I love mock drafts because they give you an opportunity to learn from mistakes. Back in early August in the previous installment of the pick-by-pick series, I picked Joe Mixon with the eight overall pick and followed that up with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Pitts in rounds two and three, respectively. This ultimately left me weak at wide receiver in this 3-WR format and mostly swore me off of drafting running backs with each of my first two picks. So, did I learn my lesson?

I went right back to the Mixon well with the eighth pick, but I was pumped to draft CeeDee Lamb in the second round. With my next two picks being Nick Chubb and Chris Godwin, this felt like a solid and reassuring way to start a Fantasy draft. Already I know I'm not going to be weak at running back or wide receiver and I have a nice mixture of floor and upside with my first four picks. If you are not a huge risk-taker in your Fantasy drafts, a balanced approach at running back and wide receiver can work well for you.

With Darren Waller and Russell Wilson, this team has a must-start tight end (there aren't that many of those) and a quarterback with league-winning potential. I also took some late fliers on wide receivers on great offenses (Julio Jones, Marquez-Valdes Scantling) and Raheem Mostert has become a nice sleeper worthy of a late-round pick.

Let's take a look at the squad:

1.8 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

2.5 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.8 Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

4.5 Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

5.8 Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

6.5 Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

7.8 Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

8.5 Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

9.8 Julio Jones, WR, Buccaneers

10.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs

11.8 Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

12.5 Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

13.8 DeVante Parker, WR, Patriots

14.5 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

15.8 Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Favorite pick: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb 32nd overall in a 0.5 PPR league? RB15? Are you kidding me? Chubb has been a Top 10 RB on a per-game basis in this format in each of the past three seasons. He should have gone ahead of James Conner (who went 31st overall), Kyle Pitts, Josh Allen and a few of the wide receivers taken ahead of him too.

Pick I might regret: Rashod Bateman

Bateman produced just 515 yards and one touchdown in 12 games as a rookie which means we are drafting based on his pedigree and of course the opportunity he now has with Marquise Brown traded to the Cardinals. My concern about Bateman is volume. Are the Ravens going back to their extremely run-heavy approach? That could really limit the targets for Bateman and make him an inconsistent player.

Player who could make or break my team: Chris Godwin

It is simply all about health with Chris Godwin. If he is the same player he has been over the past three seasons, he'll destroy Fantasy leagues and be worthy of a second-round pick. Fantasy managers may need to exercise some patience with Godwin. Don't be shocked if he gets off to a slow start.