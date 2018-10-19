2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bills can't pass on Ed Oliver, Raiders run to the podium for Nick Bosa

The Bills have emerged as the most polarized team in the NFL.

Heading into Week 7, they're 32nd in Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA and third in defensive DVOA.

Clearly, the team is in need of more receiver help and could use more talent on its offensive line. But Ed Oliver is a rare, Aaron Donald-type talent at defensive tackle, and Buffalo, with Sean McDermott roaming the sidelines, can't pass on the chance to add more to its defense.

This mock draft will change many more times, and the same goes for the order of the picks. No need to get riled up about the selections themselves or where your team is slotted to pick. The order is determined by SportsLine's current win projections, which right now feature a handful of teams in the seven-to-nine win range.

1. Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Time for an enormous draft cliché. The Raiders will run this pick to the podium. Bosa is one of the best edge-rushing prospects of the past five years, and the Raiders have just a tiny, minuscule, hard-to-identify need at defensive end.

2. New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. Can't get enough of this pairing at the moment. Jones is a good-sized refined pocket passer who's played under the tutelage of David Cutcliffe in college. Sounds like Eli. The Giants love Eli.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Little, OT, Arizona. Did you see the game Thursday night? Josh Rosen had an avalanche of Broncos pass-rushers in his face all evening. Little has serious left tackle size, athleticism and power.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The 49ers could go in a variety of directions here, but this time I think they avoid another defensive lineman in Round 1 and draft the successor to Richard Sherman at one of the outside cornerback spots.

5. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Once thought to have one of the most dangerous receiver groups in the AFC with Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman ... the Browns are reeling at receiver. Harry is a high-point specialist who's agile after the catch and isn't easily brought to the turf.

6. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Yes, offense is a significantly bigger need, and Jonah Williams would be an option here. But with Kyle Williams likely playing in his final season in 2018, the Bills will need a penetrating three technique starting in 2019 and can't pass on Oliver's immense talent.

7. Indianapolis Colts

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Indianapolis' defense is improving, yet there's still a need for an alpha presence on the edge. Ferrell has developed each season at Clemson and has All-Pro potential.

8. Denver Broncos

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Dream come true for John Elway and the Broncos. They get what they hope to be their franchise quarterback in Herbert, a tall, athletic but somewhat raw quarterback with a live and mostly accurate arm.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Tampa Bay needs to bolster its secondary. We've all heard that a lot recently. Baker is a feisty, ball-skills cornerback with impeccable mirroring skills. Teams won't want to throw at him, and when they do, he'll find the football often.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Dan Quinn likes an enormous, block-eating two-gapper at nose tackle to not only free up his linebackers but the three technique -- in Atlanta's case, Grady Jarrett -- on the interior. Lawrence is gigantic and actually has impressive pass-rushing skills.

11. Houston Texans

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Ideal prospect here for the Texans, the club with arguably the worst offensive line in football and a quarterback who doesn't exactly help himself when when it comes to moving in the pocket. Williams is a fundamentally sound tackle and can play guard if need be.

12. Dallas Cowboys

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Time for the Jets to upgrade at receiver for Sam Darnold. Brown is what has become the new-age "big slot" wideout and he's a blast to watch after the catch. He has strong hands and a muscular frame for high-point situations too.

13. Green Bay Packers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has gotten off to a tremendous start but needs help at the other safety position. Green Bay lands another Alabama prospect with awesome range in Thompson.

14. Tennessee Titans

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. The Titans need more interior pass-rush beyond Jurrell Casey. Jones is arguably the most polished pass-rushing defensive tackle in college football and, in a pinch, can play on the edge.

15. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. The Panthers still have one of the better defenses in the NFC. After Julius Peppers calls it quits, Carolina will have a sizable need at defensive end. Allen is a big, athletic, three-down edge-rusher.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Vikings have gotten into a groove of late yet the need to address the offensive line won't go away this season. Risner is NFL-ready and would improve Minnesota's run and pass games.

17. Detroit Lions

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. Even if Ziggy Ansah is brought back, the Lions must add another threatening defensive end to their defense. Burns is an long, explosive defensive end with his best football in front of him.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. Perfect match here. Finley is a super-experienced pocket passer who's played under center and can throw with anticipation. The Jaguars can't be held back by Blake Bortles anymore.

19. Miami Dolphins

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida. Charles Harris, who the Dolphins picked in the first round of the 2017 draft, has been a disappointment on the edge. In Polite, Miami would inherit some risk but would get explosiveness and bend around the corner.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Dallas must give Dak Prescott more weapons at receiver, and Harmon as No. 1 wide receiver written all over him. He has the size, athleticism, route-running skills, and jump-ball ability to thrive on the outside in the NFL.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Pittsburgh's greatest need is in the secondary. Oruwariye is a lengthy, fluid cornerback ready to match up with some of the game's best receivers on the outside.

22. Washington Redskins

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Arcega-Whiteside is the best "rebounder" in a great receiver class loaded with big, high-pointers. He would be a welcomed addition to Washington in the red zone.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma. The Bengals are one of the most well-rounded clubs in football but could use more fortification along their offensive line. Powers is a tall, pass-blocking specialist who'd help to keep interior pressure off Andy Dalton.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Devin White, LB, LSU. Bobby Wagner is currently the best active player on the Seahawks defense. He needs a high-caliber running mate. With White, Seattle would get another highly athletic off-ball linebacker.

25. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. With White going one pick ahead of them, the Raiders go with Coney. He's not as dynamic of an athlete as the LSU star but has more keen play-recognition skills and is more reliable of a tackler.

26. Philadelphia Eagles

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. The Eagles have the best pass rush in football but have some older pieces up front. Williams has emerged as the most productive member of Alabama's defense line this season.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

Gerald Willis, DT, Miami. Willis is a swim-move master who plays with plenty of power. Life would be good for him with the Chargers on the inside between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson. The Packers would love the versatility of Wilkins, who can play literally any role in any position along the defensive line. He has an NFL-ready body too.

29. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin. The Packers would be smart to add some high-caliber youth to their offensive line, and Benzschawel is a gifted mover at guard.

30. New England Patriots

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington. Rapp is a supremely springy athlete and makes all types of plays all over the field. He can play anywhere from weak-side linebacker to free safety. Bill Belichick would be able to do many creative things defensively with Rapp on the roster.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Simmons is a pass-rushing defensive tackle ready to rush the passer in nickel packages on the inside. The Chiefs defense needs some help.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State. Simmons' teammate is a high-motor edge-rusher who has showcased some good hand-usage during his illustrious career with the Bulldogs. If there's one thing the Rams defense needs more of, it's production from the edge-rusher spot.