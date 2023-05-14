Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 15-21). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
|2
|3
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|4
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|5
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|6
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|7
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|8
|9
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|10
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|11
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|12
|13
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|14
|15
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|16
D. Dunning RP TEX Dane Dunning RP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|17
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|18
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|19
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|20
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|21
M. Wacha SP SD Michael Wacha SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|22
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|23
|24
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|25
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|26
B. Falter SP PHI Bailey Falter SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|27
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
N. Syndergaard SP LAD Noah Syndergaard SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|30
Y. Chirinos RP TB Yonny Chirinos RP TB
|
@
|
vs
|31
C. Seabold RP COL Connor Seabold RP COL
|
vs
|
@
|32
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
|
@
|
@
|33
J. Brito SP NYY Jhony Brito SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|34
D. Rucinski SP OAK Drew Rucinski SP OAK
|
vs
|
@