Reigning Big Ten champion Michigan jumped into the top five of the Week 1 USA Today Coaches Poll after an impressive 51-7 win over Colorado State. Additionally, Florida joined the rankings and are No. 19 in the poll, which was released Tuesday after a lengthy Labor Day weekend slate. The Gators edged out Utah 29-26 in Gainesville, Florida, which dropped the Utes seven spots to No. 15 in the rankings.

Alabama kept its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot after crushing Mountain West reigning champ Utah State, but Georgia moved up the board past Ohio State to No. 2 after throttling Oregon 49-3. The Buckeyes remained high at No. 3 after pulling out a win 21-10 vs. Notre Dame, while Clemson kept its spot at No. 4 despite a slow showing against Georgia Tech. Michigan moved up to No. 5.

Elsewhere, the Ducks fell 12 spots after the loss to Georgia, which kept the Pac-12 locked out of the top 10. The Fighting Irish fell four spots to No. 9 after the tight loss to Ohio State on the road. Arkansas also jumped six spots to No. 17 after edging Cincinnati.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 as voted on by the 65 FBS coaches that make up the Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Week 1 Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (143), Penn State (138), Houston (137), Cincinnati (61), Iowa (44), Mississippi State (34), Florida State (33), UCF (23), Fresno State (21), Air Force (18), Auburn (15), TCU (7), UCLA (6), South Carolina (6), Utah State (5), Minnesota (5), Syracuse (4), Oregon State (3), UL Lafayette (1), Texas Tech (1), Northwestern (1), North Carolina (1).