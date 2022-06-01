While most of free agency is over and done with, all 32 NFL teams are still looking to make additions to their rosters. The Detroit Lions recently won an incredibly popular player on waivers, as general manager Brad Holmes used his top waiver-wire priority to claim former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky. According to ESPN, a total of seven other teams tried to claim him: the Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals.

Cominsky was originally a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2019 out of the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia. He was a small-school prospect that garnered a great amount of attention heading into the draft, and it was thought he could sneak into the third round, per NFL Media. The defensive end played in 27 games over three years with Atlanta, recording 41 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have put a priority on acquiring defensemen they like. In last year's draft, Detroit spent three of seven picks on front seven players. This year, the Lions used four of their eight picks to draft either defensive linemen or linebackers in a class that was headlined by No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. It could be tough for Cominsky to carve out a role for himself, but the Lions clearly see something in him -- as did seven other teams.