Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 15-21). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
2
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
3
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
4
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
5
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
6
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
7
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
8
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
9
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
Advisable in most cases
10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
SF
San Francisco
11
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
12
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
DET
Detroit
13
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
14
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
15
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
16
D. Dunning RP TEX Dane Dunning RP TEX
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
17
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
18
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
19
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
20
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
TOR
Toronto
21
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
BOS
Boston
No thanks
22
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
TOR
Toronto
23
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
DET
Detroit
24
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
25
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
26
B. Falter SP PHI Bailey Falter SP PHI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
28
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
29
N. Syndergaard SP LAD Noah Syndergaard SP LAD
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
30
Y. Chirinos RP TB Yonny Chirinos RP TB
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
31
C. Seabold RP COL Connor Seabold RP COL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TEX
Texas
32
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
33
J. Brito SP NYY Jhony Brito SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
34
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
HOU
Houston