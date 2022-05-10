Christmas Day is now an integral piece of the NFL calendar. Amid reports of an expected triple-header set for Dec. 25, CBS announced Tuesday that the defending Super Bowl champion Rams will play host to the Russell Wilson-led Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas, with CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ broadcasting the holiday special.

But what about the other two games expected to fall on Christmas Day, rounding out the NFL's first-ever three-game slate for Dec. 25? Here's our Christmas wish list for the other matchups, plus some honorable mentions:

Early game: Eagles vs. Cowboys

Call it a belated 15-year anniversary of their 2006 Christmas Day classic, when Jeff Garcia led the Eagles to a playoff-clinching upset over the touchdown-favorite Cowboys in Dallas -- a win capped by Brian Westbrook's famous decision to give up a touchdown run to run out the clock. The 2022 versions of these teams should bring even more juice, with Mike McCarthy potentially coaching for his job and the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles restocked with talent on both sides of the ball. A late-season NFC East battle in potentially snowy Philadelphia? It's the perfect setup for a day full of gifts.

Late game: Packers vs. Buccaneers

This one's gotta happen for a few reasons: No. 1, it may well be a preview of the NFC Championship, featuring two of the NFC's best teams and ageless quarterbacks; No. 2, it's got a picturesque locale for Christmas night in snowy Lambeau Field; No. 3, it's guaranteed to put Christmas colors (red and green) in prime time. What else needs to be said besides Aaron Rodgers versus Tom Brady, really? Everyone would tune in for this big-play send-off, with both teams potentially vying for top seeding in the playoffs.

Other possibilities:

Bills vs. Chiefs: No matter when this rematch of the Divisional Round thriller is played, it'll be must-see TV.

No matter when this rematch of the Divisional Round thriller is played, it'll be must-see TV. Cowboys vs. Colts: Both clubs have playoff juice, and Matt Ryan is looking to rejuvenate his career in Indy.

Both clubs have playoff juice, and Matt Ryan is looking to rejuvenate his career in Indy. Bills vs. Packers: Just look at the QBs. Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers would make for a high-flying duel.

Just look at the QBs. Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers would make for a high-flying duel. Steelers vs. Browns: Deshaun Watson figures to be on the field by then. Snowy Heinz Field would present a challenge.

Deshaun Watson figures to be on the field by then. Snowy Heinz Field would present a challenge. Chiefs vs. Chargers: You get the Christmas red in K.C., but also a showdown between two electric franchises.

You get the Christmas red in K.C., but also a showdown between two electric franchises. Patriots vs. Jets: Don't roll your eyes at New York, which added a lot of help. The rivalry could make this one spicy.

Don't roll your eyes at New York, which added a lot of help. The rivalry could make this one spicy. Ravens vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Another big-name rivalry. A safe bet to entertain.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.