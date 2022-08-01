Happy Monday, everyone! It was an action packed weekend in baseball and we'll certainly get to that below, but we have to lead off with the trade deadline hot stove talk. By the time you're reading this, there will only be a few more hours to go before the MLB's trade deadline. We can finally put all of the rumors and speculation to rest, but I'm hopeful we'll first get a flurry of action on the trade front. Scott White published his annual trade deadline tracker with Fantasy advice on every move made and that will be updated live in the coming hours. You can find that here.

Below, we'll break down some key takeaways from the weekend's action. But first, make sure you're all caught up with everything going down at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott looked into Yoan Moncada and several other sleeper hitters for this week that you'll want to make sure are in your starting lineups. You can find that here. You can also find his sleeper pitchers for the week here. And if you're looking for a strikeout edge or if you play in a H2H points league, here are the best two-start pitchers for the week.

Time to add Detmers and Lodolo

The biggest takeaway from the weekend for me is that there is still time to add quality arms for your stretch run.

Let's start with Reid Detmers who posted a career-high 12 strikeouts on Sunday. Detmers threw seven innings of two-run ball (one earned run) and allowed three hits and three walks. He induced a whopping 24 swinging strikes on 105 pitches. The biggest difference in Detmers' recent surge has been the increased usage of his hard slider. The velocity was up 2.4 mph on that pitch in Sunday's action. Detmers' July line (four starts) is bonkers -- a 1.13 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 24 innings. So why in the world is he just 50% rostered?

It's not as easy to get on board with Nick Lodolo -- I get it -- but he has now delivered consecutive quality starts after throwing six innings of one-run ball against the Orioles. Lodolo allowed just four hits, two walks and struck out seven. His 17 induced swinging strikes on 98 pitches really stood out in this one. He is 57% rostered.

How to replace Julio

Quite obviously there is no replacing the production Julio Rodriguez provided your roster, but with the rookie phenom set to miss what is likely at minimum a week of action, you're going to need someone to replace him in your outfield even if the IL stay ends up being the minimum (and X-rays did come back negative on Rodriguez after he left the game when he got hit by a pitch on his wrist).

Look no further than one of Scott's sleepers for the week if you want a potential replacement -- Hunter Renfroe -- who delivered a 4-for-4 Sunday performance that included his 19th homer. He is 78% rostered.

Other options:

Leody Taveras (65% rostered)

Steven Kwan (61% rostered): Five hits and another steal this weekend.

Jarred Kelenic (39% rostered): Just called up to the majors after a solid July in Triple-A.

Randal Grichuk: Three consecutive multi-hit games.

Peralta traded to the Rays

The Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Diamondbacks this weekend, and he is 26% rostered in CBS leagues. Here is Scott's reaction to the trade:

"Peralta had already lost his grip on an everyday role with the Diamondbacks, and that certainly won't change with a team like the Rays. He is, after all, batting .268 with an .823 OPS against righties compared to .114 with a .462 OPS against lefties, which at least gives him some utility in daily five-outfielder leagues. His acquisition means Josh Lowe is back in the minors, not that the former top prospect was contributing anything worthwhile. It also helps clear the path for Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll, however remote his chance of debuting this year are."

Other quick hitters from the weekend

Alec Bohm is getting hot. He went 4 for 5 on Sunday with his seventh homer and three runs scored. He was batting second in the lineup after a July that has included a .434 average and three homers with 14 RBI. He is 58% rostered.

William Contreras had a double dong on Saturday, but he is not getting much playing time and is 59% rostered.

Taylor Rogers has been removed as the Padres closer, at least for now. There will probably be a committee, but Luis Garcia got the first crack at it and delivered a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save on Sunday.

Nick Castellanos had four hits Sunday and raised his average to .257.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: