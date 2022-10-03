Every week of the NFL regular season is wild, there's no getting around it. In Week 4, we saw the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions combine for over 1,000 total yards and 93 points, the Las Vegas Raiders get their first win of the season against Broncos country -- which is not riding right now -- and the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints give us an unexpected thriller across the pond.

If you're looking for the best highlights from NFL Week 4, then you're in the wrong place (click here). In this column, we break down the wildest moments from the week in the NFL. Through the first few weeks, we've talked about fights, UFO delays and all the lowlights that you secretly crave. Let's see what this past Sunday brought us.

5. Garett Bolles' epic tackle attempt

We all probably knew someone like this when we were playing football growing up. Someone who had no problems diving around or putting their body on the line for a play -- even when they weren't necessarily near the action.

During an eventual Raiders scoop-and-score on Sunday, Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles made an epic diving attempt at Amik Robertson. However, he came up just short. Honestly this is my favorite play of the week.

4. Marcus Peters appears to go after John Harbaugh

Through the first 26 seasons in franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens were 100-3 all time when leading by 17 or more points in a game. This season, they are 1-2 when leading by 17 or more points in a game. The Ravens suffered another epic collapse to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as they blew a 20-3 lead.

The Ravens had a chance to break a 20-20 tie with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but John Harbaugh elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Bills' 2-yard line. Instead of a touchdown, Lamar Jackson was picked off in the end zone by Jordan Poyer, who set up the Bills' eventual game-winning drive with the touchback.

The Bills marched down the field over the next few minutes, and as they called a timeout right before their game-winning field goal, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters came off the field and appeared to be jawing at his head coach. He had to be restrained on the sideline.

According to The Athletic, Peters was screaming in frustration, threw his helmet and was trying to get in Harbaugh's face.

"Emotions run high," Harbaugh said about the Peters situation after the game, via The Baltimore Sun. "We're on the same page. We've got a great relationship. ... I love him. I hope he still loves me."

3. DK Metcalf has been carted to the ... bathroom?

Metcalf wasn't carted to the locker room on Sunday, he was carted to the BATHROOM. The Seahawks star frightened fans in the fourth quarter of their matchup against the Lions, as Fox cameras showed Metcalf being carted off the field.

Turns out, he just had to use the bathroom, as the broadcast team later learned. Metcalf confirmed this story after the game. Credit to him for at least admitting it. I'm sure we all still wonder about that time Lamar Jackson left the field in Cleveland a few years ago for his "cramps."

2. Patriots take the Packers to overtime

Truly, I believe this is one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 season up to this point. After quarterback Mac Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain last week, it was Brian Hoyer who was charged with leading the shorthanded Patriots into Lambeau Field to face the Packers. This was not a highly anticipated matchup, as the spread was around 10 points in favor of the Packers. The live line quickly ballooned to around GB -13 in the first quarter, when Hoyer went down with a head injury. The veteran was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, and it felt like the Packers were about to run away.

Somehow, someway, the Patriots hung in there. They even acquired a 10-7 halftime lead after Aaron Rodgers threw a pick six with 13 seconds left before halftime. In fact, Zappe's offense scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters. The game was wild in more ways than one, as Zappe was even afforded two or three extra seconds on the play clock to throw a touchdown to DeVante Parker!

It looked like the Packers were finally going to secure the win late in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Rodgers to Romeo Doubs, but the rookie failed to secure the ball, and we were off to overtime.

The Packers won the coin toss and got the ball first, but went three-and-out! Zappe and the offense then took over and got as far as the Packers' 46-yard line, but had to punt as well. Rodgers and Co. didn't waste their next possession, and Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period.

Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, while his running backs, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, combined for 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground. You would have never imagined this game was close by looking at the box score, but the Patriots did a remarkable job of hanging around.

1. Double-doink in London

If you were unable to catch the end of the first game on Sunday, you truly missed out. Some were surprised that the Saints gave the Vikings a game, some were surprised by the total amount of points scored, but everyone was surprised by how the game ended.

Down three points with just 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie wideout Chris Olave for a gain of 32 yards to get to the Vikings' 43-yard line. Wil Lutz certainly has the leg for a 61-yard field goal, so Dennis Allen sent him out there, and this is what happened:

This was truly one of the few times during a field goal attempt where you had no idea what happened. You see the ball bounce around, but you have no idea if it went in or not -- so you have to rely on the referees to deliver the verdict! Absolute heartbreak for New Orleans.

Check out this angle: