One of the great SEC rivalries will be in the spotlight on Week 8 with Alabama and Tennessee now set to face off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Oct. 24 date between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will be the 102nd meeting in the series with the Tide holding a 56-38-7 all-time advantage.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

Among the many interesting storylines surrounding this year's meeting is the latest chance for Jeremy Pruitt to measure his program against the class of the conference. Coming off a second-half collapse against Georgia, the Vols and their fans will be looking for a full four-quarter show of competitiveness against their traditional October rival. There is a lot of excitement about how Pruitt has elevated the program on the recruiting trail and in its eight-game winning streak that stretched from the 2019 season to the loss at Georgia. Hower, as Phillip Fulmer has mentioned, Tennessee will be judged by how it performs against three teams: Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Other highlights from the Week 8 schedule in the SEC include Georgia's trip to face Kentucky, Auburn traveling to take on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, and Florida hosting a Missouri team that's looking more dangerous after a win against LSU.

All times Eastern

SEC

Noon -- Auburn at Ole Miss -- SEC Network

3:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Tennessee -- CBS

4 p.m. -- South Carolina at LSU -- SEC Network

7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Florida -- ESPN or SEC Network

7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. -- Georgia at Kentucky -- ESPN or SEC Network



ACC

Big Ten

Big 12