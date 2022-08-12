Happy Friday, everyone! It was another special night in Iowa for the Field of Dreams game even though it wasn't quite as exciting as last year's. This game meant something to these two teams that are both out of the race already, and the Cubs got after it in the first inning en route to a 4-2 win. It was an all-around fun experience for baseball fans with the Reds in awe of the scene and Ken Griffey Jr. stealing the show by calling out to his dad to have a catch -- and then them getting to do just that. These are the great moments to celebrate in this sport for sure.
It wasn't the most action-packed night in baseball, but there were some key narratives we'll have to get to. Scott's waiver wire broke down several key players we are targeting and you can find that here. I found myself amped up and ready to spend the rest of my free agent budget in my weekly waivers leagues on Vaughn Grissom. Here's what Scott wrote about the talented prospect:
"The Braves have done this once already this year, promoting a 21-year-old with hardly any experience at even Double-A and immediately inserting him into the starting lineup. It's how we got Michael Harris, you may remember.
"Could lightning strike twice with Vaughn Grissom? Well, one game in, it already seems like it has. The shortstop-turned-second baseman went 2 for 4 with a home run and stolen base in his big-league debut Wednesday...
"His production seemed to improve with every step up the minor-league ladder, capped by a 22-game performance at Double-A Mississippi in which he hit .363 (33 for 91) with three homers, seven steals and a .925 OPS. It's becoming less fashionable to promote prospects straight from Double-A, particularly ones who've played so little there, but maybe the Braves' internal evaluations are just on another level. With Harris' immediate success, they've earned some benefit of the doubt."
Vinnie's week
Earlier this week we broke down Royals top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino, who started to warm up a bit at the plate and now he's turned this into a full-blown breakout week at an incredibly important juncture. Vinny got it done at the plate again on Thursday by going 1 for 3 and cracking his sixth home run. He now has three homers over his past four games and has seven games coming up on next week's slate. Vinnie is only 60% rostered in CBS Leagues, and if you still have the opportunity to scoop him up in yours then don't wait. We're looking for end-of-season ship contributors -- specifically in H2H -- and Vinnie P could be our guy.
Framber makes it 19 straight
Framber Valdez is having a true breakout season for the Astros as it looks like this Houston organization got one really, really right -- again. Valdez made it 19 straight quality starts on Thursday against the Rangers when he didn't allow a run through seven innings. Valdez only allowed four hits, one walk and struck out eight. He also compiled a season-high 21 induced swinging strikes in this one. His cutter has gone to a new level and it has carried him to a 2.73 ERA overall with the third-most innings pitched (142) in all of baseball.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Who's hot
Dylan Cease stays red hot this season. Cease allowed just one run through six innings on Thursday. He allowed just three hits, two walks and struck out eight with 19 induced swinging strikes. Cease's ERA drops to an absurd 1.96 overall on the season and he has racked up 174 strikeouts through just 128 2/3 innings pitched. This is a true breakout and a stay hot type of situation.
Who's not
Nick Lodolo dropped another clunker on Thursday. He threw just 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks. He did strike out six, but that wasn't enough to get the job done for your Fantasy teams. Lodolo has now thrown just two quality starts in his past 10 outings and his ERA has ballooned to 4.72 overall. He remains 61% rostered.
Week 20 Cheat Sheet
Schedule
- 9 teams with six games
- 20 teams with seven games
- 1 lucky team has eight games: Mets
Fringy two-start pitchers
- Joe Ryan vs. KC, vs. TEX
- Morton vs. NYM vs. HOU tough matchups
- Freddy Peralta vs. LAD, at CHC
- Jose Urquidy at CWS, at ATL
- Taijuan Walker at ATL at PHI
- Noah Syndergaard at CIN vs. NYM
- Sean Manaaea at MIA, vs. WAS
Two-start pitchers to add and stream
- Jose Quintana vs. COL, at ARI
- Marcus Stroman at WAS, vs. MIL
- Josiah Gray vs. CHC, at SD
- Jeffrey Springs at NYY, vs. KC
- Justin Steele at WAS, vs. MIL
- Johnny Cueto vs. HOU, at CLE
- Nick Pivetta at PIT, at BAL
Best hitter matchups
- 1. Giants ARI4, @COL3
- 2. Red Sox @PIT3, @BAL3
- 3. Rangers OAK4, @MIN3
- 4. Athletics @TEX4, SEA
- 5. Orioles @TOR3, CHC1, BOS3
Worst hitter matchups
- 1. Dodgers @MIL4, MIA3
- 2. White Sox HOU4, @CLE3
- 3. Astros @CHW4, @ATL3
- 4. Marlins SD3, @LAD3
- 5. Braves NYM4, HOU3
Fantasy news, injuries and notes
For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here:
- Max Fried was placed on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Apparently, he banged his head against the ground while attempting to make a throw last Saturday.
- Kyle Schwarber exited Thursday's game due to a mild right calf strain. He's considered day-to-day for now.
- With Julio Rodriguez being activated, Jarred Kelenic was optioned back to the minors.
- Kelenic was 2-24 with a 37.5% K rate in nine games since being recalled.
- Jack Flaherty made his first rehab start at Triple-A Thursday and it didn't go well.
- It turns out Max Muncy left Wednesday night's game with a right hand contusion. X-rays came back negative.
- Jonathan India left Thursday's Field of Dreams game after being hit by a pitch on his foot. Imaging showed no fracture. He's day-to-day.
- Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp in his latest Triple-A rehab outing, striking out six across five scoreless innings. He's 27% rostered.
- Garrett Cooper left Thursday's game due to calf tightness.
- Elias Diaz is likely headed to the IL with ligament damage in his hand. Expect Brian Serven and Dom Nunez to handle catching duties in his absence.