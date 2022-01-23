The divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs is upon us, and some teams enter the weekend healthier than others. Take, for example, the NFC's No. 1-seeded Packers, who are set to make their postseason debut with reinforcements in tow -- left tackle David Bakhtiari and star cornerback Jaire Alexander are among those with a chance to make a full return to the lineup. Then take the Buccaneers, who have darn near a dozen starters or key role players ruled questionable against the Rams.

We've got a full rundown of divisional round injury reports right here:

49ers at Packers (-5.5), Saturday



49ers: CB Ambry Thomas (knee) OUT

CB Ambry Thomas (knee) OUT Packers: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), OT David Bakhtiari (knee) OUT

The biggest takeaway from the 49ers' injury report comes at the quarterback spot, where San Francisco didn't even list starter Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb, shoulder) despite the veteran saying he's clearly affected by his ailments. That means Jimmy G -- though not 100 percent -- is a full go for Green Bay, with rookie Trey Lance waiting in the event of an emergency. Bosa, meanwhile, would have been a monumental loss, but coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that won't be the case.

The Packers will likely offset Valdes-Scantling's absence with the return of reserve wideout Randall Cobb (core) from IR. More importantly, Bakhtiari is out, but Alexander returns. The former started in Week 18 after a long journey back from an ACL tear but only practiced once this week, while Alexander hasn't played since October. Good news: RB Aaron Jones (knee), RT Billy Turner (knee) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) are all fully cleared to return.

Rams at Buccaneers (-3)

Matthew Stafford will have to play without his left tackle, as Whitworth has officially been ruled out with a knee/ankle injury. Per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website, head coach Sean McVay said Whitworth has "some swelling in that knee and that ankle." He also said it's a "miracle" the injury wasn't more serious. They held out hope for him, but he won't dress in the divisional round. The Rams will also be without Rapp, who is still nursing a concussion.

While the Buccaneers won't have Jones to run the ball, they will return Leonard Fournette. The team activated him from injured reserve on Saturday. Perriman being ruled out is yet another hit to the short-handed wide receiving corps, and Grayson is questionable to play as well. However, he did return to practice as a limited participant on Friday. The main headline when it comes to the Buccaneers' injury report is their Pro Bowl offensive linemen, as both Jensen and Wirfs are questionable to play with ankle injuries. Both big men sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did return Friday as limited participants. Pierre-Paul's situation is a curious one, as he missed practice all week attending to a personal matter.

Bills at Chiefs (-1.5)

Bills: NONE

NONE Chiefs: RB Darrel Williams (toe), CB Rashad Fenton (back) QUESTIONABLE

The Bills do not have any players with injury designations. Defensive end Mario Addison was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury, but returned as a full participant on Friday.

There will be another shakeup for the Chiefs at running back, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to return after missing last week with a shoulder injury, while Williams is questionable. Even if Williams does play, it's fair to question how much work he will get after Jerick McKinnon's huge outing in Super Wild Card Weekend. The cornerback Fenton is also questionable for the Chiefs. He did not practice all week due to a back injury.