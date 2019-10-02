College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Georgia, Ohio State

Sizable road favorites are the theme of the Week 6 college football schedule, as several teams ranked in the Top 25 are visiting home underdogs. No. 11 Texas is giving West Virginia 11.5 points in Morgantown, according to the latest college football odds, while No. 6 Oklahoma is giving host Kansas 35 points in Lawrence. No. 18 Central Florida is giving host Cincinnati 4.5 points, one of the tightest college football spreads of the week involving a ranked team. Down South, No. 23 Memphis is is favored by 16.5 at Louisiana-Monroe. And out West, No. 15 Washington is giving host Stanford 14.5 points in Palo Alto, per the current Week 6 college football odds. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks for these matchups or any others, you should consult the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 3 Georgia (-25) covers on the road against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have rolled to a 4-0 start, beating Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a combined 148-23, and knocking off then-No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4.

Against FBS competition this season, the Bulldogs are 2-1 against the spread, while the Vols have yet to win outright or cover. Georgia has dominated this matchup the past two seasons, winning by an average margin of 33.5 points. The model is calling for more of the same as quarterback Jake Fromm throws for 250 yards and helps the Bulldogs cover in more than 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 6 college football predictions from the model: No. 4 Ohio State covers a 20-point spread against No. 25 Michigan State.

The Buckeyes are unbeaten largely due to the play of quarterback Justin Fields. The sophomore transfer from Georgia has passed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions in his team's 5-0 start. His 95.4 QBR mark is third in the nation. Ohio State has been barely tested all season, allowing just 22 total points in the past four games. Michigan State, meanwhile, escaped at home against Indiana last week and is 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games.

The model projects that Fields has another strong game, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns. His performance helps the Buckeyes cover the spread almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 6, including the top-10 showdown between No. 10 Florida and No. 7 Auburn.

Week 6 college football odds:

Georgia Southern at South Alabama (+11, 45)

Temple at East Carolina (+11.5, 46.5)

UCF at Cincinnati (+4.5, 60)

New Mexico at San Jose State (-7, 66.5)

Purdue at Penn State (-27.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+10, 63.5)

Kent State at Wisconsin (-37, 57.5)

Iowa at Michigan (-4.5, 48)

Oklahoma at Kansas (+35, 67)

TCU at Iowa State (-3.5, 45)

Utah State at LSU (-27, 70.5)

Texas at West Virginia (+11, 59)

Baylor at Kansas State (-2, 51.5)

Bowling Green at Notre Dame (-45, 60.5)

Auburn at Florida (+3, 47)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (+10, 49.5)

Northwestern at Nebraska (-8, 50)

Georgia at Tennessee (+25, 51.5)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-7, 61)

Michigan State at Ohio State (-20.5, 50)

Washington at Stanford (+14.5, 50)