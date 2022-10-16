|
|
|CLEM
|FSU
No. 4 Clemson beats Florida State for 7th straight time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he could remember losing games to Florida State. However, it has now been seven years of dominance over the Tigers' conference rival.
DJ Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns and No. 4 Clemson forced a momentum-turning takeaway to hold off Florida State 34-28 on Saturday night.
Clemson (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored on six straight drives and surpassed the 30-point mark for a seventh straight game to open the season.
Will Shipley had 20 carries for 121 yards and six catches for 48 yards to help the Tigers to their seventh straight victory over the Seminoles.
''I have a great appreciation for winning, especially against this group,'' Swinney said. ''I've been down here when there's not been a lot of hope on our sideline.''
That hasn't been the case of late as Clemson has won every matchup with Florida State since 2015, which coincidentally started the Tigers' run of appearances in the College Football Playoff from 2015-20. The games have been much closer of late, including Saturday's game that looked like Clemson had well under control until a Florida State comeback in the fourth quarter.
Florida State kept up with Clemson for the first 20 minutes, but defensive end Myles Murphy's sack of Jordan Travis forced a fumble and the Tigers were set up with a short field. Three plays later, Uiagalelei's 5-yard TD run put Clemson up 24-14.
Uiagalelei then had a 31-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, and B.T. Potter added a 34-yard field-goal attempt to give Clemson what appeared to be a commanding 34-14 lead with 7:32 left in the third quarter.
But Travis led Florida State on a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, the second a 94-yard march that culminated in a 25-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier with 2:17 left and cut Clemson's lead to 34-28. But the Tigers recovered the onside kick and were able to put the game away.
''I thought our defense played great there in the second half until they lost their minds,'' Swinney said.
Uiagalelei didn't have his most impressive statistical day, but he completed 15 of 23 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns - one apiece to Antonio Williams, Jake Brinningstool and Allen.
''I feel like we do a lot of stuff better each and every day on offense,'' Uiagalelei said. ''Still have a lot of room to grow to be able to get where we want to be. . We were efficient tonight. Not as many plays as you usually have. But we were real efficient with the football.''
Lawrance Toafili ran for 68 yards and Florida State (4-3, 2-3) accumulated 196 on the ground. Toafili also had six receptions for 45 yards, but the Seminoles dropped their third straight game.
''I thought our guys continued to battle,'' Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. ''We had missed opportunities throughout. But they fought until the end. And I fully believed, as we were playing, that we would find a way to get back in, to be able to put ourselves in a position. And our guys did that but unfortunately we didn't make enough plays to be able to finish the job.''
WELL-ROUNDED GAME
Shipley had a career-best 238 all-purpose yards, which also included a 69-yard kickoff return that set up a Clemson touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
Florida State played without its top defensive player, tackle Fabien Lovett, who missed a fifth straight game. The Seminoles' top running back, Treshaun Ward, also did not play.
TAKEAWAYS
Clemson: The Tigers were efficient on third downs, converting on 9 of 16 opportunities. They were 3 of 3 on red-zone trips (two touchdowns and a field goal), extending their perfect start to the year by scoring on 35 of 35 trips inside an opponent's 20-yard line.
Florida State: The Seminoles were forced to roll the dice and went just 1 for 4 on fourth-down conversions, including a run on a fake punt that fell short.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Hosts No. 18 Syracuse next Saturday.
Florida State: Hosts Georgia Tech on Oct. 29.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
203 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Travis
13 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 64 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|28
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|370
|460
|Total Plays
|67
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|206
|Rush Attempts
|44
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|203
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|15/23
|203
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|20
|121
|0
|36
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|6
|27
|0
|14
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|14
|26
|1
|10
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|76
|1
|59
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|6
|6
|48
|0
|11
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|5
|2
|40
|1
|31
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|3
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|3
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|4-9
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|47
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|4
|45.8
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|69.0
|69
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|24/42
|254
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|7
|69
|0
|20
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|11
|68
|0
|25
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|14
|64
|1
|20
|
W. Rector 19 TE
|W. Rector
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|11
|6
|75
|0
|22
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|3
|2
|52
|0
|29
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|8
|6
|45
|0
|14
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|3
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|7
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|2
|38.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|15.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at FSU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 32(14:34 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at FSU 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(14:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; J.Trotter at FSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 50(13:53 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 50(13:50 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; A.Mukuba at CLE 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 47(13:24 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by M.McClain at CLE 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; T.Simpson at CLE 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(12:55 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(12:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 20(11:46 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE End Zone for 20 yards. J.Travis for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(11:41 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at CLE 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 34(11:19 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; A.Dent at CLE 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(10:52 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at CLE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 38(10:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 23 - CLEM 23(10:18 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 23. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at CLE 28.
|Punt
3 & 18 - CLEM 28(9:39 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 54 yards to FSU 18 Center-H.Caspersen. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 18. Tackled by K.Maguire; J.Phillips at FSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(9:31 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; J.Trotter at CLE 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FSU 49(9:06 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|Sack
3 & 8 - FSU 49(9:01 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 36 for -15 yards (M.Murphy)
|Punt
4 & 23 - FSU 36(8:23 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to CLE 27 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(8:11 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; A.Dent at CLE 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 29(7:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at CLE 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(7:25 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at CLE 41.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(7:01 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 41. Gain of 59 yards. A.Williams for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Davis; M.Maloney at FSU 14. PENALTY on FSU-B.Courtney Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 7(6:45 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 7. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 7. Gain of 22 yards. J.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(6:29 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 29. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; X.Thomas at FSU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 31(5:52 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at FSU 35.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 35(5:10 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(4:33 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; K.Henry at CLE 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 31(3:55 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 31(3:49 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman. PENALTY on CLE-J.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(3:42 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; T.Simpson at CLE 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 21(3:08 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 21. Catch made by M.Pittman at CLE 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(2:44 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE 7 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at CLE 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 7(1:58 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to CLE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at CLE 6. PENALTY on FSU-M.Pittman Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 12(1:44 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 6.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(1:22 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 5(0:57 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CLE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 6(0:23 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(0:17 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FSU 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Lundy rushed to CLE End Zone for 1 yards. D.Lundy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:55 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; L.Warner at CLE 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(14:06 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at CLE 28.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 28(13:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 28. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Cooper at CLE 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(13:08 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 41 for -6 yards (D.McLendon)
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - CLEM 41(12:29 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at FSU 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 45(11:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; S.Brown at FSU 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 44(10:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; S.Brown at FSU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(10:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 42. Catch made by W.Shipley at FSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(9:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 25.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 25(9:18 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by A.Williams at FSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FSU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(8:47 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(8:27 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 7. Catch made by J.Briningstool at FSU 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Briningstool for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(8:19 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Henry; J.Trotter at FSU 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 30(7:55 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at FSU 41.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(7:30 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to CLE 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39(7:02 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 39(6:56 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 39(6:47 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to CLE 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at CLE 31.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FSU 31(6:04 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(5:58 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at CLE 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 34(5:22 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 34. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at CLE 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 40(4:59 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at CLE 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(4:13 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; J.Robinson at CLE 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(3:41 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by D.Allen at FSU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(2:27 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; J.Verse at FSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(2:12 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(2:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 30(2:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CLEM 37(1:57 - 2nd) B.Potter 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(1:51 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; J.Trotter at FSU 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 31(1:31 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 50 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips at FSU 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(1:23 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at FSU 48.
|Sack
2 & 12 - FSU 48(0:55 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 42 for -6 yards (M.Murphy) J.Travis FUMBLES forced by M.Murphy. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-T.Davis at FSU 42. Tackled by FSU at FSU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(0:47 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 6 for 36 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 6(0:28 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(0:24 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU End Zone for 5 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:19 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(0:13 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson at FSU 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(0:05 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at FSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(14:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 31. Catch made by D.Allen at FSU 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Allen for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:41 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at FSU 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 20(14:04 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at FSU 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - FSU 23(13:21 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FSU 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - FSU 30(12:38 - 3rd) W.Rector rushed to FSU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at FSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(12:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 35(12:20 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at FSU 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 27(11:43 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FSU 17 for 10 yards. D.Uiagalelei ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CLE-A.Randall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 27(11:14 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 27. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:41 - 3rd) A.Williams rushed to FSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:07 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs; D.McLendon at FSU 22.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 22(9:29 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by W.Shipley at FSU 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; R.Green at FSU 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(8:58 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; J.Robinson at FSU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(8:30 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU End Zone for yards. D.Uiagalelei for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CLEM 15(8:26 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - CLEM 15(8:21 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FSU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at FSU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CLEM 24(7:36 - 3rd) B.Potter 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:32 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at FSU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(6:53 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; L.Bentley at FSU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - FSU 30(6:11 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by J.Douglas at FSU 30. Gain of yards. J.Douglas ran out of bounds. PENALTY on FSU-J.Douglas Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 25(5:42 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FSU 25(5:38 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards to CLE 35 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(5:31 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at CLE 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 40(5:04 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at CLE 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 42(4:27 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Jones at CLE 43.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLEM 43(3:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 38(3:14 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to FSU 21 Center-P.Florenzo. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 21. Tackled by J.Phillips; K.Maguire at FSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(3:05 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; X.Thomas at FSU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 33(2:42 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll; R.Mickens at FSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FSU 41(2:07 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 41(2:01 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at FSU 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(1:40 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips; T.Simpson at CLE 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 44(1:24 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by L.Toafili at CLE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at CLE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 38(1:09 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 38(1:01 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by O.Wilson at CLE 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; R.Mickens at CLE 40.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 40(0:22 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at CLE 46 for yards (R.Orhorhoro) PENALTY on CLE-R.Orhorhoro Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by L.Toafili at CLE 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 22(14:24 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to CLE 8 for 14 yards. J.Travis ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FSU 8(13:39 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on CLE-S.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 2(13:39 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 2(13:35 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2(13:30 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to CLE 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FSU 4(12:52 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 4(12:48 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 4(12:42 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at CLE 7.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 7(12:02 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 7(11:57 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 53 yards to FSU 40 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by J.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(11:45 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; T.Simpson at FSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FSU 49(11:19 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson.
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 49(11:17 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 26 for 25 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 26.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(10:56 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Wilson at CLE 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 4(10:22 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(10:17 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to CLE 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; M.Murphy at CLE 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(9:27 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 6. Catch made by J.Douglas at CLE 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Douglas for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:22 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at CLE 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(8:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CLE 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 31(7:57 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 40 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at CLE 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:13 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(6:31 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 46(5:45 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer; D.McLendon at FSU 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 41(5:00 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at FSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(4:18 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 35.
|Sack
2 & 8 - CLEM 35(4:12 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at FSU 40 for -5 yards (M.Ray)
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CLEM 40(4:07 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - CLEM 45(4:07 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 41.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CLEM 41(4:01 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 35 yards to FSU 6 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by B.Spector.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 6(3:52 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 6. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 13(3:27 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 13(3:23 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; T.Simpson at FSU 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23(3:01 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by M.Douglas at FSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at FSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 46(2:41 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 46(2:36 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by M.Douglas at FSU 46. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 25. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:25 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by K.Poitier at CLE 25. Gain of 25 yards. K.Poitier for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks onside 8 from FSU 35 to FSU 43. B.Spector returns the kickoff. Tackled by FSU at FSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(2:16 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Jones at FSU 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:31 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei kneels at the FSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CLEM 35(0:48 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei kneels at the FSU 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - CLEM 38(0:09 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei kneels at the FSU 39.
