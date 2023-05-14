Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIA, vs. DET Rostered 62% Gray has come about his 2.96 ERA in less-than-dominant fashion, but with matchups this week against the Marlins and Tigers, the two lowest-scoring offenses, you might as well sit back and enjoy the ride.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 79% Gray seemed to find his slider two starts ago, enjoying a big velocity jump and a season high in swinging strikes, and the velocity remained up in his latest start against the Athletics. As such, you'll want him active for a home start against the Rockies.

Dane Dunning RP TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. COL Rostered 20% Dunning has had no problem taking on a starter's workload after beginning the year in relief and is still sporting a 1.72 ERA. The lack of strikeouts suggests regression is coming, but he's worth a try in a two-start week, especially since one of the matchups is the Rockies at home.

Eury Perez SP MIA Miami • #39 • Age: 20 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 60% After an impressive major-league debut Friday in which he performed up to the standards of the game's best pitching prospect, Perez makes for an easy call against the Nationals this week.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 77% Heaney's slider hadn't been nearly as effective last year, at least not until a dominant outing at the Athletics on Sunday. It was his fourth quality start in five (officially speaking), so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt with the Rockies coming to town.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27 Matchup at LAD Rostered 63% This may be the first ever sleeper pitcher lined up for just one start against the Dodgers, but with the way scoring has tended to snowball this year, no matchup is particularly safe. Better to go with a pitcher you can trust, and Ober's track record in scattered major-league chances speaks for itself.

Domingo German SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30 Matchups at TOR, at CIN Rostered 73% The matchups at Toronto and at Cincinnati present some danger for a pitcher vulnerable to hard contact, but with the way German has been missing bats this year, he's probably worth running out there for virtually any two-start week.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchup at LAA Rostered 35% Varland may be vulnerable to the long ball, but he's shown a knack for missing bats so far in his major-league career. He's a good bet to go six innings if he's able to limit the damage, so while there's some risk in starting him at the Angels this week, you could do a lot worse, too.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 70% Lugo has been pretty steady for the Padres so far, limiting walks and keeping the ball on the ground. His one matchup this week (Royals) is favorable enough, and his relief pitcher eligibility is an added bonus in points leagues.