Checking in here for the second time this year. You can go back and read my risers and fallers from the end of April, if you wish.

I presume I've already missed my chance to write about the rising dynasty value of Shohei Ohtani's, Carlos Rodon's and Freddy Peralta's. One of the risks a piece like this runs is in stating the obvious, so I'll take some bigger chances in highlighting my five risers and five fallers from the past month-plus. Of course, since the advice is intended for Dynasty leagues, it can't afford to be too short-sighted.

Be careful not to skip over the five prospect risers in between. Remember, the minor-league season hadn't even started yet at the last dynasty check-in, and the first action we've seen at those levels since 2019 has been revealing indeed.

We talk Tyler Glasnow, Luis Castillo, Taijuan Walker and Frankie Montas plus Jesus Sanchez and Matt Manning on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Players who've gained the most value Zack Wheeler SP PHI Philadelphia • #45 • Age: 31 2021 Stats ERA 2.29 WHIP 0.90 INN 90.1 BB 18 K 112 It's not often you see a 31-year-old improve his Dynasty value, but then again, it's not often you see a 31-year-old make the sort of leap Zack Wheeler has, going from being sort of a fallback No. 3 who mainly contributes by eating innings to a legitimate No. 1. His four double-digit strikeout efforts in his past five starts pretty much tell the story. He has as many of those this year (five) as he had from 2017 through 2020, having followed the Gerrit Cole model of fading the sinker for more fastballs and sliders. Jesse Winker LF CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 27 2021 Stats AVG .344 HR 17 OPS 1.048 AB 227 BB 25 K 44 He looked like a riser at the end of April as well, but Jesse Winker has had ridiculous one-off months before -- last August, for instance, when he hit .369 with a 1.257 OPS. The reason he hadn't emerged as a Fantasy standout is because he'd quickly slide back to something more ordinary -- like last September, when he hit .104 with a .552 OPS. There has been no letup whatsoever this year, though, which is hard to believe given how outlandish his numbers have remained. Statcast has him in the 98th percentile for xBA and the 96th percentile for xSLG, so you can't say he hasn't earned it. Dylan Cease SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 25 2021 Stats ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.28 INN 66.2 BB 29 K 85 At a time when spin rates are falling across the league, Dylan Cease's have risen to the point his fastball and slider both rank among the best in the game, and he's been getting the whiffs to match. The turnaround came toward the end of April. He has struck out nine or more in four starts since then. We always suspected he had front-line potential given his radar readings and minor-league track record, but after showing so little his first two years, his star quickly faded. It's reminiscent of Lucas Giolito, whose career was turned around by the same guy, Ethan Katz, who has now taken over as White Sox pitching coach. Cedric Mullins CF BAL Baltimore • #31 • Age: 26 2021 Stats AVG .321 HR 9 SB 12 OPS .913 AB 249 K 51 My suspicion coming into the year is that Cedric Mullins only continued to get chances because he played for the Orioles, and frankly, I thought even they could do better. He wasn't even that productive in the minors, so just what were they hoping to get? If that was his starting point for me, then clearly he's one of the biggest risers even if I still have some reservations. Giving up on switch-hitting was obviously the right move, as he's fared just as well against left-handers as right-handers. I could see him losing 50 points off the batting average, but if he sustains a 20-20 pace, he'll be must-start regardless. Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 24 2021 Stats AVG .296 HR 12 OPS .889 AB 216 BB 24 K 71 Austin Riley was on the verge of seeing his Dynasty value crater when he went the first three weeks of April hitting only singles, but once the power flipped on, it shone brightly. True, the strikeouts have also escalated during that time, but it's clear the 24-year-old is a more complete hitter than the one who got buried by strikeouts two years ago, showing a knack for beating the shift to the opposite field. He's now proven at still a young age that he has staying power and isn't just going to get chewed up and spit out, which means you can invest more confidently.

Prospects who've gained the most value

Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals

A+: 3-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 40 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 71 K

Cavalli wasn't one of the more buzzed-about prospects in last year's draft, which is why he lasted to the Nationals at 22nd overall, but he has been the most overpowering pitcher in the minors so far, most recently striking out 15 over seven no-hit innings to give him a commanding lead in the category. He has a full arsenal of secondary pitches to go along with a 98 mph fastball and is quickly distinguishing himself as one of the game's top pitching prospects.

AA: 5-0, 1.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 IP, 14 BB, 60 K

Greene has been a Dynasty darling before, being the second pick in the 2017 draft, but early struggles combined with a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery had reduced him to little more than a curiosity, perhaps even a throw-in in Dynasty trades. Now that he's fully recovered, though, he's finally putting it all together, still cranking his fastball up to 103 mph but finding the strike zone more than ever with it. And having ditched a sweeping slider for a more Corbin Burnes-like offering, the whiffs are piling up.

A+/AA: .280 BA (118 AB), 7 HR, 3 SB, .935 OPS, 31 BB, 37 K

The on-base skills have been unbelievable and the power better than advertised for this former first-rounder. He had a strong debut in 2019 as well, but because we didn't get a chance to see his progress last year, it became more fashionable to obsess about the latest draft class instead. He'll be breaking into the big leagues sooner than most of them, though, and it may be at second base rather than shortstop depending what happens with Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius between now and then.

A+: .321 BA (106 AAB), 5 HR, 8 2B, .963 OPS, 18 BB, 31 K

As with Stott, a lack of new data caused our eyes to wander from Baty, who was good enough for the Mets to pick 12th overall in 2019 but didn't set the world on fire in the lower minors that year. When Baseball America gave him only a 40-grade hit tool this offseason, it seemed like the upside may not be worth the pursuit. Suffice it to say he has invalidated that rating, though, impressing mostly with his approach in May before cranking up the power in June.

A: .325 BA (126 AB), 8 HR, 5 SB, .994 OPS, 13 BB, 40 K

There was some talk this preseason about Henderson being the next great shortstop prospect, but it was mostly theoretical, with no publication going so far as to include him in its top 100. The assessment appears to have been spot-on, though. The mechanical changes he made at the alternate training site last year have carried over, translating to more power. At 19, he still has at least a couple years of development ahead of him, but he's a legitimate Dynasty asset now.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.