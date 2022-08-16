Fantasy managers used to covet Andy Reid running backs like audiophiles used to covet compact discs. For years, Reid generated huge stats from some of the most unheralded prospects in the game. Brian Westbrook, LeSean McCoy and Kareem Hunt come to mind as rushers who weren't first-round picks in the NFL Draft but became first-round picks in Fantasy because they thrived under Reid.

We thought Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be the next back to do it when the Chiefs took him with the last pick of Round 1 in 2020. We thought wrong. Edwards-Helaire has never finished higher than 22nd in PPR points per game in Fantasy, never played more than 13 games in a season, never had more than 1,100 total yards in a season, never had more than six scores in a season, has six career games with 15-plus carries and has five career games with 100 or more total yards in 27 total games (regular-season and playoffs).

So it should surprise absolutely no one that Fantasy managers gravitated quickly to rookie Isiah Pacheco when he impressed at Chiefs' training camp practices. Reports were glowing about not only how well he adapted to the pro game, but how quickly he advanced up the depth chart. We saw the latter last Saturday in preseason action in Chicago when Pacheco was the second running back in the game for the Chiefs after Edwards-Helaire started.

Wearing Tyreek Hill's old number, Pacheco played three straight snaps and was one play away from being on the field at the end of the Chiefs' first drive. He continued to play with the second-team offense for five more snaps before giving way to Ronald Jones, who was technically the fourth running back in the game for Kansas City (Jerick McKinnon played the last snap of the first drive).

Pacheco's stats weren't great, but he flashed quickness both as a rusher and as a route-runner. On his only catch, he moved into the right flat quickly, focused on catching Mahomes' target before turning up field, took a hit from a Bears defender as soon as he swiveled his head and managed to keep his balance and stay on his feet to pick up a few extra yards.

The effort was better than the results. The usage, however, was most interesting. Pacheco played one fewer snap than Edwards-Helaire and didn't play a single snap after the first quarter, which is pretty rare for a seventh-round draft pick.

It seems Pacheco is the biggest threat to Edwards-Helaire's job. Reid surely knows what he has in Edwards-Helaire; he spent some resources, first on Jones, then on Pacheco, to add competition. Seeing Pacheco rise quickly up the depth chart is more evidence that Reid is looking for better results from his run game than in years past.

Make no mistake, the Chiefs' offense will be about Mahomes. But if Reid could improve his run game, especially when defenses literally dare them to run, he would. Pacheco might be an alternative who can help the Chiefs.

That's why people should draft him as a sleeper starting in Round 10. He might end up being a backup who sees five touches per game, but that would mean Edwards-Helaire would play better than ever. That's not a tough concept to bet against.

The Commanders conundrum

Antonio Gibson looked tentative overall and couldn't make a defender miss on his first preseason carry, and he fumbled on his second preseason carry. That mistake cost him touches with the first-team offense as he was replaced by rookie Brian Robinson. Gibson got back out there with the second string and ran harder (which head coach Ron Rivera noted after the game) but didn't have great results, though some of that had to do with the backup O-line he was sacked with.

Meanwhile, Robinson did a nice job running through contact on a run, looked totally natural catching the ball on two occasions from Carson Wentz, and scored on a third-and-goal from the 1 thanks to a nifty micro-juke to an inside rush lane that froze a Panthers linebacker just enough for Robinson to dart through an outside lane for the score.

Robinson is quickly proving to be a reliably serviceable runner, but he lacks serious speed and obviously doesn't have pro experience. Gibson has speed and two years of experience, but the fumbling is a major issue and he needs to run stronger. And neither one of them figures to play much on passing downs as long as J.D. McKissic is healthy.

This is the stuff Fantasy nightmares are made of. I think either Gibson rights his ship and does what his coach wants him to do, or he gets relegated to a backup role and Robinson becomes a usable Fantasy starter. And I don't think we'll have a definitive answer either way until after the season starts (and the answer could change mid-season).

That makes Gibson a player to avoid in drafts. Even if he bounces back with a great preseason showing, the writing's on the wall for what happens the first time he fumbles in a regular-season game. Obviously, Robinson's a terrific late-round pick, but if his ADP skyrockets into Round 7 or higher, he's nowhere near as desirable ... unless Gibson is toast. Then Round 7 might be too late.

Here's the last point: Gibson played valiantly through injuries last year and scored 10 times, but he did fumble six times. Robinson had two career fumbles in five seasons and 545 carries at Alabama. To Rivera and the Commanders, it might come down to something as simple as that.

The skinny on ...