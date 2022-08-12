Happy Friday, everyone! It was another special night in Iowa for the Field of Dreams game even though it wasn't quite as exciting as last year's. This game meant something to these two teams that are both out of the race already, and the Cubs got after it in the first inning en route to a 4-2 win. It was an all-around fun experience for baseball fans with the Reds in awe of the scene and Ken Griffey Jr. stealing the show by calling out to his dad to have a catch -- and then them getting to do just that. These are the great moments to celebrate in this sport for sure.

It wasn't the most action-packed night in baseball, but there were some key narratives we'll have to get to. Scott's waiver wire broke down several key players we are targeting and you can find that here. I found myself amped up and ready to spend the rest of my free agent budget in my weekly waivers leagues on Vaughn Grissom. Here's what Scott wrote about the talented prospect:

"The Braves have done this once already this year, promoting a 21-year-old with hardly any experience at even Double-A and immediately inserting him into the starting lineup. It's how we got Michael Harris, you may remember.

"Could lightning strike twice with Vaughn Grissom? Well, one game in, it already seems like it has. The shortstop-turned-second baseman went 2 for 4 with a home run and stolen base in his big-league debut Wednesday...

"His production seemed to improve with every step up the minor-league ladder, capped by a 22-game performance at Double-A Mississippi in which he hit .363 (33 for 91) with three homers, seven steals and a .925 OPS. It's becoming less fashionable to promote prospects straight from Double-A, particularly ones who've played so little there, but maybe the Braves' internal evaluations are just on another level. With Harris' immediate success, they've earned some benefit of the doubt."

Vinnie's week

Earlier this week we broke down Royals top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino, who started to warm up a bit at the plate and now he's turned this into a full-blown breakout week at an incredibly important juncture. Vinny got it done at the plate again on Thursday by going 1 for 3 and cracking his sixth home run. He now has three homers over his past four games and has seven games coming up on next week's slate. Vinnie is only 60% rostered in CBS Leagues, and if you still have the opportunity to scoop him up in yours then don't wait. We're looking for end-of-season ship contributors -- specifically in H2H -- and Vinnie P could be our guy.

Framber makes it 19 straight

Framber Valdez is having a true breakout season for the Astros as it looks like this Houston organization got one really, really right -- again. Valdez made it 19 straight quality starts on Thursday against the Rangers when he didn't allow a run through seven innings. Valdez only allowed four hits, one walk and struck out eight. He also compiled a season-high 21 induced swinging strikes in this one. His cutter has gone to a new level and it has carried him to a 2.73 ERA overall with the third-most innings pitched (142) in all of baseball.

Who's hot

Dylan Cease stays red hot this season. Cease allowed just one run through six innings on Thursday. He allowed just three hits, two walks and struck out eight with 19 induced swinging strikes. Cease's ERA drops to an absurd 1.96 overall on the season and he has racked up 174 strikeouts through just 128 2/3 innings pitched. This is a true breakout and a stay hot type of situation.

Who's not

Nick Lodolo dropped another clunker on Thursday. He threw just 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks. He did strike out six, but that wasn't enough to get the job done for your Fantasy teams. Lodolo has now thrown just two quality starts in his past 10 outings and his ERA has ballooned to 4.72 overall. He remains 61% rostered.

Week 20 Cheat Sheet

Schedule

9 teams with six games

20 teams with seven games

1 lucky team has eight games: Mets

Fringy two-start pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. KC, vs. TEX

Morton vs. NYM vs. HOU tough matchups

Freddy Peralta vs. LAD, at CHC

Jose Urquidy at CWS, at ATL

Taijuan Walker at ATL at PHI

Noah Syndergaard at CIN vs. NYM

Sean Manaaea at MIA, vs. WAS

Two-start pitchers to add and stream

Best hitter matchups

Worst hitter matchups

1. Dodgers @MIL4, MIA3

2. White Sox HOU4, @CLE3

3. Astros @CHW4, @ATL3

4. Marlins SD3, @LAD3

5. Braves NYM4, HOU3

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: