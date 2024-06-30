Running back Christian McCaffrey fell just short of earning a Super Bowl ring in February, when the San Francisco 49ers lost 25-22 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday, the former first rounder finally got his ring … it was just a different type of ring.

The three-time Pro Bowler capped off the biggest year of his professional life with a major event in his personal life. McCaffrey married former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island, which the model has called the "best state in the world," over the weekend.

The two have been dating since 2019 and got engaged in April of last year. Their engagement party, which took place last summer, was also in Rhode Island.

Culpo is often seen on the sidelines and at games rooting on McCaffrey.

The bride wore a long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana ball gown and described the choice, saying, "When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I'm most beautiful, it's absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."

McCaffrey is having an eventful offseason, as he was also named to the cover of "Madden NFL 25." Last season, he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, was selected to the Pro Bowl and was the NFL rushing yards leader.

The 28-year-old was pivotal in the Niners' offensive success that helped lead them to Super Bowl LVIII. He became the first player in Super Bowl history to have 75 yards rushing and 75 yards receiving in the game.