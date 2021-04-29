Dynasty leagues present a different set of factors to consider when assessing player values for trades and whatnot. Get it wrong, and you're not just taking a mulligan for this year. You actually have to live with the consequences.

So assigning new value requires more deliberation. It requires taking into account factors like longevity, sustainability and growth potential. It's its own thing, honestly.

One month in, I'm ready to do it for these 15 players, five of them being prospects.

Is Alex Wood back? What to do with Kyle Hendricks? We break it down on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Players who've gained the most value Corbin Burnes SP MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 26 2021 Stats ERA 1.53 WHIP 0.55 INN 29.1 BB 0 K 49 There may have been some skepticism surrounding Corbin Burnes' breakout last year given that it happened over 12 appearances during the weirdest of all seasons. Who would have guessed he had a second breakout on top of it? The low-90s cutter that fueled the first breakout is now a mid-90s cutter, and he's made it his primary pitch. Not only has it made him near unhittable, but it's also taken care of his control problems. He may run into an innings limit at some point, but of course in Dynasty leagues, you're not just thinking about this year. Joe Musgrove SP SD San Diego • #44 • Age: 28 2021 Stats ERA 1.24 WHIP 0.66 INN 29 BB 5 K 41 Joe Musgrove showed signs of becoming an elite bat-misser when his velocity corrected late last season. The velocity has held, but it's hardly mattered because he's changed his pitch mix to become even more of a bat-misser, leading with his cutter and slider in a way that's reminiscent of Yu Darvish. We've seen him throw a no-hitter. We've seen him rack up 26 whiffs in a game. We already knew him to be an elite strike-thrower who tended to work deep into games. All the ingredients are there for him to become an ace -- perhaps even a lesser Shane Bieber type -- and he's still just 28. Byron Buxton CF MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 27 2021 Stats AVG .438 HR 8 SB 2 AB 64 BB 2 K 14 It was a different world back when Byron Buxton was regarded as the top prospect in baseball, and given the years of disappointment that followed, you can be forgiven for thinking it wasn't ever going to work out for him. You can be forgiven for thinking it as far back as two years. But his outburst this year has his Statcast page lit up like a Christmas tree and is getting enough buy-in from enough smart people that it's like 2015 all over again. Of course, another round of injuries might entirely burst that bubble, so it may be time to cash in if he fetches an appropriate haul. Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 23 2021 Stats ERA 1.29 WHIP 1.00 INN 28 BB 10 K 38 What a laugh it is now that I barely fit this guy into my top 100 prospects over the winter, slotting him 99th. Some publications excluded him entirely. Yeah, he showed some swing-and-miss potential with a quality fastball/changeup pairing down the stretch last season, but he seemed vulnerable to the long ball and wasn't hyped coming up through the Marlins system. Since then, though, he's beefed up his slider so it's now just as good as the fastball and changeup, and he's also beefed up in general, adding 1.5 mph to his fastball. He's behind only Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber in swinging-strike rate and looks like an emerging ace. Ty France DH SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26 2021 Stats AVG .303 HR 3 OPS .894 AB 89 BB 10 K 22 How quickly he's gone from being just an intriguing depth guy to an integral part of all Fantasy lineups. The consistency speaks for itself, though. In addition to hitting over .300 presently, Ty France hit .327 this spring and .305 as a part-timer last year. And of course, the reason we all came to learn the name is because he hit .399 with 27 homers and a 1.247 OPS for Triple-A El Paso two years ago. Sure, it was a crazy environment, but by now, we should know it wasn't total smoke and mirrors. And the Mariners are committed to playing him, which was the biggest question of all.

Prospects who have gained the most value

2019 minors: .220 BA (395 AB), 21 HR, 16 SB, .761 OPS, 52 BB, 147 K

2021 majors: .290 BA (69 AB), 4 HR, 7 SB, .926 OPS, 9 BB, 25 K

He went on the IL six at-bats short of losing rookie eligibility, so I'll still count Chisholm as a prospect given that we're not privy to anything actual minor-leaguers are doing right now. And clearly, his Dynasty value has gone up over the past month. As prospects go, he was like a ball of cookie dough: appetizing potential, but too raw to consume. Looks like he's come out of the oven golden brown, though, because even though the strikeout rate is high, the quality of contact has been enough to overcome it. And the steals -- my gosh, the steals. Not saying he's worry-free, but the upside seems much more attainable now.

2019 minors: .262 BA (164 AB), 1 HR, 9 SB, .670 OPS, 13 BB, 35 K

2021 spring: .289 BA (38 AB), 3 HR, .851 OPS, 2 BB, 10 K

So yeah, the choices for this section of the stockwatch rely heavily on spring happenings since, again, there is no minor-league data as of yet, only dribs and drabs of eyewitness accounts from the alternate training sites. And of course, Witt was considered an elite prospect even before taking the Cactus League by storm. But seeing the way the 20-year-old with no experience above Rookie ball pushed for a major-league job took things beyond just the theoretical. The buy-in is bigger when there's less fear of him stumbling at the upper levels.

2019 minors: 2-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 79 IP, 9 BB, 93 K

2020 majors: 2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2021 spring: 3-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 18 IP, 6 BB, 24 K

Though he did make his debut last year, Jefferies was an also-ran among pitching prospects coming into 2021, failing to crack any major top-100 list. But he clearly made an impression this spring, and in a pure meritocracy, he'd be filling a rotation spot for the Athletics already. Looking at his minor-league numbers, the strikeout-to-walk in particular stands out, and at 25, his time is coming. A pitcher who commands the zone that well and yet still has the stuff to miss bats has a path to stardom.

2019 minors: .303 BA (519 AB), 5 HR, 46 SB, .775 OPS, 46 BB, 128 K

2021 spring: .340 BA (47 AB), 3 HR, 2 SB, 1.069 OPS, 2 BB, 19 K

Prior to this spring, Duran's reputation was as a slap-hitting speedster, which would have made him an oddball fit in today's game. But he put on enough of a power display during the exhibition season -- hitting three homers, six doubles and one triple -- to suggest he's developing into something more. The strength and loft were both improved, and the scouting reports were glowing. And seeing as he's already 24, he has proximity working in his favor, too.

2019 minors: 0-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 IP, 5 BB, 27 K

2020 spring: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K

It would have had to be a pretty deep Dynasty league for Manoah to be in high demand prior to this spring, when he made a name for himself by being darn near untouchable. He did hit three batters, so it wasn't just the one baserunner allowed, by my gosh ... one hit and no walks? It's hard to fake that, especially given that he was working mostly against major-leaguers. He's unlikely to make a significant impact this season seeing as he has only 17 minor-league innings under his belt, but he looks like a keeper.

