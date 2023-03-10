The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching and we now have a full view of every pick that will be made later this spring. On Thursday, the league announced its compensatory picks for this year's draft, which includes 37 total selections spread across 16 teams.
For those a bit unfamiliar with the process, compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose key free agents during the prior offseason. As the NFL notes, compensatory free agents are "determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors." If a team loses more key free agents than it gains, that mismatch will be factored into a formula by the league and they'll be eligible to receive draft compensation spanning as high as the end of the third round and as low as the end of the seventh. For example, the Arizona Cardinals lost wideout Christian Kirk last offseason and did not gain anyone of his caliber in last year's market, which helped the team gain a third round compensatory pick in 2023.
On top of the compensatory picks awarded to teams for free agent losses, the NFL has also awarded picks to teams that previously employed a minority employee who has since been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive to further "promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce."
Here's a look at each compensatory pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Overall selection
|Team
Third
96
Arizona Cardinals
Third
97
Third
98
Third
99
Third
100
Third
101
San Francisco 49ers
Third
102
San Francisco 49ers
Fourth
135
Fifth
167
Fifth
168
Arizona Cardinals
Fifth
169
Fifth
170
Fifth
171
Los Angeles Rams
Fifth
172
Fifth
173
San Francisco 49ers
Fifth
174
Fifth
175
Fifth
176
Dallas Cowboys
Fifth
177
Los Angeles Rams
Sixth
210
New England Patriots
Sixth
211
Sixth
212
Dallas Cowboys
Sixth
213
Arizona Cardinals
Sixth
214
Las Vegas Raiders
Sixth
215
Washington Commanders
Sixth
216
San Francisco 49ers
Sixth
217
Kansas City Chiefs
Seventh
250
Kansas City Chiefs
Seventh
251
Los Angeles Rams
Seventh
252
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seventh
253
San Francisco 49ers
Seventh
254
New York Giants
Seventh
255
San Francisco 49ers
Seventh
256
Green Bay Packers
Seventh
257
Seventh
258
Seventh
259
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the main winners of this year's round of compensatory picks as they were awarded seven total selections, including a league-high three third-rounders. All three of the Niners' third-round picks fell into the "special compensatory selection" category with teams hiring Robert Saleh, DeMeco Ryans, and Mike McDaniel as head coaches.
The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs also received a special compensatory selection after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles were hired as the general managers for the Vikings and Bears, respectively.
The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and run through Saturday, April 29.