It's a recipe for disaster.''
The Bulldogs defense posted its second shutout of the season, limiting Vandy to just 45 yards rushing and 150 overall.
Georgia piled up 579 total yards.
The Bulldogs moved back to No. 1 in The Associated Press rankings this week, having spent a single week in the second spot behind Alabama.
After starting the season with three dominant victories, which led some to speculate that this team was better than last season's national champions, the Bulldogs had a tougher time against Kent State, Missouri and Auburn.
Georgia returned to early season form in its homecoming game against the overmatched Commodores.
That was nothing new in this series. Georgia won 62-0 last year and has outscored Vandy 233-33 over the last four meetings.
The Commodores last scored a TD against Georgia in 2018. They have gone three full games since then without reaching the end zone.
BECK IMPRESSES
Beck usually gets in the game during garbage time, but there's every reason to believe he can step into the starting role next season.
Beck completed 8 of 11 for 98 yards against the Commodores. For the season, the third-year backup is 23 of 30 for 276 yards, with four TDs and no interceptions.
''He keeps getting better,'' Bennett said ''He's been in this offense the same amount of time I have. He knows it just as well as I do.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia certainly did nothing to endanger its No. 1 ranking, but the schedule looks a lot tougher the rest of the way. Three of the last five regular-season opponents are ranked in the Top 25.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: Lea keeps talking optimistically about the improvement of his downtrodden program. He's apparently the only one who can see it. The Commodores went three-and-out on six of their 11 possessions and crossed midfield only two times. One drive ended with a fumble, the other a missed field goal.
Georgia: Sure, the blowout came against the SEC's worst program, but there wasn't much for coach Kirby Smart to complain about. All three phases of the game were highly efficient, especially an offense that got off to a much-needed quick start. ''I was really impressed with the performance early,'' Smart said.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Hits the road again next Saturday to face Missouri, the last SEC team to lose to the Commodores.
Georgia: Heads into an off week that will give the Bulldogs extra time to prepare for their ''Cocktail Party'' game in Jacksonville against the Florida Gators on Oct. 29.
---
---
|
R. Davis
2 RB
29 RuYds, 20 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
S. Bennett
13 QB
289 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|31
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|6
|22
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|150
|579
|Total Plays
|47
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|192
|Rush Attempts
|23
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|105
|387
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|32-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|4-44
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.7
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|78
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-78
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|387
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|150
|TOTAL YDS
|579
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|12
|29
|0
|5
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|5
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|7
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|3
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|3
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|5
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 35 DL
|M. Langham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richard 34 DB
|J. Richard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Outtara 98 DL
|Y. Outtara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bapst 96 DE
|B. Bapst
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lee 99 DL
|D. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 44 CB
|A. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|7
|48.7
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|24/30
|289
|2
|0
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|8/11
|98
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|10
|49
|1
|20
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|9
|43
|1
|8
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|8
|34
|0
|14
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|6
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Clark 20 RB
|S. Clark
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|6
|4
|78
|0
|34
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|5
|5
|54
|1
|24
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|4
|49
|0
|21
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
A. Gilbert 7 TE
|A. Gilbert
|2
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|4
|15
|0
|12
|
D. Morrissette 23 WR
|D. Morrissette
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 11 LB
|J. Walker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 94 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Everette 6 DB
|D. Everette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lightsey 25 LB
|E. Lightsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram-Dawkins 93 DL
|T. Ingram-Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 19 LB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 99 DL
|B. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|2/2
|35
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|3
|16.3
|20
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|14.5
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at UGA 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 33(14:16 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Taylor at UGA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(14:05 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(14:02 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 41.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 41(13:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Richard at VAN 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(12:49 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 23(12:09 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to VAN 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(11:37 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; J.Mahoney at VAN 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 10(10:57 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at VAN 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 11(10:14 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 11. Catch made by K.McIntosh at VAN 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.McIntosh for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 63 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 2. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:01 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at VAN 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(9:29 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VAN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(9:10 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 38(8:47 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by UGA at VAN 46. PENALTY on VAN-G.Schoenwald Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - VANDY 23(8:33 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at VAN 26.
|Penalty
3 & 22 - VANDY 26(8:04 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-B.Ashmore Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 35 - VANDY 13(8:04 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VAN 15.
|Punt
4 & 33 - VANDY 15(7:45 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 51 yards to UGA 34 Center-VAN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(7:33 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(7:01 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 46(6:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at UGA 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 47(5:41 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wright at VAN 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UGA 48(5:08 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to VAN 12 Center-UGA. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(4:46 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; R.Davis at VAN 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 14(4:09 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VAN 11.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - VANDY 11(3:21 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 11 - VANDY 11(3:19 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 51 yards to UGA 38 Center-VAN. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 38. Tackled by J.Ugochukwu; A.Orji at VAN 42.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(3:07 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at VAN 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(2:51 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 19(2:14 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 19. Catch made by B.Bowers at VAN 19. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(1:47 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN End Zone for 7 yards. K.McIntosh for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) UGA kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 4. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:40 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(1:36 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; J.Dumas-Johnson at VAN 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 30(1:14 - 1st) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at VAN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 34(0:27 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 34(0:11 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 57 yards to UGA 9 Center-VAN. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 9. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at UGA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(15:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; M.Worship at UGA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(14:30 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UGA 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 35(13:55 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; B.Anderson at UGA 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 48(12:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 48. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:05 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by D.Blaylock at VAN 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; C.Taylor at VAN 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(11:43 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 15(11:06 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 12(10:28 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 9.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UGA 9(9:49 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 6 for yards. Tackled by M.Owusu; K.Patterson at VAN 6. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(9:23 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VAN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(9:08 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 4. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:27 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:20 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to UGA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at UGA 44.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 44(7:40 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by W.Sheppard at UGA 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to UGA 21 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 21(6:34 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 21. Catch made by J.McGowan at UGA 21. Gain of 6 yards. J.McGowan FUMBLES forced by T.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-C.Smith at UGA 15. Tackled by VAN at UGA 15.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(6:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 15. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 15. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at UGA 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(5:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett scrambles to VAN 45 for 6 yards. S.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 45(5:07 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; M.Langham at VAN 43.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 43(4:46 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 22(4:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 22(3:49 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to VAN 16 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 16(3:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 16. Catch made by D.Bell at VAN 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(2:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VAN 6.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 6(2:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 6. Catch made by B.Bowers at VAN 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; C.Taylor at VAN 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 10(1:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 10. Catch made by D.Blaylock at VAN 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Blaylock for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:06 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at VAN 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 24(1:01 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at VAN 23.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - VANDY 23(0:55 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at VAN 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(0:38 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(0:32 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at UGA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Everette at UGA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VANDY 43(0:23 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 43(0:19 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by P.Smith at UGA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at UGA 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(0:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-UGA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 10 - VANDY 18(0:03 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at UGA 27 for -9 yards (N.Smith) PENALTY on VAN-VAN 0 yards accepted.
|No Good
3 & 20 - VANDY 34(0:07 - 2nd) J.Bulovas 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:54 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:50 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:44 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to UGA 33 Center-VAN. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 33. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 48. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(14:35 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at UGA 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 30(14:21 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; A.Wright at UGA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 35(13:30 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 35(13:13 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(12:40 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 45. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(12:23 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 22(11:44 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by D.Washington at VAN 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; D.Wright at VAN 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(11:16 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 12(10:36 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 12. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at VAN 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; C.Taylor at VAN 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 10(9:55 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien; Y.Ouattara at VAN 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UGA 18(9:14 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:09 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VAN 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(8:30 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at VAN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(7:46 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.Ball.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 29(7:42 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 37 yards to UGA 34 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(7:35 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bapst at UGA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 39(7:16 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 39(7:13 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; A.Orji at UGA 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 49(6:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at UGA 41 for -8 yards (K.Patterson)
|+27 YD
2 & 18 - UGA 41(6:25 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 41. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Orji at VAN 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 32(5:26 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at VAN 35 for -3 yards (C.James) S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by C.James. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-T.Ratledge at VAN 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 35(4:29 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 32(4:04 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+14 YD
4 & 4 - UGA 32(3:58 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by K.Jackson at VAN 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(3:25 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VAN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 16(2:36 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UGA 16(2:22 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at VAN 17 for -1 yards (M.Owusu)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UGA 25(1:46 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:40 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at VAN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(1:00 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(0:52 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 28(0:29 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 44 yards to UGA 28 Center-VAN. K.Jackson returned punt from the UGA 28. UGA ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(0:20 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by D.Morrissette at UGA 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 38(15:00 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by Y.Ouattara at VAN 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(14:46 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 48. Catch made by K.Jackson at VAN 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(14:15 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by D.Morrissette at VAN 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 24(13:41 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by D.Bell at VAN 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Bell for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:33 - 4th) A.Swann rushed to VAN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; B.Alexander at VAN 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(13:00 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 28. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at VAN 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(12:11 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VAN 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(11:28 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 59 yards to UGA 11 Center-VAN. K.Jackson returned punt from the UGA 11. Tackled by C.Dallape at UGA 39.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(11:12 - 4th) C.Beck scrambles to VAN 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(10:32 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 48. Catch made by J.Meeks at VAN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 41(9:43 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 41. Catch made by J.Meeks at VAN 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(9:12 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by A.Gilbert at VAN 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; M.Owusu at VAN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 11(8:34 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 11(8:23 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 11. Catch made by K.Jackson at VAN 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.Jackson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UGA 11(8:23 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks. PENALTY on VAN-T.Russell Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(8:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; J.Mahoney at VAN 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 4(7:32 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 4(7:26 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to VAN 4. Catch made by A.Gilbert at VAN 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Gilbert for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) J.Zirkel kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:21 - 4th) PENALTY on UGA-D.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play. PENALTY on VAN-E.Barr Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:21 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at VAN 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - UGA 30(6:45 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at VAN 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - UGA 34(6:17 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; E.Lightsey at VAN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(5:11 - 4th) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ingram-Dawkins at VAN 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 44(4:21 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VAN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - UGA 45(3:49 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; D.Smith at VAN 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UGA 45(2:57 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(2:49 - 4th) S.Clark rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 39(2:32 - 4th) S.Clark rushed to VAN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 36.
|+36 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 36(1:39 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to VAN End Zone for 36 yards. C.Jones for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 4th) J.Zirkel kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:31 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VAN 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(0:50 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at VAN 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(0:05 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Lightsey at VAN 38.
