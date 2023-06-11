The Commanders recently declined to exercise the fifth-year option of pass rusher Chase Young, meaning the former first-round draft pick will become a free agent after the 2023 season. It also means Washington could be open to trade offers for the young defender, as Sports Illustrated reported this week.

It's not that Young, 24, lacks potential as an imposing edge presence, even after back-to-back injury-shortened seasons. But with fellow defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen already under contract for top dollar, and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat due for an extension of his own, the Commanders might rather auction Young than lose him to the open market in 2024.

With that in mind, which teams could be calling Washington about the former Ohio State star? Here are seven logical suitors: