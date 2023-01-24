The Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending spree in free agency last offseason, and it helped them make the divisional round of the playoffs this year. Three of the top four scrimmage yards leaders for the Jags in 2022 were newcomers, including tight end Evan Engram.

The former first-round pick of the New York Giants agreed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars last March, and he ended up playing an important role in Doug Pederson's offense. However, he is now again a free agent, and could choose to leave Duval County if he so desires. On Tuesday, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters that he believes there's mutual interest in keeping Engram in Jacksonville.

"Obviously, we would love to have Evan back," Baalke said, via Pro Football Talk. "Evan and I visited yesterday, and he went around the building and visited with everybody. I think it's mutual. Now we got to make it happen. That's something that we're going to work on with Evan, and all the other free agents that we have. We have a list of them that we got to mow down one at a time."

Engram put together a career year for himself in 2022, as he caught 73 passes for a career-high 766 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games played. His 74.5-percent catch rate was a career-best as well.

Engram signed a fully-guaranteed deal reportedly worth $9 million last offseason. Spotrac projects he's worth a two-year deal that carries an AAV of $8.8 million. The Jaguars' current cap situation is not great, as they are projected to be close to $14 million over the cap, per Over The Cap.