Look, you don't need a long, winding intro here explaining all of my thoughts on the state of Fantasy Football in 2022. If you're subscribed to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, you've received about 100,000 words previewing this NFL season from me over the past month or so. If you're not subscribed to the newsletter, what are you waiting for? We have a signup below to keep up with everything you need to know all season, delivered right into your inbox.
This version of the Sunday newsletter is strictly utilitarian -- we've got a whole bunch of links here pointing to the content that you need to draft.
That includes sleepers, breakouts, and busts from the entire FFT team, our position previews and rankings, our pick-by-pick series, and even a bunch of Dynasty content for those of you with an eye on the future. Starting tomorrow, the newsletter will be shifting its focus a bit more to Week 1, with our first round of rankings, our waiver-wire targets, and, come Wednesday, our Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls. All that is leading to the start of the NFL season Thursday between the Rams and Bills.
But that's all in the future. The very near future, but still, you've got a draft tonight. Let's get through that first. My top-200 rankings are here below everything else you need from the FFT team to draft your best team. Let's go.
Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Here's where we're planting our flags this season.
- Jamey Eisenberg: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Heath Cummings: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Deep sleepers for all 32 teams
- Chris Towers: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Dave Richard: Favorite Deep Sleepers
QB Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Superflex/2QB | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review
RB Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review | All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst offenses | Bust-case scenarios | Zero-RB Strategies
WR Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst Offenses for WR | Bust-case scenarios
TE Preview
Team Previews
- AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins
- NFC East: Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Commanders
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- NFC South: Panthers | Buccaneers | Falcons | Saints
- AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals
- NFC North: Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
- AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers
- NFC West: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals
Pick-by-Pick Strategies
- Picking from No. 1
- Picking from No. 2
- Picking from No. 3
- Picking from No. 4
- Picking from No. 5
- Picking from No. 6
- Picking from No. 7
- Picking from No. 8
- Picking from No. 9
- Picking from No. 10
- Picking from No. 11
- Picking from No. 12
Mock Drafts
- PPR: 14-team | 12-team | Salary Cap | 2QB | Superflex | Superflex/TE Premium | 10-team
- Half-PPR: 12-team
- Non-PPR: 12-team
Dynasty Corner
Rankings
Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 8/17
Dynasty Running Back Rankings 8/2
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 8/10
Dynasty Tight End Rankings 8/19
Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 8/24
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 8/24
Tiers
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 8/18
Dynasty Running Back Tiers 8/3
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 8/11
Dynasty Tight End Tiers 8/22
Mock Drafts
Superflex start-up mock 7/13
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 7/13
One-QB Start-up mock 7/1
One-QB start-up mock 5/19
Superflex start-up mock 5/12
One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3
Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19
Rookie-only mock 4/12
Superflex start-up mock 4/1
One-QB start-up mock 3/30
Superflex start-up mock 2/17
One-QB start-up mock 2/10
Updated top-200 rankings
No kickers and defenses. Sorry. I go on a week-by-week basis with those positions 99% of the time.
- Christian McCaffrey
- Cooper Kupp
- Jonathan Taylor
- Austin Ekeler
- Justin Jefferson
- Alvin Kamara
- Dalvin Cook
- Travis Kelce
- Davante Adams
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Najee Harris
- Stefon Diggs
- D'Andre Swift
- Derrick Henry
- Saquon Barkley
- Joe Mixon
- Tyreek Hill
- Leonard Fournette
- Mark Andrews
- Aaron Jones
- CeeDee Lamb
- A.J. Brown
- Josh Allen
- James Conner
- Javonte Williams
- Deebo Samuel
- D.J. Moore
- Mike Evans
- Tee Higgins
- Kyle Pitts
- Nick Chubb
- Keenan Allen
- Brandin Cooks
- Diontae Johnson
- Patrick Mahomes
- Lamar Jackson
- Michael Pittman
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Travis Etienne
- Justin Herbert
- Mike Williams
- Jaylen Waddle
- Marquise Brown
- Breece Hall
- Chris Godwin
- Terry McLaurin
- Allen Robinson
- DK Metcalf
- David Montgomery
- Cam Akers
- A.J. Dillon
- Michael Thomas
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Darnell Mooney
- Devin Singletary
- Gabe Davis
- Jerry Jeudy
- Josh Jacobs
- Elijah Mitchell
- Kyler Murray
- George Kittle
- Robert Woods
- Rashod Bateman
- Darren Waller
- Adam Thielen
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- J.K. Dobbins
- Miles Sanders
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Jalen Hurts
- Kareem Hunt
- Courtland Sutton
- Elijah Moore
- Kadarius Toney
- Amari Cooper
- Chase Edmonds
- Dak Prescott
- Drake London
- T.J. Hockenson
- Tyler Lockett
- DeVonta Smith
- Russell Wilson
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Dalton Schultz
- Joe Burrow
- Tom Brady
- Tony Pollard
- Hunter Renfrow
- Rashaad Penny
- Damien Harris
- Antonio Gibson
- George Pickens
- Jahan Dotson
- Chris Olave
- Matthew Stafford
- James Robinson
- Trey Lance
- Aaron Rodgers
- Julio Jones
- Allen Lazard
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Dameon Pierce
- Kirk Cousins
- Chase Claypool
- Michael Carter
- Dallas Goedert
- Christian Kirk
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Garrett Wilson
- Isaiah McKenzie
- Nico Collins
- Melvin Gordon
- Skyy Moore
- Albert Okwuegbunam
- Rondale Moore
- Derek Carr
- Treylon Burks
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Zach Ertz
- Trey Sermon
- Romeo Doubs
- DeVante Parker
- Jamaal Williams
- Tyler Boyd
- Jarvis Landry
- Alexander Mattison
- K.J. Osborn
- Pat Freiermuth
- Russell Gage
- Justin Fields
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Nyheim Hines
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- J.D. McKissic
- James Cook
- Jameis Winston
- Mike Gesicki
- Irv Smith
- DJ Chark
- Kenneth Walker III
- David Njoku
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Sammy Watkins
- Cole Kmet
- Raheem Mostert
- Kenyan Drake
- Jakobi Meyers
- Jameson Williams
- Sterling Shepard
- Noah Fant
- Michael Gallup
- Gerald Everett
- Darrell Henderson
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Christian Watson
- Isaiah Spiller
- Tyler Allgeier
- Van Jefferson
- Braxton Berrios
- Daniel Jones
- Alec Pierce
- Kenny Golladay
- Marcus Mariota
- Josh Palmer
- Tyler Higbee
- Trevor Lawrence
- Zamir White
- Jalen Tolbert
- Curtis Samuel
- Eno Benjamin
- Velus Jones Jr.
- Mitchell Trubisky
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Austin Hooper
- Dawson Knox
- Joshua Kelley
- Ryan Tannehill
- Hunter Henry
- Matt Ryan
- Isiah Pacheco
- Carson Wentz
- Mac Jones
- Evan Engram
- Ameer Abdullah
- D'Onta Foreman
- Devin Duvernay
- Baker Mayfield
- Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Nelson Agholor
- Logan Thomas
- Corey Davis
- Parris Campbell
- Hayden Hurst
- James Washington
- Quez Watkins
- Robert Tonyan
- Zay Jones
- Mike Davis
- Kyren Williams