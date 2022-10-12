|
|
|UL
|MRSHL
Ragin' Cajuns spoil Marshall's inaugural Sun Belt home game
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Herd's inaugural Sun Belt home contest.
Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the ULL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two-possession lead.
ULL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin' Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.
Wooldridge, a redshirt junior, also had 10 carries for 46 yards for ULL (3-3, 1-2), which was coming off an 11-day break. Jefferson had three catches for 71 yards and Kenneth Almendares made three field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder.
ULL safety Bralen Trahan made an easy interception early in the second half for the Ragin' Cajuns 11th pick of the season. Seven plays later, Wooldridge found Dontae Fleming tiptoeing the sideline for a 6-yard touchdown.
Henry Colombi threw for 69 yards with an interception for Marshall (3-3, 0-2) before being replaced by Cam Fancher to begin the fourth. Laborn finished with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The second half was delayed due to lightning in the area.
---
|
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 45 RuYds
|
K. Laborn
8 RB
120 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|338
|276
|Total Plays
|64
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|139
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|230
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|6-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|24
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|17/30
|230
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|10
|45
|0
|15
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|8
|22
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|9
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|5
|13
|0
|5
|
L. Legendre 12 QB
|L. Legendre
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Williams 27 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|6
|3
|71
|1
|32
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|4
|2
|55
|0
|43
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|4
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|3
|20
|0
|18
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|3
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
R. Williams 85 WR
|R. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Legendre 12 QB
|L. Legendre
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|5-7
|0.0
|1
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-13
|0.5
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-6
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 34 LB
|K. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|3/3
|52
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|39.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|7/9
|69
|0
|0
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|9/13
|68
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|26
|120
|2
|12
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|5
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|8
|-2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|6
|4
|58
|0
|42
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|3
|32
|0
|21
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|4
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|4
|41.8
|0
|55
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|3
|23.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; M.Abraham at ULL 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 25(14:27 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 50. PENALTY on ULL-M.Jefferson Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - UL 13(13:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 13. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ULL 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UL 25(13:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 24 for -1 yards (E.Neal)
|Punt
4 & 11 - UL 24(12:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 35 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(12:37 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at MSH 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 44(12:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Lawson at MSH 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 50(11:25 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 48.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MRSHL 48(10:48 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MRSHL 47(10:28 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 45 for -2 yards (A.Jones)
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 45(9:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 55 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(9:41 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at ULL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39(9:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39(9:15 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41(8:51 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(8:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Porter; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 21.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - UL 21(7:56 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by L.LeGendre at MSH 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25(7:13 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UL 32(7:08 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:03 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Trahan at MSH 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30(6:34 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at MSH 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29(5:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(5:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 34 yards to ULL 37 Center-MSH. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(5:45 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 45(5:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham; A.Sam at ULL 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UL 45(5:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at ULL 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(4:30 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ULL 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UL 48(3:57 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to MSH 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 45(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - UL 45(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(3:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 50(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at MSH 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; T.Lewis at ULL 46.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 46(1:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(0:56 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-C.Montgomery False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 42(0:36 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 42. Gain of -4 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by K.Pedescleaux. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Payne at ULL 46. Tackled by MSH at ULL 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 46(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at ULL 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 40(14:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 28.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 28(14:06 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(13:29 - 2nd) T.Keaton rushed to ULL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 24.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(13:07 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at ULL 28 for -4 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 28(12:30 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|No Good
4 & 12 - MRSHL 35(12:24 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(12:20 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; O.Porter at ULL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UL 31(11:38 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at ULL 33.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - UL 33(10:58 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(10:36 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48(10:32 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; A.Watts at MSH 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 46(9:49 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UL 46(9:42 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 33 yards to MSH 13 Center-ULL. Downed by G.Eke.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(9:35 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Edwards; B.Trahan at MSH 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(9:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at MSH 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(8:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 32.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 32(7:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 32. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(7:25 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Gant at ULL 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 19(6:56 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; A.McDaniel at ULL 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(6:24 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; S.Hazard at ULL 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 11(5:44 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at ULL 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MRSHL 9(5:01 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn. PENALTY on ULL-S.Hazard Roughing the Passer 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 4(4:57 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; N.McGriff at ULL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 1(4:09 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(4:09 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; S.Gilmore at ULL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 26(3:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UL 26(3:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 25 for -1 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 25(2:58 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(2:51 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 40(2:15 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Moncrief at MSH 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:51 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 49(1:18 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 49(0:53 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 46(0:16 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(0:10 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; S.Burton at ULL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH 6. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.McDaniel at MSH 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(14:53 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; B.Trahan at MSH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49(14:34 - 3rd) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; Z.Hill-Green at MSH 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(14:02 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(13:24 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 15. Intercepted by B.Trahan at ULL 15. Tackled by K.Laborn at ULL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(13:10 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Beauplan at ULL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UL 42(12:39 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore; C.Gray at ULL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 45(11:56 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 45(11:42 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to MSH 13 Center-. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 13. Tackled by C.Milliron at MSH 17. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Illegal Shift 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UL 49(11:42 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to MSH 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; A.Sam at MSH 45.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(11:27 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by J.Stephens at MSH 45. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 11(10:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UL 6(10:40 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UL 6(10:36 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 6. Catch made by D.Fleming at MSH 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Fleming for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH 1. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper at MSH 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(10:25 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; T.Guidry at MSH 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 27(10:02 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; B.Trahan at MSH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(9:22 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(9:18 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 36.
|Sack
3 & 13 - MRSHL 36(8:34 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 29 for -7 yards (K.Moncrief)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MRSHL 29(7:58 - 3rd) R.Verhoff punts 47 yards to ULL 24 Center-MSH. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 24. Tackled by C.Montgomery at ULL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(7:50 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 23. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 34(7:13 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 34(7:20 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to MSH 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UL 30(6:42 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by N.Johnson at MSH 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at MSH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 18(6:22 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 18. Catch made by D.Fleming at MSH 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 18(5:42 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to MSH 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at MSH 16.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 16(4:55 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UL 23(4:48 - 3rd) K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH 4. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ossai; T.Lewis at MSH 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(4:39 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(4:00 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 24. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at MSH 21.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MRSHL 21(3:32 - 3rd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 18 for -3 yards (C.Flowers)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 18(2:26 - 3rd) R.Verhoff punts 31 yards to MSH 49 Center-MSH. Downed by Z.Appio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(2:11 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49(2:08 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to MSH 39 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Abraham at MSH 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(1:54 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; O.Porter at MSH 38.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UL 38(1:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UL 43(1:15 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to MSH 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UL 36(0:33 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to MSH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; J.Bobo at MSH 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UL 30(0:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULL-D.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UL 42(0:06 - 3rd) K.Almendares 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 33(14:40 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at MSH 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:13 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(13:58 - 4th) A.Turner rushed to ULL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 37(13:12 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 37(13:07 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Ossai at ULL 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - MRSHL 35(12:35 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to ULL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 34(12:29 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; E.Balogun at ULL 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 39(11:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bowers; E.Neal at ULL 40. PENALTY on MSH-A.Sam Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(11:34 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to MSH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 43. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - UL 47(11:34 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - UL 47(11:16 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to MSH 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - UL 47(10:33 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to MSH 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(10:09 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by M.Jefferson at MSH 32. Gain of 32 yards. M.Jefferson for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:59 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Amos at MSH 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(9:32 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at MSH 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(9:08 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 44(8:55 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 44. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; K.Martin at ULL 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(8:38 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by S.Ahmed at ULL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ULL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 38(8:05 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by E.Payne at ULL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(7:46 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed. PENALTY on ULL-T.Amos Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(7:40 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to ULL 17. Catch made by T.Keaton at ULL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 11(7:12 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to ULL 11. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 1(6:55 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:52 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Fancher rushed to ULL 1 for yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 64 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL 1. Fair catch by D.Fleming.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(6:52 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ULL 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 30(6:12 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Watts; A.Beauplan at ULL 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UL 29(5:24 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; A.Beauplan at ULL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 30(4:37 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 29 Center-ULL. T.Keaton returned punt from the MSH 29. Tackled by K.Edwards; W.Maze at MSH 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:27 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 32 for -3 yards (S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux)
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 32(3:59 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at MSH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MRSHL 40(3:38 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|-2 YD
4 & 5 - MRSHL 40(3:34 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 38 for -2 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by M.Narcisse. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-C.Flowers at MSH 38. Tackled by MSH at MSH 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(3:27 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to MSH 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; A.Watts at MSH 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UL 34(3:17 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to MSH 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; E.Neal at MSH 30.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - UL 30(2:37 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to MSH 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 34.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UL 34(2:34 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-I.Bush Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UL 29(2:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by P.Migl at MSH 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(1:52 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to MSH 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; O.Porter at MSH 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 21(1:09 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to MSH 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Gibson; A.Beauplan at MSH 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UL 21(1:01 - 4th) L.LeGendre rushed to MSH 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Sam; E.Alston at MSH 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(0:38 - 4th) ULL kneels at the MSH 11.
