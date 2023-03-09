For the first time in three years, we saw a different team step up and steal the AFC South away from the Tennessee Titans. Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the division in a thrilling Week 18 showdown against Tennessee, and then upset the Los Angeles Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend in what was the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history (27 points). The Jags are in a good spot moving forward, but what about the rest of the division?

This offseason will be one of change for the AFC South. The Titans have to choose between retooling and rebuilding, and have some decisions to make with a couple of important players on the roster -- such as quarterback Ryan Tannehill. As for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, they will likely be drafting new prospective franchise quarterbacks, which could either expedite their rebuilds, or keep them at the bottom of the division.

Below, we will break down team-by-team needs for each member of the AFC South, list their projected cap space and examine who our draft experts have them selecting with their first-round pick. Ready? Let's jump in.

Salary cap figures courtesy of Over The Cap.

Houston Texans

Needs: QB, C, LB, EDGE, WR, DL

Over the past few years, the Texans did the rebuild their way. They re-upped with the players they liked, but didn't swing for the fences. With DeMeco Ryans now in charge, I'm intrigued to see how Houston operates differently. The Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick. It's somewhat of a precarious spot to be in, since many believe the Chicago Bears will trade away the No. 1 overall pick. That means the Texans likely won't have their choice of quarterback at No. 2.

As for team needs, well, the Texans could stand to upgrade virtually everywhere. A new center could be something Houston looks to add, and no one would be upset with an addition at guard as well. Something to keep in mind concerning the offensive line is that star left tackle Laremy Tunsil plans on resetting the market this offseason, so be prepared to handle that. I also believe the Texans should add a wide receiver for Bryce Young/C.J. Stroud.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Texans statistically had the third-worst unit in the league last year, and allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game -- which was by far worst in the league. Additions are needed at all three levels, even though it's nice Houston can say it hit on Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. The bottom line is that this rebuild won't be completed in a single offseason. Winning the draft will be important.

CBS Sports draft projections: The Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso have Houston selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, while Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole have Houston taking Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud.

Projected cap space: $37,612,053 (No. 5 in the NFL)

Indianapolis Colts

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, WR

Another year, another offseason where the Colts are looking for a new quarterback. However, armed with the No. 4 overall pick, it appears Indy will draft a signal-caller as opposed to chasing another veteran. Make sure you identify the correct one.

Offensively, the Colts could stand to upgrade on the line. Indy needs a new right guard and add, at the very least, some competition at left tackle. Center Ryan Kelly could be a cap casualty as well. The Colts also need another wide receiver. I'm just as intrigued by Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce as anyone, but no one would claim the Colts have one of the best wide receiver corps in the league. Adding a tight end is also something Indianapolis could decide to do, although I think Jelani Woods has massive potential.

Defensively for the Colts, there's some decisions that have to be made. Yannick Ngakoue and Bobby Okereke are free agents and then there could be some cap casualties coming. Cornerback Kenny Moore could be one to watch. Depth is likely something that's needed at all three levels, but cornerback and pass rusher are two areas I would look at for Indy.

CBS Sports draft projections: The Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, although many view them as a candidate to trade up. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Indianapolis selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 4 overall, while Kyle Stackpole has Indy taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Chris Trapasso has the Colts trading up to No. 1 overall for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, while Josh Edwards has the Colts trading up to the top pick for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Projected cap space: $12,230,976 (No. 13 in the NFL)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Needs: CB, S, DL, OG, WR

What a great year it was for the Jaguars, but this young squad understands the work isn't done yet. Last offseason, Jacksonville went on a spending spree in free agency that paid immediate dividends. The Jags aren't in position to do something similar this offseason, but if they do make some big additions, those will likely come on defense.

The Jaguars had the fifth-worst pass defense in the NFL this past season. They need to add a cornerback, especially with Shaquill Griffin being a potential cap casualty, and could stand to upgrade at safety as well. You have to look at the interior of the defensive line, too, especially with Corey Peters and Adam Gotsis being free agents. Jacksonville's defensive front as a whole is on the way to being special.

Offensively, many have tabbed the tight end position as a need, but it appears to me Evan Engram could be back. I believe we can throw in wide receiver as a "need" as well. Marvin Jones is a free agent and you hope Calvin Ridley, who turns 29 in December, makes an immediate impact in 2023, but adding an intriguing piece would at the very least establish depth at the position. As for the offensive line, a starter could be needed at left guard, and then right tackle Jawaan Taylor is a free agent.

CBS Sports draft projections: The Jaguars hold the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Jacksonville selecting Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, Chris Trapasso has the Jags taking Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, Josh Edwards has them selecting Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Kyle Stackpole has Jacksonville selecting Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

Projected cap space: -$22,753,686 (No. 29 in the NFL)

Tennessee Titans

Needs: CB, WR, OT, OG, LB

Taylor Lewan, Zach Cunningham, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock have all now been cut. Left tackle, linebacker, wide receiver and kicker are all needs for the Titans. The offensive line as a whole will be something to look at. Tennessee needs the aforementioned left tackle, potentially a new left guard, center Ben Jones could be a cap casualty and then Nate Davis is a free agent. Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere wasn't some dominant stud in his first season, but he has potential moving forward. Apart from the offensive line, the Titans' wide receiving corps needs to be completely revamped, as Tennessee had the third-worst passing game in the entire league last season. As for the quarterback position, I've maintained the Titans will run it back with Tannehill.

Defensively, the Titans could stand to add virtually everywhere. Another pass rusher would be nice, and finding an inside linebacker with starting potential is something to examine with David Long being a free agent and Cunningham a cap casualty. The position I'm most worried about is cornerback. Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary are legitimate players, but Caleb Farley was a big-time miss. This is a premier position, and with the Titans' injury history, additions have to be made here.

CBS Sports draft projections: The Titans hold the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Kyle Stackpole have Tennessee selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., while Josh Edwards has the Titans taking Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Projected cap space: $12,408,843 (No. 12 in the NFL)