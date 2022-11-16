The season is zooming by and before we know it the Fantasy playoffs will be here. Whether you are a team making a final push for a playoff spot or looking for a sleeper to possibly help you make a run down the road, there are stashes across all leagues to occupy that last bench spot.

This week, major injuries to guys like Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz have opened up opportunities for players you can still scoop up off the waiver wire. Here is a list of the top stashes for Week 11, in order by priority.

1. Deshaun Watson – 70% rostered

Watson's return is on the horizon and his talent makes him an automatic contender to finish as a top-five quarterback on a weekly basis. However, he still hasn't played since the 2020 season and is on a new team that historically likes to run the ball.

2. Jaylen Warren – 55% rostered

He may have elevated himself from a stash consideration after receiving 12 productive touches last week. But, he's still only rostered in 55% of leagues and is worth stashing with Najee Harris dealing with knee discomfort.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. – 53% rostered

It feels like any day now Beckham will sign with a team. Even though he's coming off a torn ACL, his talent is just too good to leave on the waiver wire. Depending on where he lands and how he recovers from the injury, Beckham has league-winning potential.

4. Kyren Williams – 35% rostered

The revolving door of Rams running backs continues to turn with Kyren Williams making his debut last week. The rookie played 26% of the snaps (10% more than Cam Akers) and had just one carry, but three catches for 30 yards. Perhaps he separates himself from the bunch. Or, he will just get stuck in the muck that is the Rams backfield. We shall see.

5. Keaontay Ingram – 12% rostered

The Cardinals released Eno Benjamin this week, sliding Keaontay Ingram into the backup running back spot in Arizona. James Conner isn't an efficient runner and has struggled to stay healthy of late, opening Ingram one step away from having a major role

6. Van Jefferson – 27% rostered

With Cooper Kupp on IR, someone is going to have to assume more targets in the Rams offense. Allen Robinson is the flashier name, but he's been one of this season's biggest Fantasy disappointments and there's a chance his volume doesn't increase much. Van Jefferson on the other hand could see a spike in opportunities without Kupp. He missed the first six games of the season recovering from an injury, but caught his first passes of the year last week, bringing in all three of his targets. Of course, the health of Matthew Stafford is a factor here too.

7. Chuba Hubbard – 56% rostered

Hubbard was stellar in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers before suffering an ankle injury that cost him two games. In his return last week, Hubbard was limited to just five carries for 14 yards while D'Onta Foreman has assumed the starting role. Still, there's a chance that Hubbard splits duties with Foreman.

8. Nico Collins – 36% rostered

Collins had 10 targets last week in his return from injury and put together his best Fantasy performance of the season. There's a chance he supplants Brandin Cooks as the Texans' top wide receiver. Collins also has above-average matchups every single game the rest of the season except for a Week 18 game versus the Colts.

9. Treylon Burks – 28% rostered

Burks made three catches in his return from injury against a tough Broncos secondary. As he gets back to full health, he could emerge as the Titans' top receiver.

10. Chiefs DST – 66% rostered

The Chiefs DST hasn't been anything to get excited about this year, but after this week, the Chiefs' remaining schedule is quite favorable. Starting in Week 12, they host the Rams, then have three straight road games at Cincinnati, Denver and Houston, before finishing at home for two games against the Seahawks and Broncos for a second time. Carrying two defenses for that long may be tough, but they are a solid long-term option.

11. Trestan Ebner – 3% rostered

The sixth-round rookie is next in line in Chicago's depth chart to backup David Montgomery after Khalil Herbert was placed on IR. When Montgomery was injured earlier in the season and Herbert was the starter, Ebner received 15 touches in two games. It's reasonable to expect he gets a similar volume moving forward.

12. Isaiah Likely – 39% rostered

It appears that Mark Andrews is trending toward playing this week, but Likely may still hold some Fantasy value, especially if Andrews' injury lingers or if they still utilize him given the injuries to the Ravens' receiving core.

13. Zamir White – 10% rostered

A young, unproven running back on a struggling team just about automatically makes White a stash. Josh Jacobs hasn't been bad, but perhaps as more losses pile up the Raiders will start to experiment more with White.

14. Panthers DST – 13% rostered

You can beat the waiver wire here with the sneakily decent Panthers DST. Believe it or not, the Panthers DST has been better Fantasy wise than the Rams, Dolphins and Saints and draws a home matchup versus Russell Wilson and the Broncos next week.

15. Trey McBride – 7% rostered

Rookie Trey McBride has now been thrust into the starting tight end role following Zach Ertz's injury and he averaged 6.9 targets per game that have to go to someone. However, Marquise Brown was designated to return from IR Wednesday afternoon and McBride has caught just four passes all year. McBride is a stash option in deep leagues or severely tight end-strapped teams, just to see how the Cardinals utilize him.